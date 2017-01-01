DBS Marina Bay Cup – Day 1

by Event Media today at 6:07 pmEight international and local sailing teams are competing in the annual DBS Marina Bay Cup, the biggest match-racing sailing event in Singapore. Into its third year and held from 14-17 September at the Marina Bay coinciding with the Formula One weekend, this year's edition will include participants from Australia, Finland, Hungary, Japan, Philippines, USA and host Singapore.The Marina Bay Cup is a match-racing competition which pits boats one-on-one with each other. Team Japan opened their campaign with a win against defending champions Team Philippines before overcoming Team Hungary and the Singapore Management University Team.“I was worried that I couldn’t beat the teams, heading into the competition,” said Team Japan skipper, Takahiro Inaba. “The races were really close and we were only barely able to beat them. The competition is really even but we aim to win this competition.”“Racing in this environment is great, surrounded by big buildings and in the middle of the business district. We really enjoy the racing here.”The second day of racing continues tomorrow with round robin competition before the semi-finals and final on the last day of competition.