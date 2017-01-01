Please select your home edition
Day 2 results from the Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta

by Evily Giannopoulos today at 5:34 am
2017 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta - Day 2 Paul Todd / outsideimages.com
The Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design Regatta kicked into full gear Saturday as 220 teams in 17 classes battled the elements on the Chesapeake Bay.

While the NOOD Regatta series has been a springtime fixture in Annapolis for nearly 20 years, this is the first time the classic Ensign class has been part of the annual event. “Chowder” skipper Bill Murphey, of Island Heights, N.J., said he's pushing the class to become more active and visible at a national level.

“We're trying to get the Ensign out in front of people,” said Murphey, who is leading the class after one day’s worth of races. “It's a great, stable boat. It's inexpensive and family friendly. We're trying to show the class to the rest of the sailing community, and Annapolis is the place to go.”

Though wind speeds were higher than most of the Ensign crews are used to, this fleet of veteran sailors stepped up to the challenge to complete three tight races. According to Murphey, the key to his team's success was paying close attention to the puffs and playing the right angles.

While the new Ensign fleet is relatively small at seven boats, the J/70 class, popular and modern by more than 50 years, is once again the largest of the event with 43 teams competing. Leading that class after three races is 2016 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta San Diego overall winner, Bruce Golison, and his crew on “Midlife Crisis.”

2017 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta - Day 2 © Paul Todd / outsideimages.com
2017 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta - Day 2 © Paul Todd / outsideimages.com



In the J/22 fleet, 2016 Helly Hansen Annapolis NOOD overall winner Terry Flynn heads into day three at the top of the class aboard “Tejas.”

Saturday also featured the North Sails Rally – two races designed to give local crews on boats of any size the opportunity to participate in a single, day-long race. First-place prizes went to skipper David Robinson and his team aboard the C&C 38 “Magic 8 Ball” and Laurent Givry’s team on “Jeroboam,” a Farr 400.

Regatta sponsor North Sails also presented a special award for the North Sails Local Boat of the Day to team “Terminally Pretty” in the Viper class. The crew, led by skipper Mary Ewenson, kept at the top of one of the day's most competitive fleets with one first-place finish and two second-place finishes.

Final awards in all classes will be presented on Sunday at the culmination of the event. The overall winner, chosen based on the strongest finish in the most competitive class, will receive an invitation to compete against winners from the other four series stops in the Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Championship, hosted by Sunsail in the British Virgin Islands in October.

For more information, visit website.

2017 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta - Day 2 © Paul Todd / outsideimages.com
2017 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta - Day 2 © Paul Todd / outsideimages.com



Results - Day Two

J/22

1. Tejas, Terry Flynn, USA - 4 -3 -1 -3 ; 11
2. Bayhead, Matt/Lori Schubert, USA - 3 -2 -9 -2 ; 16
3. Uncle Fluffy, Zeke Horowitz, USA - 1 -12 -6 -1 ; 20

Alberg 30

1. Argo, T.C. Williams, USA - 2 -3 -2 ; 7
2. Latika, William Woodford, USA - 3 -4 -1 ; 8
3. Laughing Gull, Jonathan Adams, USA - 4 -2 -3 ; 9

Cal 25

1. White Cap, Timothy Bloomfield, USA - 1 -1 -2 ; 4
2. Chicken Little, Charlie Husar, USA - 2 -2 -1 ; 5
3. Harlequin, Leo Surla, USA - 4 -4 -3 ; 11

Ensign

1. Chowder, William Murphey, USA - 1 -1 -1 ; 3
2. Never Enz, peter heffernan, USA - 3 -3 -2 ; 8
3. Lorelei, Bud Brown, USA - 2 -2 -8 ; 12

J/70

1. Midlife Crisis, Bruce Golison, USA - 4 -2 -1 ; 7
2. Nine, Oivind Lorentzen, USA - 1 -8 -3 ; 12
3. Savasana, Brian Keane, USA - 9 -7 -4 ; 20

Viper 640

1. Terminally Pretty, Mary Ewenson, USA - 1 -2 -2 ; 5
2. Vapor Trails, Mark Wheeler, USA - 3 -3 -1 ; 7
3. Deep State, Walt/Tricia Pletcher, USA - 5 -6 -3 ; 14

J/24

1. Bangor packet, Tony Parker, USA - 1 -1 -1 ; 3
2. Buxton, Peter Rich, USA - 3 -2 -3 ; 8
3. Spaceman Spiff, Pete Kassal, USA - 4 -3 -2 ; 9

J/30

1. TOTALed MAYHEM, Doug / Amy Stryker, USA - 1 -2 -1 ; 4
2. Blue Meanie, Steve Buzbee, USA - 2 -1 -3 ; 6
3. Bluejacket, Sumner Parker, USA - 3 -6 -2 ; 11

J/80

1. -, John White, USA - 4 -1 -2 ; 7
2. More Gostosa, Conor Hayes, USA - 3 -4 -1 ; 8
3. Courageous, Gary Panariello, USA - 1 -5 -4 ; 10

Etchells

1. Ca$h Money, Matt Lalumiere, USA - 1 -3 -2 ; 6
2. R + D, Christopher Brady, USA - 2 -1 -4 ; 7
3. Caramba, Jose Fuentes, USA - 3 -4 -1 ; 8

J/35

1. Aunt Jean, James Sagerholm / Jerry Christofel, USA - 1 -1 -2 ; 4
2. Abientot, Roger Lant, USA - 2 -2 -4 ; 8
3. Medicine Man, Chuck Kohlerman, USA - 5 -3 -1 ; 9

J/105

1. Live Edge, Michael Mountford, Can - 1 -6 -4 ; 11
2. Bat IV, Andrew Kennedy, USA - 3 -7 -6 ; 16
3. Mirage, Lewis/ Salvesen, USA - 6 -1 -10 ; 17

J/111

1. Skeleton Key, Peter Wagner, USA - 1 -1 -1 ; 3
2. Velocity, Martin Roesch, USA - 3 -3 -2 ; 8
3. Bravo, Sedgwick Ward, USA - 6 -4 -3 ; 13

C&C 30

1. Extreme2, Dan Cheresh, USA - 1 -1 -1 -2 ; 5
2. Nemesis, Walt Thirion, USA - 2 -2 -3 -5 ; 12
3. Don't Panic, Julian Mann, USA - 3 -3 -4 -3 ; 13

Farr 30

1. Ramrod, Rod Jabin, USA - 1 -1 -2 ; 4
2. Seabiscuit, Kevin McNeil, USA - 2 -3 -1 ; 6
3. Tangley, Peter Toombs, CAN - 4 -2 -3 ; 9

North Sails Rally - Cruiser (Saturday Only)

1. Magic 8 Ball, David Robinson, USA - 1 ; 1
2. Celerity, Rick Lober, USA - 2 ; 2
3. Carry On, Russ Matijevich, USA - 3 ; 3

North Sails Rally - Spinnaker (Saturday Only)

1. Jeroboam, Laurent Givry, USA - 1 ; 1
2. Orion, Jon Opert, USA - 2 ; 2
3. Priority One, Brian Olson, USA - 3 ; 3

Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Annapolis - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Total
Annapolis NOOD Regatta - North Rally Racing

PHRF_ToT Division


North Race Rally Cruiser (Saturday Only)


1.
  USA 52966 Magic 8 Ball C&C 38 David Robinson 1


1.0


2.
  USA 61473 Celerity Beneteau 473 Rick Lober 2


2.0


3.
Other  USA 126 Carry On Beneteau 311 Russ Matijevich 3


3.0


4.
  USA 60591 Nathan Gorenstein tartan 101 Nathan Gorenstein 8/DNF


8.0


5.
  USA 9 Cloud Nine Catalina 275 Sport Paul Kaladas 8/DNC


8.0


6.
  USA 25 Full Circle J 42 Paul Mikulski 8/DNC


8.0


7.
  USA 160 Skimmer Alerion Express 28 Jack Dertweiler 8/DNC


8.0
 


North Race Rally Spinnaker (Saturday Only)


1.
North Sails  NOR 411 Jeroboam Farr 400 Laurent Givry 1


1.0


2.
  USA 68120 Orion Hanse 371 Jon Opert 2


2.0


3.
  63269 Priority One Olson 29 Brian Olson 3


3.0
 
 
Division 1 Racing

One Design Division


J 22


1. 7   USA 707 Tejas J 22 Terry Flynn 4 3 1 3 11.0


2. 36   USA 1536 Bayhead J 22 Matt/Lori Schubert 3 2 9 2 16.0


3. 32   USA 1586 Uncle Fluffy J 22 Zeke Horowitz 1 12 6 1 20.0


4. 79   USA 789 USA 789 J 22 Jake Doyle 2 4 10 4 20.0


5. 20   USA 489 Mo' Money J 22 Victor Snyder / Kevin Doyle 6 6 3 6 21.0


6. 68   USA 468 Scooby J 22 J.R. Maxwell 13 7 2 5 27.0


7. 67   USA 1464 Hot Toddy J 22 Jeffrey Todd 8 8 5 7 28.0


8. 44   CAN 1644 Raised J J 22 Johan Koppernaes 10 1 11 9 31.0


9. 33   USA 1546 Folka J 22 Karen Glass 15 10 4 8 37.0


10. 49   USA 1649 The Jug 4 1 J 22 Christopher Doyle 5 13 7 12 37.0


11. 15   USA 1415 Slow Show J 22 Trevor Perkins 7 17 16 11 51.0


12. 90   USA 949 Corner of Sanity and Madness J 22 Chris Junge 9 5 8 30/DNF 52.0


13. 19   USA 1589 USA 1589 J 22 Eric Reinke 21 11 12 13 57.0


14. 87   USA 687 Jacksonville University J 22 David Hein 14 20 15 10 59.0


15. 25   USA 925 Vamanos / HardwareChimp.com J 22 David McBrier 12 25 13 15 65.0


16. 59   USA 959 Villain J 22 Aaron Freeman 22 9 14 24 69.0


17. 97   USA 977 USA 977 J 22 Gunnar Gode 11 18 26 14 69.0


18. 9   USA 1509 Rocinante J 22 Kevin Kenny 19 14 21 16 70.0


19. 75   USA 1575 Wharf Rat J 22 Matt Dunbar 17 19 18 17 71.0


20. 70   USA 1078 Lil' Puffy J 22 Christopher Wilson 16 22 17 20 75.0


21. 58 North Sails  USA 1558 Ventus J 22 Scott Gelo 24 16 19 18 77.0


22. 63   USA 1461 Ekas J 22 Jason Ipe 20 15 27 25 87.0


23. 57   USA 876 Solstice J 22 David Waiting 18 26 22 23 89.0


24. 52   USA 252 Godspeed J 22 Koralina McKenna 26 21 20 22 89.0


25. 16   USA 1316 Double J J 22 Jason Goscha 25 24 23 19 91.0


26. 2   USA 1002 Just Wing It J 22 Michael-Anne Ashford 23 23 25 21 92.0


27. 23   USA 421 What! J 22 Nick Imperato 30/DNC 30/DNC 24 30/DNF 114.0


28. 77   USA 1077 Ratchet Yachet J 22 Alex Pline 30/DNC 30/DNC 30/DNC 30/DNC 120.0


29. 55   USA 1552 Evil Dr. Pork Chop/Award & Sports J 22 Christopher Princing 30/DNC 30/DNC 30/DNC 30/DNC 120.0
 


Alberg 30


1.
  USA 244 LinGin Alberg 30 Tim Williams 1 1 5
7.0


2.
  USA 247 Argo Alberg 30 T.C. Williams 2 3 2
7.0


3.
  USA 11 Latika Alberg 30 William Woodford 3 4 1
8.0


4.
  USA 197 Laughing Gull Alberg 30 Jonathan Adams 4 2 3
9.0


5.
  USA 550 Skybird Alberg 30 Michael Nikolich 7 6 4
17.0


6.
  USA 562 Windswept Alberg 30 Lanny Helms 5 7 6
18.0


7.
  USA 267 Wicked Alberg 30 Ross Arnett 6 5 10/DNC
21.0


8.
  USA 484 Second-2-Nun Alberg 30 Harry Gamber 10/DNC 10/DNC 10/DNC
30.0


9.
  USA 308 Asylum Alberg 30 Patrick Dodson 10/DNC 10/DNC 10/DNC
30.0
 


Cal 25


1.
  USA 1226 White Cap Cal 25 Timothy Bloomfield 1 1 2
4.0


2.
  USA 1657 Chicken Little Cal 25 Charlie Husar 2 2 1
5.0


3.
  USA 1203 Harlequin Cal 25 Leo Surla 4 4 3
11.0


4.
North Sails  USA 460 Fahrvergnügen Cal 25 Steven Milby 3 3 6/DNC
12.0


5.
  USA 681 Ronin Cal 25 Christopher Rogers 6/DNC 6/DNC 6/DNC
18.0
 


Ensign


1.
  USA 176 Chowder Ensign William Murphey 1 1 1
3.0


2.
  USA 886 Never Enz Enisgn peter heffernan 3 3 2
8.0


3.
  USA 1085 Lorelei Ensign Bud Brown 2 2 8/DNF
12.0


4.
  USA 583 Green Dolphin Ensign Joel VerPlank 6 5 3
14.0


5.
  USA 15 Caprice Ensign Stuart Egeli 5 6 4
15.0


6.
  USA 856 The White Lady Ensign Peter Kogut 4 4 8/DNF
16.0


7.
  USA 547 Fresh Ensign Dave Roberts 8/DNC 8/DNF 8/DNC
24.0
 
 
Division 2 Racing

One Design Division


J 70


1. 26   USA 26 Midlife Crisis J 70 Bruce Golison 4 2 1
7.0


2. 89   USA 819 Nine J 70 Oivind Lorentzen 1 8 3
12.0


3. 96   USA 96 Savasana J 70 Brian Keane 9 7 4
20.0


4. 36   USA 246 New Wave J 70 Martin Kullman 15 6 2
23.0


5. 56   USA 456 Scamp J 70 Will Welles 13 3 11
27.0


6. 9   USA 209 The Mystery Machine J 70 Peter McChesney 16 5 6
27.0


7. 39   USA 839 Pinch and Roll j70 Jay Greenfield 3 18 10
31.0


8. 19   USA 419 Joint Custody (Corinthian) J 70 Jenn & Ray Wulff 5 4 22
31.0


9. 37   USA 1037 Dazzler J 70 Allan Terhune, Jr. 8 16 8
32.0


10. 15   USA 151 Reach Around J 70 Thomas Bowen 17 11 7
35.0


11. 51   USA 51 Black River Racing J 70 Douglas Strebel 6 19 12
37.0


12. 81   USA 381 Tea Dance Snake (Corinthian) J 70 Peter Bowe 19 10 9
38.0


13. 40   USA 240 Stampede J 70 bruno Pasquinelli 14 1 26
41.0


14. 95   USA 95 Muse (Corinthian) J 70 Heather Gregg / Joe Bardenheier 2 12 27
41.0


15. 7   USA 207 Leading Edge (Corinthian) J 70 Todd Hiller 7 20 15
42.0


16. 69   USA 695 Polar J 70 Doug Clark 11 29 5
45.0


17. 45   USA 45 Wild Child (Corinthian) J 70 Henry Filter 25 9 21
55.0


18. 68 North Sails  USA 68 uno mas (Corinthian) j 70 David Schoene 10 32 14
56.0


19. 34   USA 341 Glide J 70 Bradford Gibbs 20 17 20
57.0


20. 22   USA 220 Phoenix J 70 Peter Firey 18 28 16
62.0


21. 87 North Sails  USA 487 Escape J 70 Polk Wagner 12 14 38
64.0


22. 79   USA 379 Brumby J 70 Chris Keffer 28 13 24
65.0


23. 82 Ullman Sails  USA 382 Zombie J 70 Kristen Robinson 24 23 18
65.0


24. 63   USA 637 Full Monty (Corinthian) J 70 Latane Montague 35 22 13
70.0


25. 16 Quantum Sails  USA 168 Rarity (Corinthian) J 70 Marty McKenna 31 15 25
71.0


26. 46   USA 48 Down the line (Corinthian) J70 James Golden 22 25 34
81.0


27. 11   USA 411 Selkie (Corinthian) J 70 Jack Wallace 23 35 23
81.0


28. 55