Cornish takes first day Finn lead as Hyeres World Cup gets underway

by Lindsey Bell / RYA on 25 Apr
49er duo Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell – Sailing World Cup Hyères Richard Langdon/British Sailing Team
Ben Cornish admitted he didn’t make life easy on himself in spite of taking an early lead at sailing’s World Cup Series event in Hyeres, France, on Tuesday (25 April).

The Finn talent was one of three British boats to sit inside the top three positions after the first day of competition, with double Laser World Champion Nick Thompson and 49er duo Dylan Fletcher-Stuart Bithell second overall in their respective events.

Exmouth’s Cornish, who trained alongside Rio Olympic Champion Giles Scott in his Games build-up, won the opening race of the series in the heavyweight men’s fleet, but confessed that his victory had not been an entirely seamless display.

“The first race was an accumulation of schoolboy errors I think!” the 25-year-old explained.

“I forgot that the free pumping flag was up so did the first run without pumping, and then I sailed around the leeward gate which I didn’t need to do, before the finish line. I definitely didn’t make that one easy!”

“I can’t complain. Certainly it was a day that was easier to get wrong than it was to get right, so I’m glad to come out of it unscathed!”

Cornish went on to place sixth in the second race of the day to take the yellow jersey into Wednesday’s second day of competition, while Dylan Fletcher-Stuart Bithell turned around a difficult first race of three in the 49er fleet to end their opening day in second overall.

“It was quite tricky conditions with 8-10 knots and shifts but it was quite hard to spot them,” the 2016 Olympian Fletcher surmised. “We had one bad race and then a three and a one. A nice way to finish but we’re a bit disappointed with the first race.”

“It’s quite funny really because since Palma we’ve been pretty much solely working on our starts and in the first race we didn’t get a good start and were immediately spat out!” Bithell explained of their ‘disappointing’ 21st in race one, which quickly became their discard score after a third and a first in the two subsequent races.

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey in the 49erFX event – Sailing World Cup Hyères © Richard Langdon/British Sailing Team
Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey in the 49erFX event – Sailing World Cup Hyères © Richard Langdon/British Sailing Team



Consistency was key in the Laser fleet, where Nick Thompson sits just behind Cyprus’ Pavlos Kontides at the top of the leaderboard after two races with 3,2 for his opening day’s efforts.

“We had two really close battles,” he recalled. “I rounded the windward mark tenth or something like that – maybe a bit higher both times – and Pavlos was gone so it was very hard for me to try and catch him from there. But I managed to pull through and overtake a lot of other boats so it was pretty rewarding.”

The 30-year-old is enjoying post-Rio return and although he’s now one of the more experienced hands in the class, he feels there’s yet more to come from his Laser sailing.

“I had a little break after Rio but found my love again for the boat and the sport, and so I thought why not jump back in in Miami, and then Miami turned into Palma, Palma turned into this and here I am again doing another Olympic cycle! I’m still really enjoying it and hopefully I’m still improving with good things to come.

“The expectations for me [this year] are to try and improve on some of the mistakes I made in the last Olympic cycle. I wasn’t far off the mark, but there are definitely some things I can improve on.

“Really for me it’s not so much about the results as about trying to make improvements. I’ve been doing that quite a bit and for the last couple of events have been doing some quite different strategies to what I’d normally do and it seems to be working. It’s moving in the right direction.”

After two races, Thompson is joined in the Laser top ten by two fellow British Sailing Team athletes – Miami World Cup bronze medallist Lorenzo Chiavarini in seventh and Palma silver medallist Elliot Hanson in tenth.

Britain’s 470 Women’s teams saw a steady start to their regatta, with Jess Lavery-Flora Stewart in fourth posting 6,5 from their opening day and Amy Seabright-Anna Carpenter in overall seventh, while in the RS:X Women’s windsurfing event, Izzy Hamilton and Emma Wilson are currently fifth and eighth respectively after three races.

Ben Cornish in action on day one of the World Cup Series event in Hyeres © Richard Langdon/British Sailing Team
Ben Cornish in action on day one of the World Cup Series event in Hyeres © Richard Langdon/British Sailing Team



In the 49erFX, three races of 2,8,8 sees Charlotte Dobson-Saskia Tidey in overall fifth, with Tom Phipps-Nikki Boniface and John Gimson-Anna Burnet level on points in eighth and ninth places respectively after three races in the Nacra 17 multihull fleet.

Alison Young is currently 12th in the Laser Radial, Tom Squires is 19th in the men’s RS:X and Podium Potential squad pairing Martin Wrigley-James Taylor are the top-ranked British crew in the 470 men’s event in 30th.

In the invitational 2.4mR and kiteboard events, Will Street and Connor Bainbridge are both poised in ninth place.

Competition at the 2017 World Cup Series in Hyeres, France, continues on Wednesday 26 April and culminates in medal racing on Saturday 29 April for the 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17, RS:X Men and RS:X Women’s events, and on Sunday 30 April for the Laser, Laser Radial, 470 Men, 470 Women and Finn.

Cornish and Pic open the scoring in World Cup Series Hyeres
Ramshaw took the left track downwind and passed Cornish, who later admitted he had not seen the Oscar flag flying. Race one got started in a pleasant 9-11 knots with Oscar flag flying for free pumping. After a route up the middle right, Cornish squeezed round the top mark in the lead from Italy’s Filippo Baldassari and Henry Wetherall of Great Britain.
Posted on 25 Apr Sailing World Cup Hyères – Laying down a marker
Over 500 sailors from 52 nations opened their quest for World Cup honours, personal best performances and bragging right In the 38 strong Women's Windsurfer fleet, Israel's Noga Geller came out flying with superb starts and speed. Feeling comfortable in the conditions, she snapped up the first two race wins.
Posted on 25 Apr Debbie says the 8thP with Insurance is Patience (Pt.II)
We’re back to keep exploring the nature of TC Debbie and how she came to tell us about the eighth P of insurance We’re back to keep exploring the nature of TC Debbie and how she came to tell us about the eighth P of insurance. We looked at what it was like to come into a disaster zone and now we see the evidence of those that did the right thing, and how the area is already on the road to recovery.
Posted on 25 Apr World Cup Series in Hyères – Racing needs to be fast, not the food
Spanish sisters, Carla and Marta Munté Carrasco, sail together in the 49erFX and know they have a problem. Many sailors will be brimming with confidence after browsing the weather forecast and will be striving for gold in Hyères. But it is a team small in stature that know exactly where they stand in terms of performance that intrigues.
Posted on 24 Apr New addition to North Sail for Volvo Ocean 65 racing machines
Their sails have powered eight out of nine Volvo Ocean Race winners since 1989-90, with Steinlager 2. Instead of assembling cloth panels into a particular sail shape, the Volvo Ocean Race sails are composites. This means that 3Di material 'tapes' are laid in a specific arrangement, offering stable structure to the sail where it is needed most.
Posted on 24 Apr Experience is key as Team Oman Air prepare for Extreme Sailing Series
Team Oman Air skipper Phil Robertson says his crew's unrivalled experience could prove vital to victory in second round Known worldwide for hosting sailing at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Qingdao is notorious for its ability to catch crews off guard with a fickle breeze that can go from next to nothing to gale force in a matter of minutes.
Posted on 24 Apr FAST40+ Spring Regatta - Preview
The second event in a busy FAST40+ season will be the FAST40+ Spring Regatta, hosted by the Royal Southern Yacht Club. The second event in a busy FAST40+ season will be the FAST40+ Spring Regatta, hosted by the Royal Southern Yacht Club. FAST40+ Race Director, Stuart Childerley, sets the scene for the event.
Posted on 24 Apr Meet the Clipper 2017-18 Race crew Zuzana Vybiralova
A first for Clipper Race, Zuzana Vybiralova will make history this year as first Czech Republican to take part in race A first for the Clipper Race, crew member Zuzana Vybiralova will make history this year as the first Czech Republican to take part in the race in eleven editions.
Posted on 24 Apr You can almost see it
The windward/leeward is great fun and a real test of your skills. True, it might be hard for the uninitiated to follow The windward/leeward is great fun and a real test of your skills. True, it might be hard for the uninitiated to follow, but then sailing is not the world’s largest spectator sport by any means. Badminton does rate higher, after all. Still, when you’re doing it, you not really worried about little racquets and small, caged up, feathered thingamabobs.
Posted on 24 Apr Land Rover Winter Series - Great start for opening races
Sydney Harbour put on a spectacular day for the opening races of the 2017 Land Rover Winter Series. Sydney Harbour put on a spectacular day for the opening races of the 2017 Land Rover Winter Series. After a one-hour delay for the Ladies Day competitors, all fleets were off and racing at 12:30pm in a light five knot east south-easterly breeze. The light wind created some congestion at the rounding marks, until an increase to 10 knots was welcomed by the fleet on the shortened course.
Posted on 24 Apr
