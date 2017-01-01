Cruising Rally offers good old fashioned sailing fun

by Zoe Hawkins today at 7:43 amThe all new Cruising Rally is aimed at production boats and cruisers that would like to take part in the race but avoid the hectic start line and necessity of a handicap.“Starting an hour earlier than the race fleet will mean the cruising boats get away in a nice clear start and can enjoy the sight of the big boats racing past,” says race spokesperson Greer Houston, commodore of the NZMYC.“Once in Russell they can enjoy the fun and festivities, take part in the party, and utilise the water taxis.”“We want to create opportunities for people to really enjoy using their boats,” says Raynor Haagh, spokesperson for 36° Brokers. “This new rally format harks back to the 1970s and 80s when families took part in events and had a great time, without necessarily being too competitive. They had a picnic, went for a swim, and really enjoyed themselves”Prospective entrants will not need a PHRF handicap but will need Category 3 safety certification from Yachting New Zealand.



The PIC Coastal Classic starts on the morning of Friday 20 October. Sponsored by PIC Insurance Brokers for five years, it is New Zealand’s biggest yacht race and one of the biggest of its type in the world. The race starts off Devonport Wharf in Auckland and finishes off Russell Wharf in the Bay of Islands. The current record of 5 hours and 13 minutes is held by Frank Sailing (formerly known as TeamVodafone).



Joining PIC and 36° Brokers are B&G, Zhik, Railblaza, Doyle Stratis, Yachting NZ and Mount Gay Rum, creating a family of sponsors that help deliver this great race each year since 1984.



Enter and follow the race at www.coastalclassic.co.nz and on Facebook.



When: The race starts off Devonport Wharf in Auckland at 930am on Friday 20 October - the Cruising Rally will start about an hour earlier



Where: Devonport Wharf and North Head are great viewing spots in Auckland, but you can catch glimpses of race boats from any location that has views of the water between Auckland and Russell



Distance: 119 nautical miles



The sponsor: PIC Insurance Brokers



The website: www.coastalclassic.co.nz and tag #coastalclassic on Facebook

