Day one goes to Travis Odenbach at J/24 North American Championship
by Julie & Christopher Howell today at 3:53 am
Twenty-nine J/24s took to the waters of Galveston Bay on Friday, where 12-18 knots of breeze allowed four races at the J/24 North American Championship at Houston Yacht Club. Travis Odenbach’s Honeybadger has collected the early advantage with scores of four, three, three, two for 12 points. The Japanese team Siesta, led by Nobuyuki Imai, holds second place with 18 points.
J/24 North American Championship - Day 1 Christopher Howell
The opening contest had Patricio Sly’s Muy Muy in the top spot. Imai’s Siesta took line honors in race two, ahead of Mike Ingham’s Nautalytics and Odenbach’s Honeybadger. It was the same winning trio in the third and fourth battles: Ingham, Will Welles’ Bogus and Odenbach in race three, and then Ingham, Odenbach and Welles in race four.
Brendan Feeney, the first recipient of the Kelly Holmes-Moon J/24 Scholarship Boat, is crewing on Aidan Glackin’s Mental Floss before he takes on his own program this summer.
Racing continues through Sunday.
Results:
J/24 (29 entries) Scoring: OneDesign
|Position
|Bow
|Sail
|State
|Name
|Boat Name
|Race 1
|Race 2
|Race 3
|Race 4
|Points
| 1
|20
|USA 5432
|
| Odenbach, Travis
|Honeybadger
| 4
| 3
| 3
| 2
| 12.0
| 2
|16
|JPN 5185
|
| Imai, Nobuyuki
|Siesta
| 8
| 1
| 5
| 4
| 18.0
| 3
|06
|USA 2785
|
| White, Carter
|Sea Bags Sailing Team
| 5/10%
| 5
| 9
| 5
| 24.0
| 4
|12
|USA 5257
|
| Glackin, Aidan
|Mental Floss
| 3
| 8
| 8
| 10/10%
| 29.0
| 5
|17
|USA 3223
|
| Fedyszyn, Todd
|Spoony Tactics
| 13
| 6
| 6
| 6
| 31.0
| 6
|01
|USA 126
|
| Harden, Natalie
|Giggles
| 7
| 9
| 7
| 8
| 31.0
| 7
|07
|USA 5443
|
| Ingham, Mike
|Nautalytics
| 30/OCS
| 2
| 1
| 1
| 34.0
| 8
|04
|USA 5208
|
| Welles, Will
|Bogus
| 30/OCS
| 4
| 2
| 3
| 39.0
| 9
|42
|USA 4200
|
| Rubin, Josh Bowens
|Zero Gravity
| 5
| 15
| 15
| 13
| 48.0
| 10
|46
|USA 2961
|
| Moon, Tonja Holmes
|Siren
| 12
| 10
| 18
| 10
| 50.0
| 11
|24
|USA 2843
|
| Sly, Patricio
|Muy Muy
| 1
| 7
| 13
| 30/DSQ
| 51.0
| 12
|22
|USA 3935
|
| Howarth, Michael
|Gravelle Woodworking
| 17
| 12
| 10
| 16
| 55.0
| 13
|18
|USA 3004
|
| Mcdonald, Crisp
|Classic
| 11
| 14
| 12
| 20/10%
| 57.0
| 14
|21
|USA 672
|
| Mott, Kevin
|Heavy Fuel
| 6
| 11
| 27/10%
| 14
| 58.0
| 15
|25
|US 4808
|
| Stauber, Ben
|INSATIABLE
| 10
| 22
| 17
| 9
| 58.0
| 16
|23
|USA 1155
|
| Bailey, Barry
|Trick Bag
| 20
| 16
| 11
| 12
| 59.0
| 17
|02
|USA 3734
|
| Freedman, James
|Miss Conduct
| 15
| 30/OCS
| 4
| 11
| 60.0
| 18
|69
|USA 2702
|
| Smith, Mark W
|After Midnight
| 9
| 27/30%
| 14
| 18/10%
| 68.0
| 19
|03
|USA 267
|
| Holmes, Christopher
|BadMoon
| 18
| 13
| 23
| 21
| 75.0
| 20
|08
|USA 2822
|
| Juengst, Stuart
|Vang Go
| 16
| 24/10%
| 19
| 19
| 78.0
| 21
|27
|CAN 4165
|
| Wells, Steve
|ChupaCabra
| 14
| 30/OCS
| 21
| 18
| 83.0
| 22
|13
|USA 2160
|
| Martin-de-Nicolas, Jorge
|Stray Dog
| 21
| 23
| 20
| 22
| 86.0
| 23
|19
|USA 1903
|
| Roesler, Gary
|El Rayo-X
| 22
| 20/10%
| 16
| 30/RET
| 88.0
| 24
|09
|USA 1565
|
| Johnson, Tim
|Gray Wolf
| 19
| 24
| 27
| 20
| 90.0
| 25
|05
|USA 2380
|
| Broadway, David
|Superman
| 23
| 26
| 22
| 23
| 94.0
| 26
|32
|USA 2624
|
| Rademaker, Cliff
|Yikes!
| 25
| 20
| 25
| 25
| 95.0
| 27
|29
|USA 229
|
| Theismann, Andrew
|Young 'uns
| 26
| 19
| 29
| 24
| 98.0
| 28
|10
|USA 3894
|
| Hammel, Chris
|Sforzando
| 24
| 25
| 28
| 27
| 104.0
| 29
|11
|USA 3757
|
| Marshall, Graham
|Claire Buoyant
| 27
| 27
| 26
| 26
| 106.0
|
