Crew on Steinlager 2 - Auckland to Tauranga Yacht Race this Easter

Steinlager 2 - racing at the Millennium Cup and Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017

by Sail-World.com today at 12:19 pmOnly 18 Spots availableThe Auckland to Tauranga Yacht Race starts on Thursday 13th April at 10am, and will take between 12 to 24 hours to complete depending on the weather conditions. With you aboard Steinlager 2 will be the NZ Sailing Trusts experienced Skipper and crew who will host the journey and provide all safety briefings and sailing expertise.After the race Steinlager 2 will be cruising back to Auckland over three days - Saturday 15th to Monday 17th April. There are also berths available for this leg of the journey.