Debut win for Ichi Ban in CYCA’s Blue Water Pointscore Race 3

by Ross MacDonald today at 7:10 am
Matt Allen's new TP52 Ichi Ban David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au
On only its fourth outing to sea and its first in competition, Matt Allen’s new Botin 52, Ichi Ban, ruled supreme in Race 3 of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s Blue Water Pointscore, the 200nm Newcastle Bass Island Race.

The southerly forecast certainly delivered with the competitors enduring rough conditions through night and day; Arch Rival, Imalizard, Wots Next and Concubine all retired, thankfully without any injuries.

Of the 19 finishers it was Ichi Ban which crossed the line first, in a time of 23 hours 16 minutes and 24 seconds to take the IRC overall win and also top ORCI overall. Rival TP52, Celestial, skippered by Sean Kirkjian, crossed in second with an elapsed time of 1 day 48 minutes and 50 seconds, to finish second on IRC overall ahead of Black Sheep, Patrice and St Jude.

Speaking after the race, Ichi Ban owner/skipper Matt Allen reflected on what he viewed to be an ideal trial for his new boat in the run up to the Blue Water finale in December, the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, “It was pretty tricky sailing during the night, there were a lot of wind shifts. When you’re sailing a new boat in your first race, at night time it’s always a challenge but we were really happy that we got a good test of the boat, it really hit its straps on that long windward work.”

“The seas half way down from Newcastle were pretty big at times and we certainly found a couple of things that need fine tuning, often we see lighter to moderate breezes in the Blue Water but now we have a long list of things to do to the boat but they’re generally minor.”

“Given we’re using an existing rig there’s not that much to learn about it, if you understand the rig and the setup then that’s about half the job already done but of course with the new boat generally there is a lot to learn. We have a good run to Hobart and it’s great to have been tested early.”

“It was really exciting, we were really thrilled with the way the boat went and now we’re looking forward to the next race.”

After Race 3 of the Blue Water Pointscore it’s Sam Haynes’ TP52 Celestial which tops the overall series standings on IRC and ORCI, as well as the line honours standings where they lead from fellow TP52, the Andy Kearnan and Peter Wrigley owned, KOA.

Derek Sheppard's Beneteau 45 Black Sheep © David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au
Derek Sheppard's Beneteau 45 Black Sheep © David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au



Chasing hard in the series results across IRC and ORCI are Noel Cornish’s St Jude and Derek Sheppard’s Black Sheep. In the latest outing, Newcastle Bass Island, it was Sheppard’s Beneteau 45 which got the edge on St Jude finishing third on IRC behind Ichi Ban and Celestial and second on ORCI.

The good results in a tough race meant a lot to the skipper and his team, “It was a tough race but it was the same for everyone. It was a good representative race for the lead in to the Rolex Sydney Hobart.”

“Think it’s fair to say it wasn’t comfortable but the crew were in good spirits considering the conditions. Normally we have three Tasmanians but for this race we had four so think that they must have brought the weather with them!”

Our aim is to perform as best we can as a group of amateurs. As the years go by you get a better understanding of the elements which are most important in Ocean racing. We have a good mix of crew, girls and guys, more and less experienced. The key for us is having a bit of fun and that’s all working well.

CYCA Blue Water Pointscore calendar

10 November - Race 4 – Cabbage Tree Island Race
2 December - Race 5 – Bird Island Race
26 December - Race 6 – Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

Find the full race results and series standings here.

Results:

