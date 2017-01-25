Please select your home edition
David Gilmour wins WMRT Geographe Bay Cup

by John Roberson today at 11:57 am
Gilmour and Jerwood qualify for Sweden - WMRT Geographe Bay Cup John Roberson ©
Western Australian skipper David Gilmour survived strong competition and very unpredictable conditions on the third and final day, to win the Geographe Bay Cup. Another local skipper, Matt Jerwood finished up, so both these team qualify for Match Cup Sweden in Marstrand, a championship level event on the World Match Racing Tour.

David Gilmour commented “we were very happy that most of our racing was in the stronger winds of the first two days, because today’s fickle conditions were very difficult to handle.” He and his team only had one race today against Mans Holmberg, which they won, coming back after a poor start.

Today’s racing started promptly, with a steady but light breeze of less than 10 knots, but this faded out after a couple of hours, making the race committee’s job very difficult. By sheer perseverance and some swift course adjustments they managed to complete the round robin, and get a fair result.

Despite the light and shifty winds there were a few moments of drama during the day, with Olympic silver medallist Olivia Price, sailing with Evan Walker, falling overboard during a gybe. Some strong swimming and quick crew work got her back on board without losing the lead. The last time she abandoned ship was in the final of the women’s match racing at the 2012 Olympics in England.

Torvar Mirsky just missed out of qualifying, finishing third, having been level with Jerwood on seven points, but losing second place on a countback. First overseas entry was Sweden’s Mans Holmberg who finished fourth, beating Sydney’s Evan Walker on a countback.

The next event on the World Match Racing Tour is the Perth Match Cup, another Tour level event from 16th to 18th March, followed immediately by championship level event Match Cup Australia, with both events hosted by the Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club on the Swan River.

Results:

1 David Gilmour AUS 8pts
2 Matt Jerwood AUS 7pts
3 Torvar Mirsky AUS 7pts
4 Mans Holmberg SWE 6pts
5 Evan Walker AUS 6pts
6 Lachy Gilmour AUS 4pts
7 Harry Price AUS 3pts
8 Gemma Jones NZL 2pts
9 Will Dargaville AUS 1pt
10 Robert Gibbs AUS 0.5pts
WMRT Geographe Bay Cup – David Gilmour still leads, but under pressure
The thrills and spills came fast on Geographe Bay, with the wind still virile, in 15 to 25 knot range during the day. It is all local skippers at the top of the leaderboard after day two of the regatta, with Matt Jerwood and Gilmour’s younger brother Lachy also just one point off the lead.
Posted on 12 Feb David Gilmour leads after action packed day afloat in WMRT
David Gilmour and his team are top of the leaderboard at the Geographe Bay Cup on the World Match Racing Tour David Gilmour and his team are top of the leaderboard at the Geographe Bay Cup on the World Match Racing Tour, after what was a short but action packed session on the water. He won all three races contested, but two other skippers are also undefeated, but sailed fewer races.
Posted on 11 Feb Jules Verne Trophy - IDEC Sport’s record ratified
The World Speed Sailing Record Council has confirmed the extraordinary performance achieved by Maxi Trimaran IDEC-Sport The World Speed Sailing Record Council, the organisation in charge of sailing records has confirmed the extraordinary performance achieved by the Maxi Trimaran IDEC-Sport sailed by Francis Joyon, Alex Pella, Bernard Stamm, Clément Surtel, Gwénolé Gahinet and Sébastien Audigane.
Posted on 9 Feb Alex McKinnon Day Four images - Pinkster Gin F18 AUS Championship
photographer Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the final day of the Pinkster Gin F18 Australian Championship Photographer Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the final day of the Pinkster Gin F18 Australian Championship. They were staged out of the Port Melbourne Yacht Club, on the upper reaches of Port Phillip. Lighter conditions prevailed for the day's two races.
Posted on 29 Jan Alex McKinnon Day Three images - Pinkster Gin F18 AUS Championship
Alex McKinnon was out on the water for Day Three of the Pinkster Gin F18 Australian Championship and provides this galle >Photographer Alex McKinnon was out on the water for Day Three of the Pinkster Gin F18 Australian Championship. They are being staged out of the Port Melbourne Yacht Club, on the upper reaches of Port Phillip. Much tougher conditions today, with a strong seabreeze arriving early (1100hrs, and then a peak gust of 26 knots at 1300hrs).
Posted on 28 Jan Jules Verne Trophy - The fantastic six
Francis Joyon spent the whole day yesterday talking to the media and meeting the public in Brest Francis Joyon spent the whole day yesterday talking to the media and meeting the public in Brest, where he moored the maxi-trimaran IDEC Sport after sailing around the world in 40 days, 23 hours, 30 minutes and 30 seconds. Along with his crew of five, he revealed what happened during this circumnavigation.
Posted on 28 Jan Alex McKinnon Day Two images at the Pinkster Gin F18 AUS Championship
Alex McKinnon was out on the water for Day Two of the Pinkster Gin F18 Australian Championship and provides this gallery Photographer Alex McKinnon was out on the water for Day Two of the Pinkster Gin F18 Australian Championship. They are being staged out of the Port Melbourne Yacht Club, on the upper reaches of Port Phillip. Stephen Medwell noted the following about the racing today. With a 10:30 start, and a sea breeze trying to fill in, today was always going to be light and patchy.
Posted on 27 Jan Both experienced and untested U.S. boats excel in unpredictable Miami
Americans are battling inside top ten overall in seven of ten Olympic classes, with one more day of full-fleet action World Cup Series Miami 2017, Presented by Sunbrella (January 22-29, 2017) saw shifty conditions return to Biscayne Bay, but the world-renowned sailing venue nevertheless yielded up a full day of exciting racing. Americans are battling inside the top ten overall in seven of ten Olympic classes, with one more day of full-fleet action on Friday before the medal races take place on Saturday and Sunday
Posted on 27 Jan Yachting cartoonist Mike Peyton dies at 96
“The World’s Greatest Yachting Cartoonist” died on January 25, 2017 just five days after his 96th birthday. Mike Peyton, dubbed “The World’s Greatest Yachting Cartoonist”, died on January 25, 2017 just five days after his 96th birthday. A modest, shy man, he eschewed the spotlight and seemed unaware of the esteem which in sailors all around the world held him.
Posted on 27 Jan Alex McKinnon images at the Pinkster Gin F18 Australian Championships
Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the Pinkster Gin F18 Australian Championship and provides this gallery Photographer Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the Pinkster Gin F18 Australian Championship. They are being staged out of the Port Melbourne Yacht Club, on the upper reaches of Port Phillip.
Posted on 26 Jan
