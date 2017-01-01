Please select your home edition
Southern Spars

Date set for Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta 2017

by Del Morrison on 22 Jan
Ian Brownhill on 'Jade Rose' - Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta 2014 Del Morrison
The Sunshine Coast Yacht Club has announced the dates for this year's Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta - SCOR 2017. This year's Regatta will be held from July 15th to July 19th.

Notice of Race and Entry Forms will be posted to the SCOR website as soon as possible.

This will be the fourth year that the Sunshine Coast Yacht Club will be organising the event. The location of the racing will be in the waters of the Sunshine Coast from Caloundra to Noosa. Most events will be held in the beautiful waters of Mooloolaba. See attached flier for more details.

Date Claimer 2017 Final - SCOR 2017 © Mike Kenyon http://kenyonsportsphotos.com.au/
Date Claimer 2017 Final - SCOR 2017 © Mike Kenyon http://kenyonsportsphotos.com.au/