 
LINEHONOURS results Start : Div1 19:00 Div2 19:00
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd Score
1 AUS001 ICHI BAN Matt Allen 01:18:16:24 23:16:24 1.0
2 6952 CELESTIAL Sam Haynes 01:19:48:50 01:00:48:50 2.0
3 52152 KOA Andy Kearnan Peter Wrigley 01:20:45:18 01:01:45:18 3.0
4 360 PATRICE Tony Kirby 01:21:33:44 01:02:33:44 4.0
5 A5 GBP YEAH BABY Louis Ryckmanns 01:22:54:37 01:03:54:37 5.0
6 421 SMUGGLER Sebastian Bohm 01:23:17:17 01:04:17:17 6.0
7 6686 ST JUDE Noel Cornish 01:23:45:09 01:04:45:09 7.0
8 8008 SNOWDOME OCCASIONAL Warwick Sherman 02:00:21:03 01:05:21:03 8.0
9 33345 BLACK SHEEP Derek Sheppard 02:01:40:08 01:06:40:08 9.0
10 262 HELSAL3 Paul Mara 02:01:41:45 01:06:41:45 10.0
11 099 G.O. Zoe Taylor 02:01:51:11 01:06:51:11 11.0
12 A140 ARIEL R Forster P Damp 02:03:25:15 01:08:25:15 12.0
13 RF5095 DARE DEVIL Sibby Ilzhofer 02:03:46:23 01:08:46:23 13.0
14 7777 CALIBRE Richard Williams 02:03:51:43 01:08:51:43 14.0
15 248 WAX LYRICAL Les Goodridge 02:03:58:02 01:08:58:02 15.0
16 5930 REVE Kevin Whelan 02:08:00:15 01:13:00:15 16.0
17 16 DORADE Matt Brooks 02:08:53:30 01:13:53:30 17.0
18 3430 KOMATSU AZZURRO Shane Kearns 02:10:11:21 01:15:11:21 18.0
19 GBR5790R ENIGMA Jason Bond 02:11:55:33 01:16:55:33 19.0
DNC 3867 GUN RUNNER Maurice Young     27.0
DNC 5200 FIFTY TWO HUNDRED Michael Spies     27.0
DNC 6377 TRITON David Gotze     27.0
DNC 8824 CHANCELLOR Edward Tooher     27.0
DNC AUS52 M3 Peter Hickson     27.0
DNC EX001 ex ICHI BAN Matt Allen     27.0
DNC ITA70 MASERATI Jim Cooney     27.0
RET 415 ARCH RIVAL Steve Connors     24.0
RET 6559 WOTS NEXT Charles Cupit     24.0
RET 6893 IMALIZARD Bruce Watson     24.0
RET YC45 CONCUBINE Jason Ward     24.0


IRC results Start : Div1 19:00 Div2 19:00
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd AHC Cor'd T Score
1 AUS001 ICHI BAN Matt Allen 01:18:16:24 23:16:24 1.406 01:08:43:20 1.0
2 6952 CELESTIAL Sam Haynes 01:19:48:50 01:00:48:50 1.367 01:09:55:14 2.0
3 33345 BLACK SHEEP Derek Sheppard 02:01:40:08 01:06:40:08 1.108 01:09:58:52 3.0
4 360 PATRICE Tony Kirby 01:21:33:44 01:02:33:44 1.287 01:10:11:08 4.0
5 6686 ST JUDE Noel Cornish 01:23:45:09 01:04:45:09 1.191 01:10:14:39 5.0
6 8008 SNOWDOME OCCASIONAL Warwick Sherman 02:00:21:03 01:05:21:03 1.181 01:10:39:48 6.0
7 52152 KOA Andy Kearnan Peter Wrigley 01:20:45:18 01:01:45:18 1.348 01:10:43:04 7.0
8 099 G.O. Zoe Taylor 02:01:51:11 01:06:51:11 1.132 01:10:55:32 8.0
9 A140 ARIEL R Forster P Damp 02:03:25:15 01:08:25:15 1.078 01:10:56:59 9.0
10 421 SMUGGLER Sebastian Bohm 01:23:17:17 01:04:17:17 1.260 01:11:38:35 10.0
11 A5 GBP YEAH BABY Louis Ryckmanns 01:22:54:37 01:03:54:37 1.283 01:11:48:32 11.0
12 7777 CALIBRE Richard Williams 02:03:51:43 01:08:51:43 1.102 01:12:12:50 12.0
13 3430 KOMATSU AZZURRO Shane Kearns 02:10:11:21 01:15:11:21 0.929 01:12:24:24 13.0
14 16 DORADE Matt Brooks 02:08:53:30 01:13:53:30 1.012 01:14:20:47 14.0
15 248 WAX LYRICAL Les Goodridge 02:03:58:02 01:08:58:02 1.178 01:14:50:07 15.0
16 RF5095 DARE DEVIL Sibby Ilzhofer 02:03:46:23 01:08:46:23 1.226 01:16:10:47 16.0
17 262 HELSAL3 Paul Mara 02:01:41:45 01:06:41:45 1.318 01:16:27:26 17.0
18 GBR5790R ENIGMA Jason Bond 02:11:55:33 01:16:55:33 1.105 01:21:13:23 18.0
DNC 5200 FIFTY TWO HUNDRED Michael Spies     1.349   23.0
DNC 6377 TRITON David Gotze     1.417   23.0
DNC 8824 CHANCELLOR Edward Tooher     1.111   23.0
DNC AUS52 M3 Peter Hickson     1.349   23.0
DNC EX001 ex ICHI BAN Matt Allen     1.398   23.0
DNC ITA70 MASERATI Jim Cooney     1.718   23.0
RET YC45 CONCUBINE Jason Ward     1.309   20.0


