Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing 728x90 AUS

Countdown on to Sundance Marine Melbourne Osaka Cup 2018

by Di Pearson today at 12:55 am
Hokko Osaka Yacht Club members welcome arrivals in 2013 - Melbourne Osaka Cup Melbourne Osaka Cup
The countdown is on and, momentum and tension are building as the 29 boats taking part in the Sundance Marine Melbourne Osaka Cup 2018 continue to arrive in Melbourne, Australia ahead of the first start date.

Conducted by Sandringham Yacht Club (SYC), the Ocean Racing Club of Victoria (ORCV) and Japan’s Hokko Yacht Club (OHYC), the Melbourne Osaka Double-Handed Yacht Race Limited is the organising authority for this double-handed race is held every four years. At 5,500 nautical miles, is Australia’s longest ocean race and one of the only south- north long distance races in the world.

To start off Portsea Pier, the race has a starting window, commencing on 18 March 2018, with the main start on Sunday, 25 March and a third start for the faster boats on 1 April. Entries have come from Victoria, Western Australia, South Australia, Queensland, NSW, Tasmania, Hong Kong and Japan.

“The Edge (David Kenny/Paul Schulz) and Kraken (Todd Giraudo/David ‘Dubbo’ White) have arrived from Perth and are moored at Sandy (SYC) and we expect the two Japanese boats, Bartolome and Arcadia, to leave for Melbourne in the next two weeks,” said Martin Vaughan, Melbourne Osaka committee chair.

“With the first start just four months away and the main start 130 days off, competitors are taking part in various offshore races and undertaking their qualifying miles,” he added.

Among the entries are four boats using the 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race as a shakedown: Dare Devil (Sibby Ilzhofer/Jon Sayer), Allegro (Adrian Lewis/Glenn Scheen) and Mister Lucky (Mark Hipgrave/Rohan Wood) and Jazz Player (Matt Lawrence/Matt Setton).

Lawrence and Setton, enduring sailing partners, are new to the Melbourne-Osaka, but they did contest the two-handed Melbourne Vanuatu Race in 2014, so know what is in store.

“We are in a sense testing the boat in the Sydney Hobart. Matt and I will deliver the boat double-handed from Melbourne to Sydney as a shakedown and also as a qualifier for the Melbourne Osaka,” said Lawrence, Jazz Player’s 27 year-old skipper.

The pair will sail the long race on Lawrence’s relatively small Bakewell-White 39, but having sailed thousands of miles together, including three Sydney Hobarts on Jazz Player, with Setton in the navigator’s chair.

“After you’ve done a few Sydney Hobarts, you look for another challenge on home soil, so this seemed the right opportunity,” Lawrence said.

Joanna Breen aboard Morning Star - Melbourne Osaka Cup © Melbourne Osaka Cup
Joanna Breen aboard Morning Star - Melbourne Osaka Cup © Melbourne Osaka Cup



It is a completely different scenario aboard Joanna Breen’s Morning Star. The 28 year-old Tasmanian will sail with her double-handed partner, Joanne Harpur, for the first time this weekend in Tasmania’s 180nm Maria Island Race. They have been given dispensation to sail it double-handed.

The ORCV’s Melbourne to Hobart (Westcoaster) Yacht Race will follow in December when Morning Star will be joined by eight other boats using the ORCV’s 440nm mile race as a final offshore shakedown in their double-handed configuration; Arcadia, Kraken, Lord Jiminy, Maverick, Try Booking, Utopia, Apollo VI and Red Jacket.

“The Melbourne Osaka has been on my bucket list for a few years,” Breen explained today.

“I was finding it hard to find someone who had the time and experience to do the race with me, and was connected to Joanne through the Ocean Racing Club of Victoria. We haven’t sailed together before, because Joanne lives in Melbourne, but our skill sets complement each other’s and I wanted to do the race as a female crew.

“We’re looking forward to racing this weekend,” adds Breen who only took up offshore racing three years ago. She was on the Knoop 39, Cromarty Magellan, when it won the Corinthian Trophy in last year’s Sydney Hobart.

“I’ve done over 40,000 miles of ocean deliveries though,” she says. “I’ve been a delivery skipper for years and I think those long deliveries will help us in the Melbourne Osaka,” ended Breen, a skilled navigator.

An initiative of the City and Port of Osaka and the Port of Melbourne to mark the 125th anniversary of the founding of the port of Osaka, the Melbourne Osaka Cup was inaugurated in 1987 and started on 21 March.

For all information on the Melbourne Osaka Cup 2018, please go to: event website.

Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Protector - 660 x 82Jeanneau AUS SO490 - 660x82

Related Articles

Palma plays host to final Melges 40 Grand Prix
INGA with Cameron Appleton as tactician is ready to step up to a lead role as he finished in Valencia on a high-note. Every regatta has been extremely tight and hard fought - Palma will be no different. So much will depend on each team and their ability to sail well, sail clean and sail fast. This venue will put teams to the ultimate test as the breeze is expected to be perfect for the event.
Posted on 14 Nov Transat Jacques Vabre – Anglo-Spanish duo retake lead
Multi50 has seen a stunning reversal at the front in the last 48 hours, the Imoca leader may yet suffer in Doldrums too With 60 per cent of the race complete, Sharp and Santurde, despite their communication problems and disrupted weather files, do not seem to be giving anything away to the theoretically faster latest generation French boats alongside them.
Posted on 14 Nov New leader appointed for Volvo Ocean Race
The duo founded Atlant Ocean Racing together and have worked with seven Volvo Ocean Race campaigns over past 28 years Richard Brisius and Johan Salén have been appointed as President and co-President of the Volvo Ocean Race, taking over from the outgoing chief executive, Mark Turner. Johan Salén has worked alongside Brisius on all of their previous Volvo Ocean Race projects. He will take a leading role in both operations and in devising a strategy for the future of the event alongside the current leadership team.
Posted on 14 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – Back to business in the South Atlantic
Many sailors awoke on Tuesday sporting new haircuts or with the faint whiff of days-old food about them, or both. After being largely untroubled by the Doldrums, the seven teams were making between 16 and 18 knots in the south-easterly trade winds so typical of this part of the South Atlantic.
Posted on 14 Nov Clipper World Race – Day 14 – Spinnakers emerge as westerlies fill in
With under 2,400 nautical miles to go until Fremantle, Sanya Serenity Coast is in the lead. The westerlies are really filling in for the teams to the south and Skipper of third-placed Visit Seattle, Nikki Henderson, explains: “We are holding onto our hats over here - after what feels like an eternity of wind holes or just skirting around wind holes, we have wind ... and it's coming from behind us.”
Posted on 14 Nov Australian venue announced for 2019 WASZP Games
The key areas WASZP wanted to address in search for appropriate venue are, world class race track, social, fun and wind Located in Peppermint Grove, RFBYC is flanked by river and sea and nestled about halfway between Fremantle and the City. Paired with the world famous Cottesloe beach close by, it is the idyllic place for visitors to experience Western Australia’s capital city.
Posted on 14 Nov Busan Cup Women's International Match Race – Sunny and shifty Day 1
Racing started on time in northwesterly which fluctuated throughout the day challenging the sailors with puffy condition When the second group of six teams took to the water in the afternoon the winds decreased slightly to four or five knots and for a time became even more shifty before gradually increasing to over 12 knots.
Posted on 14 Nov Volvo Ocean Race - Crossing the Line in Video and Images
Images and video from onboard the Volvo Ocean racers as Neptune initiates the pollywogs. The Volvo Ocean Race fleet has crossed the Equator as they head for the finish of leg 2 in Cape Town. Here's some still images and video from onboard as Neptune initiates the pollywogs.
Posted on 14 Nov Rex Gorell Land Rover continues partnership with RGYC
Geelong’s Rex Gorell Land Rover will continue long-term partnership with RGYC, and the annual FoS until the end of 2019. Geelong’s Rex Gorell Land Rover will continue its long-term partnership with Royal Geelong Yacht Club (RGYC), and the annual Festival of Sails until the end of 2019.
Posted on 14 Nov Sodebo Ultim’ wins Transat Jacques Vabre in record time
Gabart sent a message from deep in the South Atlantic, where he is nine days into his attempt to break Coville’s record. Sodebo Ultim’ sailed 4,742 nautical miles at an average speed of 24.94 knots. Their time smashed the previous record of 10 days 0 hours 38 mins 43 seconds set by Franck Cammas and Steve Ravussin on Groupama 2 in the 60ft multihull class in 2007 (the last time the race finished in Salvador) by two days two hours and 31 mins and 16 seconds.
Posted on 13 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy