Please select your home edition
Edition
Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35-38-41 728x90

Countdown on for Panerai British Classic Week

by Panerai British Classic Week today at 5:12 pm
Panerai British Classic Week celebrates the Grande Dames of the Sea © Guido Cantini / Panerai
As every year in July, the old port of Cowes on the Isle of Wight, and the legendary waters of the Solent – the strait separating the island from England, famous for its unique combination of winds and tides – play host to Panerai British Classic Week, taking place between the eighth and 15th July 2017.

Dozens of yachts will gather in Cowes Yacht Haven to take part in the various races and activities, including the spectacular Concours D’Elegance, which will see all competing classic yachts and classic motor boats parade past the Royal Yacht Squadron on the first day; the EFG sponsored Around the Island Race; Ladies Race, and the popular Open Yachts Pontoon Party on Tuesday night.

Close to 50 classic yachts have currently signed up so for this year’s regatta, some of which have a remarkable history. Mikado, the stunning 30 Linear Rater built by Fife in 1904, is the oldest yacht racing and will be hoping to repeat her 2011 regatta winning performance. Other Fife designs joining the fray include the fractional Bermudan sloop Nyachilwa, built by Fairlie in 1952, and the classic six and eight Metres Melita (1934) and Saskia (1931).

Making her first appearance at Panerai British Classic Week will be the Lage Eklund designed Malar 30 (a 30 Square Metre derivative one design class created for use on Lake Malar in Sweden in the 1930s) which was built by Eriksson in Sweden in 1936. Other Holman designs competing this year include Estrella.

The smallest yachts competing this year will be the Kim Holman designed Stella one designs Scorpio and Estrella which were both built by Tucker Brown in Burnham on Crouch in 1963. Estrella came within a whisker of winning class 4 at last year’s regatta and was only beaten on countback by Jonathan and Cilla Dyke’s 1938 Robert Clark Bermudan sloop Cereste, so goes into this event with victory in her sights. Returning to defend the 2016 overall title will be Giovanni Belgrano and his crew aboard the Laurent Giles designed sloop Whooper, which was built by Woodnutts in 1939.

A very exciting addition to this year’s fleet will be the brand new Spirit 52D, Oui Fling, built by the traditional British boat builder Spirit Yachts and only launched in June 2017. Oui Fling is entirely built for racing so does not carry the weight of an interior.

On-shore entertainment and refreshments will be provided at the Panerai Lounge located at Cowes Yacht Haven, offering beautiful views of the classic yachts moored in the Yacht Haven. Once the Panerai British Classic Week finishes, the next Mediterranean regatta will be Mahon XIV Copa de Rey de Barcos de Epoca from August 29th to 2nd September, which is held every second year and draws dozens of historic yachts. The season then finishes with the renowned Les Régates Royales at Cannes, taking place from 26th to 30th September.
X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1Wildwind 2016 660x82Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1

Related Articles

176 bound for Cowes Dinard St Malo Race
George David's American Maxi Rambler 88 will be racing with one eye on the clock hoping to better the race record The largest RORC fleet since the 2015 Rolex Fastnet Race, comprising of 176 yachts will be taking part, with 164 racing under the IRC Rating Rule for the magnificent King Edward VII Cup.
Posted today at 5:29 pm Only Briton and woman in The Bridge Centennial Transat arrives in NY
Actual, with Davies as navigator, finished fourth, crossing the finish line under Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in New York Actual finished one day 17 hours 10 minutes and one second after third-placed Sodebo Ultim’ and two days eight hours 57 minutes and 36 seconds after the winner Macif.
Posted today at 4:15 pm Nice Ultimed – Biggest boats and greatest skippers – A Clash of Titans
The XXL boat race will bring the best skippers to the Mediterranean to command the largest racing boats in the world. In just under one year's time, the largest racing multihulls in the world will go head-to-head for the first time in the heart of the Mediterranean, competing in a race with an innovative format.
Posted today at 3:38 pm J/80 World Championship preview
14 races are scheduled to take place in The Solent, providing four days of top class racing for a world class fleet. 14 races are scheduled to take place in The Solent, providing four days of top class racing for a truly world class fleet.
Posted today at 1:54 pm X-Yachts announce the new X49 as the latest member of the 'X' range
In 2016, X-Yachts launched the new pure ‘X’ range which included the X4³ and the X65.  In 2016, X-Yachts launched the new pure ‘X’ range, which included the X43 and the X65. This range was exceptionally well received by both press and clients, with more than 50 yachts sold in the first year. The ‘X’ range incorporates the best elements from both the Xcruising range and the Xperformance range into one beautifully designed performance cruiser
Posted today at 9:52 am America's Cup - Huge crowds brave rain and thunder to welcome Cup
A crowd estimated at over 80,000 lined Auckland's streets and waterfront to welcome Emirates Team New Zealand A crowd estimated at over 80,000 lined Auckland's streets and waterfront to welcome Emirates Team New Zealand and the America's Cup back to New Zealand. The parade began halfway down Auckland's main street and worked its way around the waterfront to the Viaduct Harbour, when the premier trophy in sailing was put aboard a ferry along with the team and some media to tour the waterfront.
Posted today at 9:20 am Northern Irish skipper to lead HotelPlanner.com team in Clipper Race
Conall Morrison, Northern Ireland, has today been announced as the Skipper who will lead the HotelPlanner.com Conall Morrison, 36, from Derry-Londonderry, Northern Ireland, has today been announced as the Skipper who will lead the HotelPlanner.com entry in the Clipper 2017-18 Race.
Posted today at 8:42 am Second wave starts 2017 Transpac
The second wave of three starts to the 49th edition of the 2017 biennial Transpac Race left Pt Fermin today The second wave of three starts to the 49th edition of the 2017 biennial Transpac Race left Pt Fermin today in a pleasant eight - ten knot Southern California seabreeze, en route to a finish line awaiting them 2225 miles away at Diamond Head in Honolulu. The group of 16 boats in Divisions three and four were today faster and more lively than the cruiser/racers crossing line on Monday’s first start
Posted today at 7:48 am ORC World Championships Trieste – Day 3 images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided gallery of images from races three and four Max Ranchi provided gallery of images from races three and four
Posted on 5 Jul America's Cup - On the Emirates A380 with Emirates Team New Zealand
Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi travelled with Emirates Team New Zealand from Bermuda to Dubai Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi travelled with Emirates Team New Zealand from Bermuda to Dubai and back to Auckland. Here's his images from the plane as the America's Cup and winning team team travelled non-stop on an Emirates A-380
Posted on 5 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy