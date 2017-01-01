Date set for Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta 2017

Ian Brownhill on 'Jade Rose' - Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta 2014 Del Morrison Ian Brownhill on 'Jade Rose' - Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta 2014 Del Morrison

by Del Morrison on 22 JanNotice of Race and Entry Forms will be posted to the SCOR website as soon as possible.This will be the fourth year that the Sunshine Coast Yacht Club will be organising the event. The location of the racing will be in the waters of the Sunshine Coast from Caloundra to Noosa. Most events will be held in the beautiful waters of Mooloolaba. See attached flier for more details.

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151298