ORCI O results Start : Div1 19:00 Div2 19:00
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd AHC Cor'd T Score
1 AUS001 ICHI BAN Matt Allen 01:18:16:24 23:16:24 1.4151 01:08:56:03 1.0
2 33345 BLACK SHEEP Derek Sheppard 02:01:40:08 01:06:40:08 1.0887 01:09:23:21 2.0
3 6952 CELESTIAL Sam Haynes 01:19:48:50 01:00:48:50 1.3482 01:09:27:15 3.0
4 6686 ST JUDE Noel Cornish 01:23:45:09 01:04:45:09 1.1734 01:09:44:18 4.0
5 360 PATRICE Tony Kirby 01:21:33:44 01:02:33:44 1.2829 01:10:04:36 5.0
6 A140 ARIEL R Forster P Damp 02:03:25:15 01:08:25:15 1.0540 01:10:10:18 6.0
7 52152 KOA Andy Kearnan Peter Wrigley 01:20:45:18 01:01:45:18 1.3330 01:10:19:53 7.0
8 3430 KOMATSU AZZURRO Shane Kearns 02:10:11:21 01:15:11:21 0.8844 01:10:39:32 8.0
9 099 G.O. Zoe Taylor 02:01:51:11 01:06:51:11 1.1258 01:10:44:04 9.0
10 421 SMUGGLER Sebastian Bohm 01:23:17:17 01:04:17:17 1.2476 01:11:17:32 10.0
11 7777 CALIBRE Richard Williams 02:03:51:43 01:08:51:43 1.0782 01:11:25:54 11.0
12 248 WAX LYRICAL Les Goodridge 02:03:58:02 01:08:58:02 1.1538 01:14:02:15 12.0
13 16 DORADE Matt Brooks 02:08:53:30 01:13:53:30 1.0072 01:14:09:52 13.0
14 RF5095 DARE DEVIL Sibby Ilzhofer 02:03:46:23 01:08:46:23 1.1662 01:14:13:12 14.0
15 GBR5790R ENIGMA Jason Bond 02:11:55:33 01:16:55:33 1.0856 01:20:25:45 15.0
DNC 6377 TRITON David Gotze     1.3951   23.0
DNC 8824 CHANCELLOR Edward Tooher     1.0946   23.0
DNC AUS52 M3 Peter Hickson     1.3453   23.0
DNC EX001 ex ICHI BAN Matt Allen     1.3944   23.0
DNC ITA70 MASERATI Jim Cooney     1.6990   23.0
RET 415 ARCH RIVAL Steve Connors     1.1137   20.0
RET 6559 WOTS NEXT Charles Cupit     1.1603   20.0
RET 6893 IMALIZARD Bruce Watson     1.2150   20.0
RET YC45 CONCUBINE Jason Ward     1.3006   20.0


PHSTCF results Start : Div1 19:00 Div2 19:00
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd AHC Cor'd T Score
1 33345 BLACK SHEEP Derek Sheppard 02:01:40:08 01:06:40:08 1.1042 01:09:51:52 1.0
2 6686 ST JUDE Noel Cornish 01:23:45:09 01:04:45:09 1.1807 01:09:56:53 2.0
3 099 G.O. Zoe Taylor 02:01:51:11 01:06:51:11 1.1041 01:10:03:54 3.0
4 6952 CELESTIAL Sam Haynes 01:19:48:50 01:00:48:50 1.3827 01:10:18:37 4.0
5 262 HELSAL3 Paul Mara 02:01:41:45 01:06:41:45 1.1298 01:10:40:48 5.0
6 A140 ARIEL R Forster P Damp 02:03:25:15 01:08:25:15 1.0740 01:10:49:12 6.0
7 AUS001 ICHI BAN Matt Allen 01:18:16:24 23:16:24 1.5000 01:10:54:36 7.0
8 248 WAX LYRICAL Les Goodridge 02:03:58:02 01:08:58:02 1.0612 01:10:59:05 8.0
9 8008 SNOWDOME OCCASIONAL Warwick Sherman 02:00:21:03 01:05:21:03 1.1924 01:10:59:53 9.0
10 7777 CALIBRE Richard Williams 02:03:51:43 01:08:51:43 1.0682 01:11:06:11 10.0
11 360 PATRICE Tony Kirby 01:21:33:44 01:02:33:44 1.3333 01:11:24:56 11.0
12 421 SMUGGLER Sebastian Bohm 01:23:17:17 01:04:17:17 1.2579 01:11:35:01 12.0
13 3430 KOMATSU AZZURRO Shane Kearns 02:10:11:21 01:15:11:21 0.9119 01:11:44:12 13.0
14 52152 KOA Andy Kearnan Peter Wrigley 01:20:45:18 01:01:45:18 1.4081 01:12:15:56 14.0
15 5930 REVE Kevin Whelan 02:08:00:15 01:13:00:15 0.9821 01:12:20:30 15.0
16 A5 GBP YEAH BABY Louis Ryckmanns 01:22:54:37 01:03:54:37 1.3021 01:12:20:31 16.0
17 RF5095 DARE DEVIL Sibby Ilzhofer 02:03:46:23 01:08:46:23 1.1323 01:13:06:32 17.0
18 16 DORADE Matt Brooks 02:08:53:30 01:13:53:30 0.9850 01:13:19:24 18.0
19 GBR5790R ENIGMA Jason Bond 02:11:55:33 01:16:55:33 1.0000 01:16:55:33 19.0
DNC 3867 GUN RUNNER Maurice Young     0.7994   27.0
DNC 5200 FIFTY TWO HUNDRED Michael Spies     1.3959   27.0
DNC 6377 TRITON David Gotze     1.4057   27.0
DNC 8824 CHANCELLOR Edward Tooher     1.0025   27.0
DNC AUS52 M3 Peter Hickson     1.3942   27.0
DNC EX001 ex ICHI BAN Matt Allen     1.4620   27.0
DNC ITA70 MASERATI Jim Cooney     1.7038   27.0
RET 415 ARCH RIVAL Steve Connors     1.0686   24.0
RET 6559 WOTS NEXT Charles Cupit     1.1436   24.0
RET 6893 IMALIZARD Bruce Watson     1.0281   24.0
RET YC45 CONCUBINE Jason Ward     1.3168   24.0


Division 1 IRCDIVISIONS results Start : 19:00
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd AHC Cor'd T Score
1 AUS001 ICHI BAN Matt Allen 01:18:16:24 23:16:24 1.406 01:08:43:20 1.0
2 6952 CELESTIAL Sam Haynes 01:19:48:50 01:00:48:50 1.367 01:09:55:14 2.0
3 360 PATRICE Tony Kirby 01:21:33:44 01:02:33:44 1.287 01:10:11:08 3.0
4 52152 KOA Andy Kearnan Peter Wrigley 01:20:45:18 01:01:45:18 1.348 01:10:43:04 4.0
5 421 SMUGGLER Sebastian Bohm 01:23:17:17 01:04:17:17 1.260 01:11:38:35 5.0
6 A5 GBP YEAH BABY Louis Ryckmanns 01:22:54:37 01:03:54:37 1.283 01:11:48:32 6.0
7 RF5095 DARE DEVIL Sibby Ilzhofer 02:03:46:23 01:08:46:23 1.226 01:16:10:47 7.0
DNC 5200 FIFTY TWO HUNDRED Michael Spies     1.349   12.0
DNC 6377 TRITON David Gotze     1.417   12.0
DNC AUS52 M3 Peter Hickson     1.349   12.0
DNC EX001 ex ICHI BAN Matt Allen     1.398   12.0
DNC ITA70 MASERATI Jim Cooney     1.718   12.0
RET YC45 CONCUBINE Jason Ward     1.309   9.0

Division 2 IRCDIVISIONS results Start : 19:00
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd AHC Cor'd T Score
1 33345 BLACK SHEEP Derek Sheppard 02:01:40:08 01:06:40:08 1.108 01:09:58:52 1.0
2 6686 ST JUDE Noel Cornish 01:23:45:09 01:04:45:09 1.191 01:10:14:39 2.0
3 8008 SNOWDOME OCCASIONAL Warwick Sherman 02:00:21:03 01:05:21:03 1.181 01:10:39:48 3.0
4 099 G.O. Zoe Taylor 02:01:51:11 01:06:51:11 1.132 01:10:55:32 4.0
5 A140 ARIEL R Forster P Damp 02:03:25:15 01:08:25:15 1.078 01:10:56:59 5.0
6 7777 CALIBRE Richard Williams 02:03:51:43 01:08:51:43 1.102 01:12:12:50 6.0
7 3430 KOMATSU AZZURRO Shane Kearns 02:10:11:21 01:15:11:21 0.929 01:12:24:24 7.0
8 16 DORADE Matt Brooks 02:08:53:30 01:13:53:30 1.012 01:14:20:47 8.0
9 248 WAX LYRICAL Les Goodridge 02:03:58:02 01:08:58:02 1.178 01:14:50:07 9.0
10 262 HELSAL3 Paul Mara 02:01:41:45 01:06:41:45 1.318 01:16:27:26 10.0
11 GBR5790R ENIGMA Jason Bond 02:11:55:33 01:16:55:33 1.105 01:21:13:23 11.0
DNC 8824 CHANCELLOR Edward Tooher     1.111   15.0


Division 1 ORCIDIVISIONS results Start : 19:00
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd AHC Cor'd T Score
1 AUS001 ICHI BAN Matt Allen 01:18:16:24 23:16:24 1.4151 01:08:56:03 1.0
2 6952 CELESTIAL Sam Haynes 01:19:48:50 01:00:48:50 1.3482 01:09:27:15 2.0
3 360 PATRICE Tony Kirby 01:21:33:44 01:02:33:44 1.2829 01:10:04:36 3.0
4 52152 KOA Andy Kearnan Peter Wrigley 01:20:45:18 01:01:45:18 1.3330 01:10:19:53 4.0
5 421 SMUGGLER Sebastian Bohm 01:23:17:17 01:04:17:17 1.2476 01:11:17:32 5.0
6 RF5095 DARE DEVIL Sibby Ilzhofer 02:03:46:23 01:08:46:23 1.1662 01:14:13:12 6.0
DNC 6377 TRITON David Gotze     1.3951   11.0
DNC AUS52 M3 Peter Hickson     1.3453   11.0
DNC EX001 ex ICHI BAN Matt Allen     1.3944   11.0
DNC ITA70 MASERATI Jim Cooney     1.6990   11.0
RET YC45 CONCUBINE Jason Ward     1.3006   8.0

Division 2 ORCIDIVISIONS results Start : 19:00
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd AHC Cor'd T Score
1 33345 BLACK SHEEP Derek Sheppard 02:01:40:08 01:06:40:08 1.0887 01:09:23:21 1.0
2 6686 ST JUDE Noel Cornish 01:23:45:09 01:04:45:09 1.1734 01:09:44:18 2.0
3 A140 ARIEL R Forster P Damp 02:03:25:15 01:08:25:15 1.0540 01:10:10:18 3.0
4 3430 KOMATSU AZZURRO Shane Kearns 02:10:11:21 01:15:11:21 0.8844 01:10:39:32 4.0
5 099 G.O. Zoe Taylor 02:01:51:11 01:06:51:11 1.1258 01:10:44:04 5.0
6 7777 CALIBRE Richard Williams 02:03:51:43 01:08:51:43 1.0782 01:11:25:54 6.0
7 248 WAX LYRICAL Les Goodridge 02:03:58:02 01:08:58:02 1.1538 01:14:02:15 7.0
8 16 DORADE Matt Brooks 02:08:53:30 01:13:53:30 1.0072 01:14:09:52 8.0
9 GBR5790R ENIGMA Jason Bond 02:11:55:33 01:16:55:33 1.0856 01:20:25:45 9.0
DNC 8824 CHANCELLOR Edward Tooher     1.0946   16.0
RET 415 ARCH RIVAL Steve Connors     1.1137   13.0
RET 6559 WOTS NEXT Charles Cupit     1.1603   13.0
RET 6893 IMALIZARD Bruce Watson     1.2150   13.0

Division 1 PHSTCFDIVISIONS results Start : 19:00
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd AHC Cor'd T Score
1 6952 CELESTIAL Sam Haynes 01:19:48:50 01:00:48:50 1.3827 01:10:18:37 1.0
2 AUS001 ICHI BAN Matt Allen 01:18:16:24 23:16:24 1.5000 01:10:54:36 2.0
3 360 PATRICE Tony Kirby 01:21:33:44 01:02:33:44 1.3333 01:11:24:56 3.0
4 421 SMUGGLER Sebastian Bohm 01:23:17:17 01:04:17:17 1.2579 01:11:35:01 4.0
5 52152 KOA Andy Kearnan Peter Wrigley 01:20:45:18 01:01:45:18 1.4081 01:12:15:56 5.0
6 A5 GBP YEAH BABY Louis Ryckmanns 01:22:54:37 01:03:54:37 1.3021 01:12:20:31 6.0
7 RF5095 DARE DEVIL Sibby Ilzhofer 02:03:46:23 01:08:46:23 1.1323 01:13:06:32 7.0
DNC 5200 FIFTY TWO HUNDRED Michael Spies     1.3959   12.0
DNC 6377 TRITON David Gotze     1.4057   12.0
DNC AUS52 M3 Peter Hickson     1.3942   12.0
DNC EX001 ex ICHI BAN Matt Allen     1.4620   12.0
DNC ITA70 MASERATI Jim Cooney     1.7038   12.0
RET YC45 CONCUBINE Jason Ward     1.3168   9.0

Division 2 PHSTCFDIVISIONS results Start : 19:00
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd AHC Cor'd T Score
1 33345 BLACK SHEEP Derek Sheppard 02:01:40:08 01:06:40:08 1.1042 01:09:51:52 1.0
2 6686 ST JUDE Noel Cornish 01:23:45:09 01:04:45:09 1.1807 01:09:56:53 2.0
3 099 G.O. Zoe Taylor 02:01:51:11 01:06:51:11 1.1041 01:10:03:54 3.0
4 262 HELSAL3 Paul Mara 02:01:41:45 01:06:41:45 1.1298 01:10:40:48 4.0
5 A140 ARIEL R Forster P Damp 02:03:25:15 01:08:25:15 1.0740 01:10:49:12 5.0
6 248 WAX LYRICAL Les Goodridge 02:03:58:02 01:08:58:02 1.0612 01:10:59:05 6.0
7 8008 SNOWDOME OCCASIONAL Warwick Sherman 02:00:21:03 01:05:21:03 1.1924 01:10:59:53 7.0
8 7777 CALIBRE Richard Williams 02:03:51:43 01:08:51:43 1.0682 01:11:06:11 8.0
9 3430 KOMATSU AZZURRO Shane Kearns 02:10:11:21 01:15:11:21 0.9199 01:12:03:00 9.0
10 5930 REVE Kevin Whelan 02:08:00:15 01:13:00:15 0.9821 01:12:20:30 10.0
11 16 DORADE Matt Brooks 02:08:53:30 01:13:53:30 0.9850 01:13:19:24 11.0
12 GBR5790R ENIGMA Jason Bond 02:11:55:33 01:16:55:33 1.0000 01:16:55:33 12.0
DNC 3867 GUN RUNNER Maurice Young     0.7994   19.0
DNC 8824 CHANCELLOR Edward Tooher     1.0025   19.0
RET 415 ARCH RIVAL Steve Connors     1.0686   16.0
RET 6559 WOTS NEXT Charles Cupit     1.1436   16.0
RET 6893 IMALIZARD Bruce Watson     1.0281   16.0
