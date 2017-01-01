Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 New

Cyclone Debbie won’t stop Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017

by Rob Mundle today at 5:29 am
Close racing; Audi Hamilton Island Race Week always offers colour, excitement and close racing on the warm tropical waters of the Whitsunday islands region Ciaran Handy http://www.sail-world.com
The Oatley family, owners of Australia’s internationally acclaimed tropical destination, Hamilton Island, have confirmed that despite the Whitsunday Islands region being devastated by Cyclone Debbie two weeks ago, Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 will proceed in August as scheduled.

“We are planning to make this year’s Race Week bigger and better than ever,” said Hamilton Island’s CEO, Olympic and world champion sailor, Glenn Bourke, who was speaking on behalf of the Oatleys. “We want to demonstrate our thanks to the many yachties who offered to come to the island and assist with our recovery effort, and those who have already shown their support via messages of encouragement or by lodging their entry for Race Week since Debbie struck.

“There is a unique bond between our loyal Audi Hamilton Island Race Week competitors, and this year we are hoping they will be with us in greater numbers than ever so we can show the world how resilient we are.

“Race Week will also provide the opportunity for everyone to see what a superb job our staff has done getting the island back to being operational. We have already welcomed our first guests back to Hamilton Island post Debbie, and by the time Race Week comes around in August we should be back to 100 per cent occupancy.”

At the height of the cyclone on March 28 a wind gust of 263kph (142 knots) was recorded on the island. Gusts remained above 180kph (95 knots) for more than 12 hours.

Audi Hamilton Island Race Week offers one of the best sailing venues in the world. Competitors can fly direct to the island, dock their yachts in Hamilton Harbour and race among 74 tropical islands – 68 of which are uninhabited. © Ciaran Handy http://www.sail-world.com
Audi Hamilton Island Race Week offers one of the best sailing venues in the world. Competitors can fly direct to the island, dock their yachts in Hamilton Harbour and race among 74 tropical islands – 68 of which are uninhabited. © Ciaran Handy http://www.sail-world.com



Glenn Bourke added: “The impact of the cyclone resulted in damage to vegetation and the island’s façade; however no significant structural damage has occurred to any of the hotels and resorts due to their construction to the highest cyclone safety ratings. The marina suffered only minor damage.

“Our Five Star destination, Qualia will have a two-month hiatus, not due to damage but because we have decided to bring forward a refurbishment program that was scheduled for July. Only four Qualia bungalows were impacted during the cyclone, so essentially we have 98% of Hamilton Island’s hotel assets good to go”.

The entry list for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 continues to grow at a record rate. Near 80 nominations have already been received for the regatta which will be staged from August 19 to 26.

German luxury carmaker, Audi, is returning for the 12th year as principal sponsor, demonstrating the brand’s continued commitment to high quality, competitive offshore racing and a benchmark onshore social calendar that is as inclusive as it is exclusive.

All information relating to AHIRW is on the regatta website.

Pantaenius - Fixed ValueHarken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Abell Point Marina Splash 660x82

Related Articles

The long, short and wide set a record for AHIRW 2017
A small yacht measuring less than eight metres overall has established an impressive record on the entry list for AHIRW. A small yacht measuring less than eight metres overall has established an impressive record on the entry list for Australia’s largest offshore tropical regatta, Audi Hamilton Island Race Week.
Posted on 22 Mar Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 - Accommodation options
Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? All the best properties book out early, so make sure you book soon to secure your preferred option.
Posted on 12 Mar Book your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017
Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? All the best properties book out early, so make sure you book soon to secure your preferred option.
Posted on 5 Mar Hamilton Island Race Week - Book your preferred accommodation deals
Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? All the best properties book out early, so make sure you book soon to secure your preferred option.
Posted on 27 Feb Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 - NOR posted – entries surging in
Entries for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week, are surging in on back of Notice of Race being posted on regatta website. Entries for the 34th edition of Australia’s premier offshore regatta, Audi Hamilton Island Race Week, are surging in on the back of the Notice of Race being posted on the regatta website.
Posted on 22 Feb Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 - Accommodation options
Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? All the best properties book out early, so make sure you book soon to secure your preferred option.
Posted on 20 Feb Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 - Best accommodation deals
Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? All the best properties book out early, so make sure you book soon to secure your preferred option.
Posted on 10 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy