Crew Shirt Clearance at Simple Supply - 7 Days Only!
by Sail-World.com on 26 Aug
If your crew are looking a little rough after a cold winter we’ve got the answer. Simple Supply are clearing out their sailing gear because they are overstocked. Up to 70% off long sleeve UPF 50+ polo shirts - NOW just $7.50 (were $29.95).
Long sleeve UPF 50+ polo shirts - NOW just $7.50 (shown with boat name branding example) Simple Supply
The stock is limited and this is a fantastic opportunity to get your crew in some great gear for a fraction of the normal price.
The polo’s are:
- UPF 50+
- Cooldry fabric (quick drying)
- Breathable
- Sizes: Sml - 5XL
- Flat rate shipping Australia wide $10
All garments can be embroidered with your boat name or club.
Call 0439 323 992 or email accounts@simplesupply.com.au
or visit www.simplesuppy.com.au/collections/yachting-crew-gear
Head to www.simplesupply.com.au
to see these other great deals including:
- Crew Jackets $139.00
- Coastal Jackets $249.95
- Rugby Jumpers $33.80
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156628