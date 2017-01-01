Please select your home edition
Day 2 of inaugural Fareast 28R World Championship concludes in Sweden

by ICARUS Sports today at 11:10 am
Fareast 28R World Championship 2017 Lasse Eklof
Welcome to the second day of the Fareast 28R World Championship in Malmö. Fareast 28R is one of the lightest boats in its category – making it really fast to sail! But this isn’t its only competitive advantage.

All the competitors are enjoying the simplicity of the Fareast 28R on the water - even with the light wind conditions of the second day, here in Malmo. The boats were able to sail fast all around the course and made the maneuvers look really easy.

After today’s three races we are now at the half way stage of the Championship. Griffin Sailing Team is in the lead… followed by Drake – with just one point between them - showing the competition in Fareast 28R class is at a high level.

Even more action will follow tomorrow – join us then when we bring you the latest from the 2017 Fareast World Championship!

