Danes lead on home waters at Hempel Sailing World Champs Test Event

by World Sailing today at 3:50 am
Jena Hansen and Katja Salskov-Iversen (DEN) in the lead on Day 2 - - Hempel Sailing World Championships Test Event - Aarhus 2017 © Jesus Renedo http://www.sailingstock.com
Danish sailors, Jena Hansen and Katja Salskov-Iversen continue their dominance of the 49erFX Class on day two of the Hempel Sailing World Championships Test Event in Aarhus, Denmark.

Conditions were much improved on the second day of the competition in the Bay of Aarhus with glorious sunshine and a breeze of 13-18 knots, gusting 23.

370 sailors from 54 nations racing across the ten Olympic classes are currently competing in the week-long competition at the Egå Marina, north of the city Aarhus.

Salskov-Iversen commented afterwards, 'We had ups and downs during the day. The wind speeds were just right, but the waves were too big and quite hard to sail in.

'We managed to win two races, however we capsized in the other. Overall, we have learnt a lot today, so we are satisfied.'

Ragna Agerup and Maia Agerup (NOR) currently hold second place, while Tess Lloyd and Eliza Solly (AUS) sit third.

In the 49er class, the Australians, William Phillips and Sam Phillips are still first, ahead of Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl (AUT), who trail by 12 points. The Swedes, Fritiof Hedström and Otto Hamel end the day third.

In the Men's 470 class, David Bargehr and Lukas Mähr (AUT), also found the day challenging, despite leading, 'We had a tough day, it was quite shifty on our race course. We had one good race, we finished second in the first race.

In the second race, we didn't have a good start and we ended up at the back of the fleet, it was difficult to catch up,' said Mähr.

France's, Kevin Peponnet and Jeremie Mion must settle for second, followed by Stuart McNay and Dave Hughes (USA) in third.

In the Women's division, Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler (SUI) maintained first position on the second day of competition. Nadine Boehm and Ann-Christin Goliaß (GER) remain second and the Polish pair, Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Mrózek-Gliszczynska are in third place.

The Men's Laser, One Person Dinghy, is led by the Australians for the second day of the Test Event. Tom Burton remains first and Matthew Wearn finished the day's proceedings in second. Third place is held by Thomas Saunders from New Zealand.

Marit Bouwmeester (NED) keeps her overnight lead in the Women's Laser Radial, followed by the Swede, Josefin Olsson. Maxime Jonker, also from the Netherlands, complete the top three.

In the Foiling Nacra 17, the Italians, Ruggero Tita and Caterina Marianna Banti continue to hold pole position. Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin (AUS) are second and third place belongs to Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders (NZL).

It was a close battle between Hungarian, Zsombor Berecz, and Russian, Arkadiy Kistanov, in the Finn class. Berecz claims top spot with 10 points but Kistanov in just one point behind. Nicholas Heiner (NED) follows in third.

Pawel Tarnowski, (POL), the Men's RS:X Windsurfer, maintained first place on day two. Louis Giard (FRA) is second and Thomas Goyard (FRA) occupies third.

The Women's RS:X Windsurfer, Lilian de Geus (NED), sits first on the leader-board, followed by Maja Dziarnowska in second and Italian, Marta Maggetti dropped from first to third place.

For more information visit event website.
