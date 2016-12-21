Cruisers and Racers under 15m - See the difference with Delta by Doyle

Please select your home edition
Doyle Sails have announced Delta aimed at the under 15 metres racer and performance cruiser market Doyle Sails NZ
Doyle Sails have announced Delta, a new sail construction for the club racer and performance coastal cruiser under 15 metres.

Delta's high-quality fibre options and layouts offer a modern alternative to the traditional panelled sail construction. Utilizing the same plant and technology as their premier product Stratis, Delta customers will reap all the benefits of proven manufacturing processes.

 
 
Specifically developed for the local club racer and coastal cruiser under 15 metres (50 ft)  - Doyle can customise each sail based on size of yacht and purpose of use. Creating a 3-dimensional model (as pictured below), helps to consider all of the accurate parameters of the boat, and is essential to the sail flying as intended. 

The fibres used in Delta laminates will include Black Technora and Carbon as the primary load bearing yarns. Technora fibres are extremely durable and resistant to flex fatigue, whereas Carbon fibre's have the ability to resist stretch and maintain great shape retention over the life of the sail. With the option for white taffeta or clear UV films, both surfaces will have technora x-ply to counter act off axis loads.
3-dimensional rendering of Delta's fibre layout and design
Example of Delta in clear film on MC38 
Example of Delta in white taffeta on 36ft J/112E
As a brand and organisation that prides itself on the ability to provide the best in quality and technology, Doyle also believes in the importance of customer satisfaction. Delta was created to provide a wider range of sail options for our customers. With the understanding that not all boats and budgets are created equally Doyle strives to give our fellow sailors choices to best suit their needs. 100% owned and operated by sailors for sailors. 
Doyle_banner_660x82.jpgDoyle Sails NZ - Never Look Back

