Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 728x90

Dan Hardy’s plan for Clipper Race success

by Clipper Round the World today at 6:00 am
Dan Hardy - 2017-18 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Back Page Images Ltd
Being physically fit is all in a day’s work for former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Dan Hardy, but he had to adapt his training for a very different challenge when he decided to take on the Clipper Race.

UFC and sailing are two of the least likely sports you would think of putting together but it turned out Dan Hardy had long felt an affiliation with the sea. On board Great Britain for the opening leg of the 2015-16 race from London to Rio de Janerio. It was a time he describes as one of the best, and most challenging, experiences of his life.

“Doing the Atlantic Crossing from London to Rio which was one of the most amazing experiences of my life. I’ve definitely got the sailing bug now, I love this,” says Dan.

“I’ve always loved the sea, I’ve always loved the idea of adventure, that was one of the reasons why I wanted to do the Atlantic crossing. To cross the equator and to catch the trade winds and sail into Rio was just a beautiful experience.”

Dan Hardy - Clipper Race 2015-2016 © onEdition http://www.onEdition.com
Dan Hardy - Clipper Race 2015-2016 © onEdition http://www.onEdition.com



It was during this time on board that made Dan realise he had a wealth of knowledge that he could pass on to others to help strengthen and prepare their bodies for the difficult task of racing 40,000 nautical miles across the world’s oceans.

“I felt physical conditioning and physical preparation for the boat was probably the most important thing of all because you rely on it all the time. Just moving around the boat, just getting into your bunk, even when you’re cooking pasta in the galley, you need to be physically fit and strong and able to brace yourself.

“It’s quite an unpredictable environment so the more stable and strong and physically conditioned you are the better the time you will have.”

Dan Hardy Exercise Series - Episode 1 © Clipper Round The World Yacht Race http://www.clipperroundtheworld.com
Dan Hardy Exercise Series - Episode 1 © Clipper Round The World Yacht Race http://www.clipperroundtheworld.com



He adds: “I’ve worked with the Clipper Race team to put together a collection of exercises that I think will be beneficial to all those preparing for future races.”

Dan has put together four fitness training episodes, each getting progressively more difficult, to mirror the four levels of training each Clipper Race crew member goes through before taking on the race.

“It will start off quite easy,” he says.

Dan Hardy Exercise Series - Episode 1 © Clipper Round The World Yacht Race http://www.clipperroundtheworld.com
Dan Hardy Exercise Series - Episode 1 © Clipper Round The World Yacht Race http://www.clipperroundtheworld.com



“We will work on some stability to prepare your body for what you are going to need and then we will start to ramp it up a bit and challenge the muscles, challenge your cardiovascular system, and basically get your body ready for what the ocean has to offer.”

For the next four weeks, we will be releasing an episode each week to help crew prepare for Race Start on Sunday 20 August in Liverpool.

Before beginning any exercise program, please consult your physician or healthcare professional to design an appropriate exercise prescription. If you experience any pain or difficulty with these exercises, stop and consult your healthcare provider.

Feeling inspired? There is still time to sign up and be a member of crew for the Clipper 2017-18 Race, though spaces are limited for both the full circumnavigation and individual legs. Applications are also now open for the 2019-20 edition. If you think you have what it takes to race across the world’s oceans, then apply here.

Dan Hardy Exercise Series - Episode 1

Equipment: Resistance band, Kettlebell

Exercises:
• Front Stretch Wrap
• The Up and Over
• Double Wrap
• 360
• Sumo Squats
• Goblet Squats
• Double Arm Swing
• Single Arm Swing
• Waist 360



Dan says: 'Depending on the weight of the kettlebells that you have access to can dictate how many sets and repetitions you choose to perform. If you have a light weight for example, higher repetitions will be good for building endurance, coordination and base level strength. Always a good place to start, and also a good warm up before moving on to heavier weights. This can be done by choosing sets and reps, such as four sets of 25 repetitions per side, or you can time yourself, working one exercise for a minute or more before taking a short break. This can also be repeated for several sets.

“If you are ready to work with a heavier weight then either of the above methods can be used but the time or number of repetitions would be decreased. When I am working with a heavier weight I prefer to do sets of ten and doing up to five sets of ten per side. The most important thing is the technique. If you like, you can choose one exercise a day to start with. Challenge yourself to do a number of repetitions and take as many rests as you need to complete the chosen number. Over the following days and weeks you will notice how quickly you will adapt to the exercise and will need to make it more difficult to feel challenged.

“Kettlebells are very accessible now and are a very versatile tool for whole body conditioning. I also like that it uses momentum to challenge the stability of the whole body, and the core is always activated, which is essential for sailing.

'The handle grip on kettlebells proved very useful when moving around the boat in rough seas. Many types of strength and conditioning methods don't develop the grip and forearm strength like kettlebells do - something that I was thankful for at times during my race. They can be picked up from most sports shops, and even supermarkets, or ordered online. Start off light and build up gradually, especially if you haven't been consistently active over the last few years.

“Good luck! And remember, the better you prepare now, the more you will get out of your Clipper Race experience.'
Sail Exchange 660x82 1Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3

Related Articles

Uruguay to debut in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race route
Announcement was made today during a press conference held at Yacht Club Punta del Este, attended by British Ambassador After setting sail from Liverpool, UK, on Sunday 20 August, the twelve Clipper 2017-18 Race teams, crewed by amateur sailors with each yacht led by a professional skipper, will race 6,400 nautical miles through the Atlantic Ocean and arrive in Punta del Este
Posted on 1 Jun Clipper 70 fleet refit complete for Clipper Round the World Yacht Race
Following nine months of intensive work, last of the twelve Castro designed Clipper 70 foot yachts has completed re-fit In preparation for the eleventh edition of the Clipper Race, and the fleets third circumnavigation across 40,000 nautical miles of the world’s oceans, a team of twenty-one have been working on refitting the yachts over the past nine months, totalling more than 35,000 man hours of work.
Posted on 31 May Biggest Round-the-World Ocean Race returns to Fremantle
The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race has today announced it will return to Fremantle, Western Australia The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race has today announced it will return to Fremantle, Western Australia, during the eleventh edition of the world’s biggest round-the-world ocean race.
Posted on 25 May World comes to Portsmouth for Clipper Yacht Race crew allocation
Safety was the core of the opening message from both Sir Robin and Clipper Race Director Mark Light. Along the way, the fleet of twelve 70-foot yachts will cross six oceans and stop in ports in six continents.
Posted on 22 May Skipper revealed for Sanya’s debut Clipper Yacht Race campaign
Wendy is one of two female Skippers in this edition and the first ever Australian to Skipper twice in the Clipper Race. During her debut campaign in the 2015-16 race, one of the highlights of her circumnavigation was winning the Clipper Race class of the 2015 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, which forms part of the All Australian Leg 4.
Posted on 19 May Female Skipper to lead Visit Seattle in Clipper Round the World Race
Nicola ‘Nikki’ Henderson, 23, from Guilford UK, has today been named as the Skipper who will lead the Visit Seattle team Despite her young age, Nikki has already amassed an impressive sailing career having skippered in numerous inshore and offshore racing campaigns, including three ARC races across the Atlantic (twice winning the Youngest Skipper Award), two Fastnet campaigns, and has sailed more than 10,000 miles in offshore deliveries.
Posted on 18 May TIMEZERO by MaxSea extends navigation partnership with Clipper Race
TIMEZERO by MaxSea, has been named as the Official Navigation Software Supplier for Clipper Round the World Yacht Race. Returning for its second race partnership, TIMEZERO by MaxSea, has been named as the Official Navigation Software Supplier for the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race.
Posted on 18 May Tristan Brooks to lead Unicef team in Clipper Round the World Race
Approximately 700 crew members from more than 40 nationalities are preparing to take part in the race. Approximately 700 crew members from more than 40 nationalities are preparing to take part in the biggest round-the-world ocean race.
Posted on 11 May German skipper to lead China's sailing city in Clipper Yacht Race
Chris Kobusch, 32, from North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, has today been named as the Skipper of the Qingdao yacht Known as China’s Sailing City, Qingdao first sponsored the Clipper Race in 2005 and used the event as a focal point for building its credentials to host the sailing events for the 2008 Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Games, and developing itself as a powerful maritime city with a strong ‘blue’ marine economy.
Posted on 9 May Clipper Round the World Race - Meet alumni crew member Lisa Pover
Following announcement that Clipper Race will start and finish from Liverpool’s Albert Dock we caught up with Lisa Pover Following the announcement that the Clipper 2017-18 Race will start and finish from Liverpool’s Albert Dock for the first time in ten years, we caught up with alumni crew member Lisa Pover.
Posted on 3 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy