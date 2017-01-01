Please select your home edition
Edition
Lancer Not Equal

Cowes Dinard St Malo Race – Rambler 88 wins the King Edward VII Cup

by Louay Habib today at 5:48 pm
George David's American Canting Keel Maxi, Rambler 88 has won - 2017 Cowes Dinard St Malo Race © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com
Organised by the Royal Ocean Racing Club in association with UNCL, Yacht Club de Dinard, Société Nautique de la Baie de St. Malo, Junior Offshore Group (JOG) and the Royal Yacht Squadron.

George David's American Canting Keel Maxi, Rambler 88 has won the 2017 Cowes Dinard St Malo Race, and the King Edward VII Cup dating back to 1906. Rambler 88 took Line Honours in the 151 nautical mile race, and after IRC time correction, is the overall winner out of 176 entries. James Neville's British HH42 Ino XXX is second overall, and first in IRC One. Dutch Ker 46 Van Uden, skippered by Rogier Van Overveld, is third overall.

King Edward VII Cup - 2017 Cowes Dinard St Malo Race © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com
King Edward VII Cup - 2017 Cowes Dinard St Malo Race © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com



George David has been a long time member and supporter of the Royal Ocean Racing Club, both in terms of racing with the RORC, and as Rear Commodore Overseas, improving relationships with overseas yacht clubs. Rambler 88 crew for the Cowes Dinard St Malo Race: Rodney Ardern, Silvio Arrivabene, Scott Beavis, Josh Belsky, Brad Butterworth, Andrew Cape, Simon Daubney, George David, Jan Dekker, Brian Giorgio, Nathan Hislop, Jerry Kirby, Will McCarthy, Mark Newbrook, Edward Warden Owen, Dean Phipps, Stuart Wilson.

“We are very happy to win such a prestigious trophy, and we are very excited about it, but we didn't run away with the win, when you are in a fleet of 176 boats, winning is never going to be easy. If you look at the margin in real time, it was less than 20 minutes in over 14 hours of racing.” commented George David.

“Except for the Fastnet, I have never done any of the English Channel races before, and it seemed like a good thing to do, as I have raced with the RORC for two Transatlantic Races and three Fastnets, and I have come to know current and past RORC Commodores very well, and the CEO Eddie Warden Owen; they are a delightful bunch of people.

We came to the UK hoping for stronger winds, but that has not materialised in the two races we have participated in. It has been sunny and nice sailing, you will not get a better day than yesterday to experience racing across the Channel. Near the finish, we had a beautiful sunset and a big moon rising on a clear night. The season is not yet over and the big one is the Fastnet. I have done two heavy air, and one lighter. So we will see what the 2017 race will have, it would be nice to get a good blow up to Ireland and back.

King Edward VII Cup - 2017 Cowes Dinard St Malo Race © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com
King Edward VII Cup - 2017 Cowes Dinard St Malo Race © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com



The Cowes Dinard St Malo Race is the ninth race of the RORC Season's Points Championship. The 14 race series attracts an international and varied fleet. For the serious offshore sailor, trying to win the Season's Points Championship is a real challenge. The defending champion, Nick & Suzi Jones' Beneteau First 44.7 Lisa, sailed by RORC Commodore Michael Boyd, leads the series for 2017. Rob Craigie's Sun Fast 3600 Bellino, racing Two Handed with Deb Fish is second, and Gilles Fournier & Corinne Migraine J/133 Pintia is third, less than a point ahead of Thomas Kneen's JPK 10.80 Sunrise.

Congratulations to all of the class winners in the Cowes Dinard St Malo Race. Eric Gicquel's J/133 Black Jack had a victorious return to their home port of St Malo, winning IRC Two. Nicolas Gaumont-prat's Beneteau First 40.7 Philosophie IV was the winner of IRC Three, and in IRC Four, Paul Kavanagh's Swan 44 Pomeroy Swan scored an emphatic win in class and was placed fifth overall. 20 Yachts raced in the IRC Two Handed Class, which was won by Ian Hoddle's Sun Fast 3600 Game On. Eight Class40s entered the race. Marc Lepesqueux's Sensation scored an impressive victory and Simon Baker's Hissy Fit won the multihull class.

King Edward VII Cup - 2017 Cowes Dinard St Malo Race © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com
King Edward VII Cup - 2017 Cowes Dinard St Malo Race © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com



The 2017 RORC Season's Points Championship continues with The Channel Race on Saturday 22 July.

King Edward VII Cup - 2017 Cowes Dinard St Malo Race © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com
King Edward VII Cup - 2017 Cowes Dinard St Malo Race © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com


King Edward VII Cup - 2017 Cowes Dinard St Malo Race © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com
King Edward VII Cup - 2017 Cowes Dinard St Malo Race © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com

Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Giacomo Yacht SaleWildwind 2016 660x82

Related Articles

Foiling Week Garda – Day 3
Lake Garda continues to deliver with yet another warm summer afternoon of sailing for all types of foiling craft. The theme of the day was ‘Accessibility’ and the light afternoon breeze was perfect for women and young sailors to get the opportunity to try foiling.
Posted today at 5:12 pm Strong performance by Oman Sail Class 40 team in a testing Azores race
The Oman Sail duo of Fahad Al Hasni and Sidney Gavignet were as high as second place and always in the leading group Despite the failure, they were able to maintain a solid position in the leading group while in upwind conditions for much of the second half of the race, but slipped down the order on the final run into Horta with the wind behind them, to finish in sixth place out of 18 teams.
Posted today at 11:40 am Tour de France à la Voile – Kiwi key player on Beijaflore Sailing Team
Sailing with Gemma Jones in the Nacra 17 the NZ duo only just missed out on a medal in Rio, finishing in fourth place. Just as soon as the Tour is over he will return to the Olympic multihull to push hard to do better in Tokyo. Saunders was at Tauranga Boys College at the same time as Emirates Team New Zealand’s winning helm Peter Burling and is a club mate from Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club which has produced more Kiwi sailing Olympians in recent years than any other.
Posted on 8 Jul ORC World Championships Trieste – Races 7 and 8 images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided gallery of images from races seven and eight Max Ranchi provided gallery of images from races seven and eight
Posted on 8 Jul Foiling Week Garda – Day 2
The Downwind Dash consisted of a 10km race starting off Assienza just South of Malcesine on the East side of Lake Garda On the water entry level foilers were again getting up as first time riders. As the breeze tapered during the afternoon the most impressive result was that the production foilers were still able to foil in 6-7 knots of breeze. All the foil technology is getting better for lower wind ranges which helped the smaller sailors, kids and female sailors.
Posted on 8 Jul Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron - The new home of the America's Cup
Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi captured these images as the Auld Mug settled back into familiar surroundings. The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron has become the new home of the America's Cup - the first club in the 166 year history of the premier trophy in sailing to regain the Auld Mug. Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi captured these images as the Auld Mug settled back into familiar surroundings.
Posted on 8 Jul 2017 ORC Worlds Trieste - Race 6 action-shots by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi was on water at ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 and provided this gallery of images from Race 6, Class A & C. Photographer Max Ranchi was on water at ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 and provided this gallery of images from Race 6, Class A & C.
Posted on 8 Jul Off across the Pacific again for Phaedo^3 in the Transpacific
On Thursday off Point Fermin, Phaedo^3 commenced another epic dash across the eastern Pacific, destination Honolulu Starting alongside the foiling MOD 70 Maseratti, Mighty Merloe, Chim Chim and LoeReal, the crew hope to complete the 2,225 nautical mile course in just over four days.
Posted on 7 Jul Foiling Week Garda – Day 1
Classes including Flying Phantoms, S9 and a host of prototypes took part in organised racing as part of a regatta series With established fleets in the US and in Italy and growing interest in the UK market the small foiling catamaran is an ideal entry level foiling boat for all ages, sizes and abilities.
Posted on 7 Jul America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ's ticker tape parade + Video
Auckland turned on a wet day on the America's Cup Street Parade on Thursday. Auckland turned on a wet day on the America's Cup Street Parade on Thursday. Emirates Team NZ compiled this video of the highlights of the day
Posted on 7 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy