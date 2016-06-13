Cruising Club of America names annual award recipients

Michael J. Johnson to receive CCA’s Blue Water Medal for 2016 Cruising Club of America Michael J. Johnson to receive CCA’s Blue Water Medal for 2016 Cruising Club of America http://www.cruisingclub.org

by Barby MacGowan today at 4:02 amThe Cruising Club of America (CCA) selected Michael J. Johnson (Santa Fe, N.M.) to receive the Club’s Blue Water Medal for 2016, awarded for his extensive cruising for over 40 years, covering more than 125,000 nautical miles and including an east-to-west circumnavigation below the five great southern capes.The Board of Governors established this award to recognize “a meritorious example of seamanship.” The medal will be presented at the CCA’s annual Awards Dinner in New York on March 3, 2017. Read more… The Cruising Club of America (CCA) has selected Gavin Reid (Devon, UK) to receive the Club’s 2016 Rod Stephens Trophy for Outstanding Seamanship for his selfless action in swimming over to a vessel in distress and singlehandedly rescuing one of its crew members trapped at the top of the mast. The award will be presented at the CCA’s annual Awards Dinner at the New York Yacht Club in New York on March 3, 2017. The trophy is given “for an act of seamanship that significantly contributes to the safety of a yacht or one or more individuals at sea.” Read more…





First-Ever Young Voyager award goes to Erik de Jong



The Cruising Club of America (CCA) selected Erik de Jong (Sitka, Alaska) to receive the Club’s first Young Voyager Award awarded for his extensive voyages made from an early age. The Board of Governors established this award to recognize “a young sailor who has made one or more exceptional voyages.” The medal will be presented at the CCA’s annual Awards Dinner in New York on March 3, 2017. Read more…









2016 Far Horizons award goes to Cabot and Heidi Lyman



The Cruising Club of America (CCA) selected Cabot and Heidi Lyman (Cushing, Maine) to receive the Club’s Far Horizons Award for 2016 in recognition of their extensive offshore cruising, which includes their 1987-90 circumnavigation. The award will be presented at the CCA’s annual Awards Dinner at the New York Yacht Club in New York on March 3, 2017. The Board of Governors established the award to recognize a member or members of CCA for “a particularly meritorious cruise or series of cruises that exemplify the objects of the Club as stated in its Constitution.” Read more…



2016 Richard S. Nye Trophy awarded to John F. Towle



The Cruising Club of America (CCA) selected John F. Towle (Falmouth, Mass.) to receive the Club’s Richard S. Nye Award for 2016, awarded for his meritorious service to the Cruising Club of America and the Boston Station over a period of twenty-four years. The award will be presented at the CCA’s annual Awards Dinner at the New York Yacht Club in New York on March 3, 2017.



The Board of Governors established the award to recognize a member of CCA “who has brought distinction to the Club by meritorious service, outstanding seamanship, outstanding performance in long distance cruising or racing, statesmanship in the affairs of international racing, or any combination of the above.” Read more…



For more information visit website.

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152074