The opening contest had Patricio Sly’s Muy Muy in the top spot. Imai’s Siesta took line honors in race two, ahead of Mike Ingham’s Nautalytics and Odenbach’s Honeybadger. It was the same winning trio in the third and fourth battles: Ingham, Will Welles’ Bogus and Odenbach in race three, and then Ingham, Odenbach and Welles in race four.









Brendan Feeney, the first recipient of the Kelly Holmes-Moon J/24 Scholarship Boat, is crewing on Aidan Glackin’s Mental Floss before he takes on his own program this summer.



Racing continues through Sunday.









Results:





J/24 (29 entries) Scoring: OneDesign

Position Bow Sail State Name Boat Name Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Points 1 20 USA 5432

Odenbach, Travis Honeybadger 4 3 3 2 12.0 2 16 JPN 5185

Imai, Nobuyuki Siesta 8 1 5 4 18.0 3 06 USA 2785

White, Carter Sea Bags Sailing Team 5/10% 5 9 5 24.0 4 12 USA 5257

Glackin, Aidan Mental Floss 3 8 8 10/10% 29.0 5 17 USA 3223

Fedyszyn, Todd Spoony Tactics 13 6 6 6 31.0 6 01 USA 126

Harden, Natalie Giggles 7 9 7 8 31.0 7 07 USA 5443

Ingham, Mike Nautalytics 30/OCS 2 1 1 34.0 8 04 USA 5208

Welles, Will Bogus 30/OCS 4 2 3 39.0 9 42 USA 4200

Rubin, Josh Bowens Zero Gravity 5 15 15 13 48.0 10 46 USA 2961

Moon, Tonja Holmes Siren 12 10 18 10 50.0 11 24 USA 2843

Sly, Patricio Muy Muy 1 7 13 30/DSQ 51.0 12 22 USA 3935

Howarth, Michael Gravelle Woodworking 17 12 10 16 55.0 13 18 USA 3004

Mcdonald, Crisp Classic 11 14 12 20/10% 57.0 14 21 USA 672

Mott, Kevin Heavy Fuel 6 11 27/10% 14 58.0 15 25 US 4808

Stauber, Ben INSATIABLE 10 22 17 9 58.0 16 23 USA 1155

Bailey, Barry Trick Bag 20 16 11 12 59.0 17 02 USA 3734

Freedman, James Miss Conduct 15 30/OCS 4 11 60.0 18 69 USA 2702

Smith, Mark W After Midnight 9 27/30% 14 18/10% 68.0 19 03 USA 267

Holmes, Christopher BadMoon 18 13 23 21 75.0 20 08 USA 2822

Juengst, Stuart Vang Go 16 24/10% 19 19 78.0 21 27 CAN 4165

Wells, Steve ChupaCabra 14 30/OCS 21 18 83.0 22 13 USA 2160

Martin-de-Nicolas, Jorge Stray Dog 21 23 20 22 86.0 23 19 USA 1903

Roesler, Gary El Rayo-X 22 20/10% 16 30/RET 88.0 24 09 USA 1565

Johnson, Tim Gray Wolf 19 24 27 20 90.0 25 05 USA 2380

Broadway, David Superman 23 26 22 23 94.0 26 32 USA 2624

Rademaker, Cliff Yikes! 25 20 25 25 95.0 27 29 USA 229

Theismann, Andrew Young 'uns 26 19 29 24 98.0 28 10 USA 3894

Hammel, Chris Sforzando 24 25 28 27 104.0 29 11 USA 3757

Marshall, Graham Claire Buoyant 27 27 26 26 106.0







