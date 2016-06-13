Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 728x90

Dan Oatley - from bridge of Queen Mary 2 to bilge of Wild Oats XI

by Rob Mundle on 21 Dec
Dan Oatley manhandles a headsail aboard Wild Oats XI during a training session on Sydney Harbour Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
After the unique experience of being on the bridge of the 152,000 tonne cruise liner, Queen Mary 2, and guiding her out of New York Harbour, Dan Oatley’s life is about to go to another extreme: being in the wet and water-logged “sewer” of the 28 tonne supermaxi, Wild Oats XI, for the Rolex Sydney Hobart race.

Remarkably, he’s more excited about the latter than when he was as a 22-year-old at the helm of Queen Mary 2.

“From the day Wild Oats XI was launched I’ve wanted to do a Hobart race as part of the crew, but unfortunately my career path towards becoming a master mariner prevented me from being involved,” said Dan, who is the grandson of the late Bob “Popeye” Oatley, who had the yacht built in 2005.

“Every time I watched the boys sail her out of Sydney Harbour at the start of a Hobart race I would wish I was on board. Now that time has come, and I can’t wait for the start gun to sound.”

Dan’s position on the yacht is referred to as “sewer man”: he’ll be the man standing in the bilge below the fore hatch, hauling down the massive headsails and spinnakers, often while waves wash across the deck and cascade below, drenching him.

It’s a far cry from his accommodation while working aboard a luxury liner like the Queen Mary 2, but he prefers it.

“Ships are work for me, while being aboard Wild Oats XI is the ultimate sailing experience. It’s playing in the big league.”

Dan has a special honour this year: he is the first member of the Oatley family to race to Hobart aboard the record breaking yacht. Bob Oatley, who passed away on January 10 this year, was never able to participate due to a medical condition.

“Popeye would be very proud of me,” Dan added.

Now aged 29, Dan has just become one of the youngest commercial mariners in the world to receive an Unrestricted Ship Masters Licence.

Seafaring is in his family blood. His mother’s great grandfather was the captain of large commercial ships while his father, Ian, has been sailboat racing from a very young age.

In his 11 years as a mariner, Dan has seen many milestones. He was the first Australian employed to work as a Navigation Officer aboard Queen Mary 2, has been to the North Pole and crossed all the world’s major oceans, including the Atlantic on 14 occasions.

When the Rolex Sydney Hobart is complete Dan will return to being the captain of a superyacht. In recent times he has sailed a 50 metre long schooner from the Maldives to Dubai and been chief officer aboard a 120 metre long superyacht which was on an extended cruise.

This afternoon Wild Oats XI’s skipper, Mark Richards, declared the yacht was “locked, loaded and ready” for the start of the 628 nautical mile dash to Hobart.

Wild Oats XI was put through her final pre-race trial on Sydney Harbour yesterday. A new large jib was tested as was a modified asymmetrical spinnaker.
Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Barz Optics - FloatersSail Exchange 660x82 1

Related Articles

CQS Media Launch and on water images by Beth Morley
Here are some images from today's CQS media launch and also from the chase boat that was out on Sydney Harbour The talented Beth Morley was at the CQS Media Launch and also out on Sydney Harbour for the CQS training session today. Here are her images from Birkenhead Point Marina and also the chase boat. Enjoy
Posted today at 6:55 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Left field, handshakes and buckets
Ludde Ingvall, and his billionaire cousin, Sir Michael Hintze are tilting at the windmill in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Dual Hobart Line Honours winner, Ludde Ingvall, and his billionaire cousin, Sir Michael Hintze, are tilting at the windmill in the 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart Race. They started on a handshake watching the famous Boxing Day start two years ago, and now for the 2016 race, they have the most radical supermaxi in the event’s history.
Posted today at 5:34 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Looks like a quick race this year
A long range weather forecast predicts a fast, possibly record breaking 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart A long range weather forecast predicts a fast, possibly record breaking 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart, according to the Bureau of Meteorology’s Jane Golding, Manager, Weather Services NSW.
Posted today at 3:32 am A record breaking run is in the wind for the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race
While the weather forecast for the start of Rolex Sydney Hobart on Boxing Day suggests it will be “a typical Hobart” While the weather forecast for the start of the Rolex Sydney Hobart on Boxing Day suggests it will be “a typical Hobart”, where fast downwind will be brought to an abrupt halt by a stiff southerly change, the bigger picture leaves little doubt supermaxi Wild Oats XI’s race record time for the 628 nautical mile classic could be lowered by some three hours, possibly more.
Posted today at 3:15 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Another record for Adrienne Cahalan
Ho hum, Adrienne Cahalan is about to break yet another yachting record – this time in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Ho hum, Adrienne Cahalan is about to break yet another yachting record – this time in the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s Rolex Sydney Hobart - this is a woman who has been a finalist in four international Yachtswoman of the Year nominations, named Australian Yachtswoman of the year in 2002-3 and written a book on her exploits.
Posted today at 1:23 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – The Lazarette Pt I
You never no what you find when you go digging down in a boat’s lazarette. You never no what you find when you go digging down in a boat’s lazarette. You’ll also never what you’ll find out until you ask! Often, the bigger the boat, the more gear and sometimes the odd gem really does appear. The more cruisy a boat is, the more likely you are to find a plethora of items, akin to Grandpa’s shed out the back.
Posted today at 1:18 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Canines of the Sea
There is a contrast that is as beguiling as it is stark. On paper they may appear as if to be from different planets. There is a contrast that is as beguiling as it is stark. On paper they may appear as if to be from different planets, and yet there is incredible commonality. One could be said to even take the form of the very canine used to describe her, Greyhound. The other certainly has the pace of that breed, but her form would far more resemble that of a Rhodesian Ridgeback.
Posted on 20 Dec Harken Grinder Challenge all set as part of Hobart preparations
Olympians and sailors step up for the Harken Grinder Challenge. On Wednesday December 21, Olympians and sailors step up for the Harken Grinder Challenge as part of preparations for the upcoming Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. It might all be a bit of fun, but the grinders, or pumps, are the mechanical devices that rotate the winches that various ropes go around to control the sails. The larger the boat, the larger the sails, and they can weigh 200kg.
Posted on 20 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - That Viking spirit brings Swedes to Sydney
A somewhat unfocused 2015 racing season in Sweden is the reason Jonas Grander bought a boat he’d never seen in Sydney A somewhat unfocused 2015 racing season in Sweden is the reason Jonas Grander bought a boat he’d never seen in Sydney, and is about to embark on his first Rolex Sydney Hobart.
Posted on 20 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – CQS continues to prepare for the challenge
The boat was taken from its berth at Birkenhead Point Marina to White Bay, just upstream of the Harbour Bridge The mast has been installed back into Ludde Invall’s CQS in preparation for the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race, after routine maintenance and some minor modifications. Ludde thanked his team and staff from Hall Spars for their work to ensure the mast is in first class condition going into the race on Boxing Day.
Posted on 19 Dec
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2016 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy