Continued support for The Offshore Academy

by The Offshore Academy today at 4:39 pm
Continued support for The Offshore Academy Christophe Favreau http://christophefavreau.photoshelter.com/
Further bolstering The Offshore Academy’s family of partners and sponsors, today The Academy is proud to announce the extension of support from Marlow Ropes - Official Rope Supplier and Elliot Brown Watches – Official Timekeepers to The Offshore Academy.

Charles Darbyshire Project Director of The Offshore Academy said: “It’s great to have brands like Marlow and Elliot Brown continuing their support of future solo sailors, having the best rope on-board our boats is a necessity. While Marlow stakes its reputation on its products, our sailors are out there staking their lives on it so it’s important to have that quality assured”

Darbyshire continues: “In the world of yacht racing everything is a race against time, whether it’s preparing a boat for a start or our sailors counting down to a race sequence, having access to accurate time is key. Elliot Brown deliver on this accuracy with its timepieces. It’s great news for The Academy to have the continued support of our long standing partners allowing our sailors to compete at a high level, with the departure of Artemis last year we continue to search for an Academy title partner and individual campaign partners.”

As a founding partner, Marlow’s support to The Academy’s sailors often extends to Academy alumni sailors too - who go on to join professional yacht racing teams such as Team Phaedo and Land Rover BAR Academy.

Paul Honess, sales director of Marlow Ropes said: “Our support of The Offshore Academy, Britain’s only centre of excellence for solo and shorthanded yacht racing, dates back to its inception in 2009. The Figaro fleet is a very competitive One Design class, competing at the highest level, and so it requires the best rope possible. Marlow’s selection of Grand Prix products provides lightweight yet high strength capabilities delivering all round performance for the sailors.”

Elliot Brown’s renewal commitment coincides with the launch of the Official Timing Partners new female watch the ‘Kimmeridge’ going on sale later this month. Ian Elliot, Co-founder, Elliot Brown Watches “Timing is everything when sailing; when to start, when to rest, when to eat. To be supporting The Offshore Academy’s sailors with rugged watches gives us the perfect platform to continually improve and refine even the smallest of details to improve functionality. In 2013 Elliot Brown began at the technical height of the watch world but it’s only through continual honing and improving that we are able to continue to enhance the form and function of our watches. It’s an honour to see our products being worn by The Offshore Academy sailors as they battle the elements and push stamina to the limits.”

Elliot Brown Watches – Official Timekeepers to The Offshore Academy © Elliot Brown
Elliot Brown Watches – Official Timekeepers to The Offshore Academy © Elliot Brown

