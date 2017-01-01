Cowes Dinard St Malo Race – Rambler 88 wins the King Edward VII Cup

George David's American Canting Keel Maxi, Rambler 88 has won - 2017 Cowes Dinard St Malo Race © Rick Tomlinson George David's American Canting Keel Maxi, Rambler 88 has won - 2017 Cowes Dinard St Malo Race © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com

by Louay Habib today at 5:48 pmGeorge David's American Canting Keel Maxi, Rambler 88 has won the 2017 Cowes Dinard St Malo Race, and the King Edward VII Cup dating back to 1906. Rambler 88 took Line Honours in the 151 nautical mile race, and after IRC time correction, is the overall winner out of 176 entries. James Neville's British HH42 Ino XXX is second overall, and first in IRC One. Dutch Ker 46 Van Uden, skippered by Rogier Van Overveld, is third overall.





George David has been a long time member and supporter of the Royal Ocean Racing Club, both in terms of racing with the RORC, and as Rear Commodore Overseas, improving relationships with overseas yacht clubs. Rambler 88 crew for the Cowes Dinard St Malo Race: Rodney Ardern, Silvio Arrivabene, Scott Beavis, Josh Belsky, Brad Butterworth, Andrew Cape, Simon Daubney, George David, Jan Dekker, Brian Giorgio, Nathan Hislop, Jerry Kirby, Will McCarthy, Mark Newbrook, Edward Warden Owen, Dean Phipps, Stuart Wilson.



“We are very happy to win such a prestigious trophy, and we are very excited about it, but we didn't run away with the win, when you are in a fleet of 176 boats, winning is never going to be easy. If you look at the margin in real time, it was less than 20 minutes in over 14 hours of racing.” commented George David.



“Except for the Fastnet, I have never done any of the English Channel races before, and it seemed like a good thing to do, as I have raced with the RORC for two Transatlantic Races and three Fastnets, and I have come to know current and past RORC Commodores very well, and the CEO Eddie Warden Owen; they are a delightful bunch of people.



We came to the UK hoping for stronger winds, but that has not materialised in the two races we have participated in. It has been sunny and nice sailing, you will not get a better day than yesterday to experience racing across the Channel. Near the finish, we had a beautiful sunset and a big moon rising on a clear night. The season is not yet over and the big one is the Fastnet. I have done two heavy air, and one lighter. So we will see what the 2017 race will have, it would be nice to get a good blow up to Ireland and back.









The Cowes Dinard St Malo Race is the ninth race of the RORC Season's Points Championship. The 14 race series attracts an international and varied fleet. For the serious offshore sailor, trying to win the Season's Points Championship is a real challenge. The defending champion, Nick & Suzi Jones' Beneteau First 44.7 Lisa, sailed by RORC Commodore Michael Boyd, leads the series for 2017. Rob Craigie's Sun Fast 3600 Bellino, racing Two Handed with Deb Fish is second, and Gilles Fournier & Corinne Migraine J/133 Pintia is third, less than a point ahead of Thomas Kneen's JPK 10.80 Sunrise.



Congratulations to all of the class winners in the Cowes Dinard St Malo Race. Eric Gicquel's J/133 Black Jack had a victorious return to their home port of St Malo, winning IRC Two. Nicolas Gaumont-prat's Beneteau First 40.7 Philosophie IV was the winner of IRC Three, and in IRC Four, Paul Kavanagh's Swan 44 Pomeroy Swan scored an emphatic win in class and was placed fifth overall. 20 Yachts raced in the IRC Two Handed Class, which was won by Ian Hoddle's Sun Fast 3600 Game On. Eight Class40s entered the race. Marc Lepesqueux's Sensation scored an impressive victory and Simon Baker's Hissy Fit won the multihull class.









The 2017 RORC Season's Points Championship continues with The Channel Race on Saturday 22 July.









