X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 2

Day one goes to Travis Odenbach at J/24 North American Championship

by Julie & Christopher Howell today at 3:53 am
J/24 North American Championship - Day 1 Christopher Howell
Twenty-nine J/24s took to the waters of Galveston Bay on Friday, where 12-18 knots of breeze allowed four races at the J/24 North American Championship at Houston Yacht Club. Travis Odenbach’s Honeybadger has collected the early advantage with scores of four, three, three, two for 12 points. The Japanese team Siesta, led by Nobuyuki Imai, holds second place with 18 points.

J/24 North American Championship - Day 1 © Christopher Howell
J/24 North American Championship - Day 1 © Christopher Howell



The opening contest had Patricio Sly’s Muy Muy in the top spot. Imai’s Siesta took line honors in race two, ahead of Mike Ingham’s Nautalytics and Odenbach’s Honeybadger. It was the same winning trio in the third and fourth battles: Ingham, Will Welles’ Bogus and Odenbach in race three, and then Ingham, Odenbach and Welles in race four.

J/24 North American Championship - Day 1 © Christopher Howell
J/24 North American Championship - Day 1 © Christopher Howell



Brendan Feeney, the first recipient of the Kelly Holmes-Moon J/24 Scholarship Boat, is crewing on Aidan Glackin’s Mental Floss before he takes on his own program this summer.

Racing continues through Sunday.

J/24 North American Championship - Day 1 © Christopher Howell
J/24 North American Championship - Day 1 © Christopher Howell



Results:

J/24 (29 entries)    Scoring: OneDesign
Position Bow Sail State Name Boat Name Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Points
1 20 USA 5432
Odenbach, Travis Honeybadger 4 3 3 2 12.0
2 16 JPN 5185
Imai, Nobuyuki Siesta 8 1 5 4 18.0
3 06 USA 2785
White, Carter Sea Bags Sailing Team 5/10% 5 9 5 24.0
4 12 USA 5257
Glackin, Aidan Mental Floss 3 8 8 10/10% 29.0
5 17 USA 3223
Fedyszyn, Todd Spoony Tactics 13 6 6 6 31.0
6 01 USA 126
Harden, Natalie Giggles 7 9 7 8 31.0
7 07 USA 5443
Ingham, Mike Nautalytics 30/OCS 2 1 1 34.0
8 04 USA 5208
Welles, Will Bogus 30/OCS 4 2 3 39.0
9 42 USA 4200
Rubin, Josh Bowens Zero Gravity 5 15 15 13 48.0
10 46 USA 2961
Moon, Tonja Holmes Siren 12 10 18 10 50.0
11 24 USA 2843
Sly, Patricio Muy Muy 1 7 13 30/DSQ 51.0
12 22 USA 3935
Howarth, Michael Gravelle Woodworking 17 12 10 16 55.0
13 18 USA 3004
Mcdonald, Crisp Classic 11 14 12 20/10% 57.0
14 21 USA 672
Mott, Kevin Heavy Fuel 6 11 27/10% 14 58.0
15 25 US 4808
Stauber, Ben INSATIABLE 10 22 17 9 58.0
16 23 USA 1155
Bailey, Barry Trick Bag 20 16 11 12 59.0
17 02 USA 3734
Freedman, James Miss Conduct 15 30/OCS 4 11 60.0
18 69 USA 2702
Smith, Mark W After Midnight 9 27/30% 14 18/10% 68.0
19 03 USA 267
Holmes, Christopher BadMoon 18 13 23 21 75.0
20 08 USA 2822
Juengst, Stuart Vang Go 16 24/10% 19 19 78.0
21 27 CAN 4165
Wells, Steve ChupaCabra 14 30/OCS 21 18 83.0
22 13 USA 2160
Martin-de-Nicolas, Jorge Stray Dog 21 23 20 22 86.0
23 19 USA 1903
Roesler, Gary El Rayo-X 22 20/10% 16 30/RET 88.0
24 09 USA 1565
Johnson, Tim Gray Wolf 19 24 27 20 90.0
25 05 USA 2380
Broadway, David Superman 23 26 22 23 94.0
26 32 USA 2624
Rademaker, Cliff Yikes! 25 20 25 25 95.0
27 29 USA 229
Theismann, Andrew Young 'uns 26 19 29 24 98.0
28 10 USA 3894
Hammel, Chris Sforzando 24 25 28 27 104.0
29 11 USA 3757
Marshall, Graham Claire Buoyant 27 27 26 26 106.0


