Cruising Open Day at Westhaven Marina Day
by Basil Orr today at 12:50 pm
The Cruising and Navigation Assn of NZ will be showing four of their cruising yachts at the Westhaven Marina Day next Sunday 19 March 11am - 3pm. We will be on the Events Berth outside the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron.
CANANZ cruising yachts on display - Cruising Open Day
You are invited to come and talk to our skippers about their cruising adventures both overseas and around NZ.
We will have a free sausage sizzle, and a lucky draw for a $60 Burnsco Gift Card.
Details of Westhaven Marina Day click here
Please print out the map with the events on this page. You will see that the Cruising Assn is No. 1.
CANANZ was established in 1978 before the advent of GPS.
We hold meetings on the second Monday of each even month, usually at Richmond Yacht Club, Westhaven starting at 1930 hrs. We feature a speaker who presents their recent expedition, some aspect of yachting, navigation, meteorology, or a related topic.
Members may borrow from our library of 400 books as well as specialist magazines, audio and video tapes. We hold three weekend cruises around the Hauraki Gulf annually, and send a regular newsletter to all members.
More information: www.cananz.org.nz
We are looking forward to seeing you there.
