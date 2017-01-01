Please select your home edition
Cumberland Charter Yachts earns Tripadvisors Certificate of Excellence

by Cumberland Charter Yachts on 29 Jun
Cumberland Charter yachts today announced that they received the 2017 TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence. Now in its seventh year, the achievement celebrates tourism businesses that have consistently achieved great traveller reviews on Trip Advisor over the past year.

Cumberland Charter Yachts is honoured that they have earned the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence. “There is no greater seal of approval than being recognised by our customers. The achievement is a remarkable vote of confidence to our continued business success and commitment to service excellence,” said Sharon McNally, General Manager of Cumberland Charter Yachts.

“TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2017 Certificate of Excellence, which celebrates Tourism businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travellers”, said Heather Leisman, Vice President of Industry Marketing, TripAdvisor. “This recognition allows us to publicly honour businesses that are actively engaging with customers and using feedback to help travellers identify and confidently book the perfect trip.”

The Certificate of Excellence takes into account the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travellers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed for at least 12 months.

This is a great achievement for the entire Cumberland Charter Yachts crew we hope our charterers will continue to support us as we strive to make magical bareboating memories that will last a lifetime.
