Cornish catamaran crew receive Youth Worlds call-up

Benno Marstaller and Chloe Collenette – Youth Sailing World Championships © Paul Wyeth Benno Marstaller and Chloe Collenette – Youth Sailing World Championships © Paul Wyeth

by Anisha Walkerley / RYA today at 3:46 pmNacra 15 rising talents Benno Marstaller (Mylor YC) and Chloe Collenette (Restronguet SC) have clinched the final coveted spots to represent Great Britain at the prestigious global event (11-15 December), after the 29er, 420, Laser Radial and RS:X sailors were named throughout the summer.The team will be among a 400-strong international fleet from 60 nations competing at the event.The Nacra 15 open multihull fleet made its first Youth Worlds appearance at the 2016 edition in Auckland, New Zealand, with the class gaining momentum ever since. Named as one of three fleets for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, the Nacra 15 country qualification is already underway with European and African qualifier taking place in Medemblik last week (24 – 27 October).Counting a string of top results at the Dutch event, 17-year-old Marstaller and 18-year-old Collenette stormed ahead in the 28-boat fleet to take event honours at the qualifier and with it secured selection to the British Youth Sailing Team for the Youth Worlds.The pair were elated to receive their call-up to compete at what they described as 'the pinnacle of youth sailing’ following a tough selection process.“We are very happy to have been selected for the team, as it shows our work has paid off. The qualification process was intense, with difficult conditions and high level competition, so we are pleased to have come out on top.”The Cornish catamaran duo will be flying the flag at their last youth event before transitioning into the Olympic class scene.“This will be our send-off to the Nacra 15, before we start our new pathway on the foiling Nacra 17,” Marstaller explained.“We are planning to attend the Nationals in Weymouth and aim to improve as much as we can in the short period of time we have left before we leave.”The duo will make their Youth Worlds debut when they form part of 14-strong team ready to do battle in Sanya, China in December.RYA Youth Racing Manager Mark Nicholls added: “Benno and Chloe sailed a strong event in Medemblik claiming gold in a top-quality fleet.“We’re delighted to add the pair to the British line-up for the Youth Worlds. With another two international medallists amongst the British Youth Sailing Team’s ranks, I’m looking forward to watching the team deliver another top performance.”