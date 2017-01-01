Please select your home edition
Edition
Abell Point Marina 728x90 Moor

Deck shoes on sale now

by Ross and Whitcroft today at 10:14 am
ZK Boat Shoe Ross and Whitcroft
ZK Boat Shoe

Amphibious shoes with a high grip rubber sole and perforated neoprene upper now in a boatshoe style. The ZK™sole uses a unique rubber formula and tread pattern to achieve exceptional levels of grip in the wet, whilst also maintaining excellent levels of durability. Made with a highly perforated neoprene upper which allows the foot to breath, and water to drain quickly. Flexible and comfortable you will be amazed by the durability and wear you get from them. The technical proficiency of the shoes means they are in their element in any marine environment.

Save $20!!
Was - $132.50
Now - $109.95

Team Pro Tec Deck Shoe

Team Pro Tec Deck Shoe © Ross and Whitcroft
Team Pro Tec Deck Shoe © Ross and Whitcroft



Very light weight (260g) sailing sneaker with quick drying breathable mesh, the front features an abrasion resistant toe protection. With A-Clima the shoe is equipped with a highly innovative sole system. The outer non-marking rubber sole by Vibram®, with its integrated sticky brake structure alike. The midsole uses the latest EVA technology and provides quick and reliable drainage, ventilation and is shock absorbent, the footbed is treated with an antibacterial coating and is shock absorbent as well.

Save $100!!
Was - $249.95
Now - $149.95

ICO Aqua Deck Shoe

ICO Aqua Deck Shoe © Ross and Whitcroft
ICO Aqua Deck Shoe © Ross and Whitcroft



Ultra-light functional shoe with special water outsole, quick dry synthetic shell fabric, high breathability and wearing comfort, mesh inserts in sportive contrast silver, additional laces in red and neon yellow. Sizing in EUR.

Save $40!!
Was - $139.95
Now - $99.95

Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2Lancer 40 years

Related Articles

New Sardinian venue for GC32 Racing Tour
Situated 50km east of Cagliari it has some of the finest beaches and the azure blue water for which the island is famous While Cagliari is well known in international sailing circles having previously hosted events for the TP52 and RC44 circuits as well as being the base for Luna Rossa’s 35th America’s Cup challenge, Villasimius, until now, has been something of a secret Italians have liked to keep to keep to themselves.
Posted today at 1:56 pm Cracking start to 10th Sail Port Stephens Regatta
Pantaenius Commodore’s Cup race one was a 15 nautical miler on a course better known as ‘the pub to pub’ race Division one honours went to Derek Sheppard’s Beneteau 45 Black Sheep, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia entry opting for the more relaxed cruising option for their 10th consecutive regatta attendance.
Posted today at 10:33 am Alex McKinnon at the Shirley Freeman Lady Skippers' Race
The Shirley Freeman Lady Skippers Race is hosted by Hobsons Bay Yacht Club and was held on Sunday. Alex McKinnon braved a cool Port Phillip for the fourth and penultimate round of the Port Phillip Women’s Championship Series. The Shirley Freeman Lady Skippers Race is hosted by Hobsons Bay Yacht Club and was held on Sunday. It honours the late stalwart of the club who was one of the first women on the Bay to grab the boat and go sailing. 15 boats entered the race.
Posted today at 10:17 am One final race on Day 3 BVI Spring Regatta determines winners
Competitors in the 46th edition of the BVI Spring Regatta were only too happy to call it quits after one final race Competitors in the 46th edition of the BVI Spring Regatta were only too happy to call it quits after one final race on Sunday when extremely light air made for very shifty and challenging conditions. Little breeze translated to a very hot day so a swim and a cold beer was the perfect race substitute for most of the 86-strong fleet.
Posted today at 5:46 am Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE expected to be back sailing in two weeks
MAPFRE will be back sailing in just over two weeks, with a new rig already on its way MAPFRE will be back sailing in just over two weeks, with a new rig already on its way and the team eager to get back in training following the dismasting of their Volvo Ocean 65 on Thursday. That will be in remarkably quick time, with the new mast due to arrive in Lisbon as early as Thursday, 6 April.
Posted today at 4:41 am Full sail ahead for record Port Stephens regatta
A 20-knot sou’easter propelled a record fleet in record time from Newcastle to Port Stephens. A 20-knot sou’easter propelled a record fleet in record time from Newcastle to Port Stephens, as the feeder race for – you guessed it – a record 2017 Sail Port Stephens regatta in Nelson Bay NSW. More than 40 yachts crowded the Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club start line on an inky grey Harbour then enjoyed a 22-mile two-sail dash across Stockton Bight in steep 2-3 metre seas.
Posted on 2 Apr Queensland Cyclone – Hamilton Island faces massive five-month rebuild
Hamilton Island chief executive Glenn Bourke yesterday told almost 600 staff of the massive task ahead to clean-up Hamilton Island faces a massive five-month rebuild but will partly reopen for business next Saturday after “all hell broke loose”. Exclusive pictures obtained by The Sunday Mail shows the “apocalyptic” scale of destruction to privately owned homes, luxury hotels and yachts at ground zero in the cyclone-ravaged Whitsundays.
Posted on 2 Apr MRX Ladies Keelboat Nationals and Etchells International - Day 2
Melinda Henshaw and her crew are the official 2017 MRX National Women’s Keelboat Champions The results are in with the 2017 Line 7 Women’s Keelboat Nationals and the 2017 Coast Etchell’s National Championships being decided. Melinda Henshaw and her crew are the official 2017 MRX National Women’s Keelboat Champions. Team Lisa from Sydney, Australia won the 2017 Coast Etchell’s National Championships
Posted on 2 Apr Community engagement - Inspiring a new generation of sailors
One vital ingredient at each Act is community engagement programme, which aims to inspire the next generation of sailors With every aspect of the Extreme Sailing Series™ revolving around encouraging people to get involved, be that the public, clients or the media, one vital ingredient at each Act is the community engagement programme, which aims to inspire the next generation of sailors and raise the profile of the sport.
Posted on 2 Apr BVI Spring Regatta - Light air challenges Spring Regatta fleet
Racing started at 1000 in an eight - ten knot easterly on Day 2 of the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta. Racing started at 1000 in an eight - ten knot easterly on Day 2 of the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta. Race one treated the 28-strong CSA Bareboat fleet to a spectacular course starting off the west end of Peter Island, u
Posted on 2 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy