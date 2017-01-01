Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Zeus3 AUS 728x90

Dartmouth hosts people in recovery from cancer sailing Round Britain

by Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust today at 11:29 am
Leg 11 crew heading out of Cowes Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
Launched by the history-making yachtswoman in 2003, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is a national charity that rebuilds confidence after cancer and uses sailing to support, empower and inspire young people aged 8-24 in embracing their future with optimism.

Between May and September, over 100 young people who have all sailed with the Trust following cancer treatment, are taking part in an extraordinary 2,400-mile sailing relay around Britain to celebrate recovery, achievement and potential.

Up to five different young people are joining the crew for each leg, while three of the full-time crew have also been through treatment and had the Trust's support over the years.

Five of the Dartmouth-bound crew, aged between 14 and 17, joined the 44ft voyage yacht, Moonspray, on Saturday (5 August) in the Trust's home base of Cowes before departing on the 120-nautical mile Round Britain Leg 11 journey along the English Channel to Devon. This leg includes planned stopovers in Poole, Weymouth, Portland and Brixham en route.

Emily on the helm with Skipper Catch © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
Emily on the helm with Skipper Catch © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust



Emily Wright, from Redlynch, Wiltshire, is this leg's youngest crewmember. The 14-year-old, who despite being registered blind is the goalkeeper and captain of her able-bodied U16 football team, first sailed with the Trust in 2016 after treatment for optic nerve glioma.

She said: 'All the adults, young people and volunteers at the Trust understand you, what you have been through and what you are capable of. They don't care about your 'disability' or the past, only about what you can achieve in the future. Through my first trip I've made lifelong friends, learnt sailing skills and felt at ease with others who understand me.'

Meanwhile, also amongst the Leg 11 crew is 16-year-old West Country lad, Elliott Howe from Truro. Elliott also sailed with the Trust for the first time last year after treatment for Langerhans cell histiocytosis at the Royal Cornwall Hospital between 2006 and 2008.

He added: 'The Trust trips are challenging but also provide you with new life skills as well as enabling me to talk to people of my own age who have experienced cancer, as not all cancers are the same.'

Between 1pm and 4pm on Saturday (12 August) at Town Jetty Pontoon, Moonspray will be open to the public to meet the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust team, have a look around the boat and learn more about the Trust and its work. This year the Trust will work with almost 600 young people in recovery. But for every young person they currently support, there are nine they cannot. Yet.

Elliott working the sails on board © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
Elliott working the sails on board © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust



Moonspray then departs on the 90-nautical mile sail to Falmouth - the port where Ellen completed her world record 71-day solo circumnavigation of the globe in 2005 – on Sunday 13 August, before heading round the South West coast and on to Wales and Belfast. Round Britain 2017 finishes back where it started at the Trust's Scottish base in Largs in September.

Through the campaign #tell9people and by sharing the stories of the young people taking part, Round Britain 2017 aims to raise awareness of the Trust's work both publicly and within the hospitals and medical support networks around the country, many of which the young people will be visiting during the voyage.

Musto AUS 2017 660x82 5X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Sail Exchange 660x82 1

Related Articles

Keep the water out with Zhik’s new Superthermal Hydrobase
The lower arm and leg of the new Superthermal Hydrobase is made from a water-repellent, stretch woven fabric We’ve all done it - and fished a rope out of the water, pushed the rudder down or stepped down the slipway one foot too far and gained that unwanted wet sleeve or leg.
Posted today at 10:57 am Rambler 88 takes monohull line honours at the Rolex Fastnet Race
The majority of the record-breaking 362-strong fleet had negotiated a little over half of the 605-nm course As Rambler 88 arrived in Plymouth, the second monohull on the water - Ludde Ingvall’s 100-ft Australian Maxi CQS - lay 60-nm from the finish line with the 115-ft Supermaxi Nikata some 5-nm further behind.
Posted today at 10:10 am Dongfeng win knife-edge battle with MAPFRE in Rolex Fastnet Race
China’s Dongfeng Race Team edged out MAPFRE by just 56 seconds in a Fastnet Race thriller in early hours of Wednesday China’s Dongfeng Race Team edged out MAPFRE by just 56 seconds in a Rolex Fastnet Race thriller in the early hours of Wednesday, as an intense night of lead changes and fickle winds ended with the entire fleet separated by less than 40 minutes after more than 600 miles of racing.
Posted today at 7:52 am Rolex Fastnet Race - Ludde Ingvall & CQS second across the line
Ludde Ingvall’s super maxi CQS crossed the finishing line of the Rolex Fastnet Race in Plymouth at 03:08.25 this morning Ludde Ingvall’s super maxi CQS crossed the finishing line of the Rolex Fastnet Race, in Plymouth at 03:08.25 this morning, second placed monohull on line honours behind the American boat Rambler 88. Their elapsed time for the course was two days, 14 hours, 28 minutes and 25 seconds.
Posted today at 7:25 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Overseas boats among early entries
Two-time America’s Cup challenger, Vincenzo Onorato, is among seven early international contenders for CYCA 2017 RSHYR. Two-time America’s Cup challenger, Vincenzo Onorato, is among the seven early international contenders for the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s (CYCA) 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.
Posted today at 5:58 am Rolex Fastnet Race - Rambler 88 claims monohull line honours
American George David's Rambler 88 arrived in Plymouth to claim monohull line honours. American George David's Rambler 88 arrived in Plymouth to claim monohull line honours. The silver maxi crossed the finish line off Plymouth breakwater at 22:14:21 BST in a time of 2 days 9 hours 34 minutes and 21 seconds. This was more than six hours faster than they had managed in 2015 when they ghosted in just four minutes astern of Jim Clark's 100ft maxi, Comanche.
Posted today at 5:39 am Rolex Fastnet Race - Rock-bound flotilla
First monohull arrivals are due into Plymouth tonight with George David's Rambler 88 leading charge rounding Bishop Rock The first monohull arrivals are due into Plymouth tonight with George David's Rambler 88 leading the charge, rounding Bishop Rock, the mandatory mark of the course southwest of the Scilly Isles, at 1515 BST.
Posted today at 5:09 am Rolex Fastnet Race - Passage at the Fastnet Rock
Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race. Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race.
Posted today at 3:46 am Rolex Fastnet Race - Ludde’s CQS on the home straight
The super maxi CQS, skippered by Ludde Ingvall turned final corner and is on the home straight in the Rolex Fastnet Race The super maxi CQS, skippered by Australian Ludde Ingvall has turned the final corner and is on the home straight in the Rolex Fastnet Race. Still holding onto second place in the monohulls, the team rounded the Bishop Rock, south of the Isles of Scilly just before 20:00 this evening.
Posted today at 3:30 am 2018 Sailing World Championships Aarhus test event begins
The Aarhus 2018 Test Event allows sailors to acclimatize with the local waters, race courses and sailing conditions. The Olympic medallists, attending the Test Event, include the three-time Olympic medallist, Vasilij Žbogar (SLO) and Pierre Le Coq (FRA), who won bronze in Rio 2016.
Posted on 8 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy