Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing 728x90

Contender Worlds - Day 3 - Plenty of racing & then a 'Jagerbomb Train'

by Flemming Clausen today at 4:42 am
Jason-Beebe leading the Fleet - Day 3 - 2017 Contender World Championship VR Sport Media Ltd
The Danish wind arrived and the clouds parted to give the 107 Contender sailors perfect conditions to complete three races at the 2017 Contender Worlds.

Jesper Nielsen (DEN 2352) took the first race closely followed by Jason Beebe (AUS 2482) and fellow Dane, Jacob Kristensen.

Eyeing-Up the opposition - Day 3 - 2017 Contender World Championship © VR Sport Media Ltd
Eyeing-Up the opposition - Day 3 - 2017 Contender World Championship © VR Sport Media Ltd



Beebe then took control of the other two races picking up first place in both taking the overall lead from Mark Bulka, reigning World Champion.

Leeward Mark - Day 3 - 2017 Contender World Championship © VR Sport Media Ltd
Leeward Mark - Day 3 - 2017 Contender World Championship © VR Sport Media Ltd



Søderborg Yacht Club gave their thirsty guests a demonstration of the classic 'Jagerbomb train trick' along with a generous BBQ to soak up their beverages.

Jagerbomb-Train - Day 3 - 2017 Contender World Championship © VR Sport Media Ltd
Jagerbomb-Train - Day 3 - 2017 Contender World Championship © VR Sport Media Ltd



Top Five Standings:

• Jason Beebe AUS2482 6pts
• Mark Bulka AUS 2457 7pts
• Jesper Nielsen DEN 2352 16 its
• Simon Mussell GBR 2420 21pts
• Ben Holden GBR 2315 23pts




The Beat - Day 3 - 2017 Contender World Championship © VR Sport Media Ltd
The Beat - Day 3 - 2017 Contender World Championship © VR Sport Media Ltd



Results:

Nr Sail Number
Team
 Club T N R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10
1
 
 AUS 2482
RQYS 7.0 7.0
 
3.0
 
2.0
 
2.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
2
 
 AUS 2457
9.0 9.0
 
2.0
 
1.0
 
6.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
3
 
 DEN 2352
ASC - DB 9.0 9.0
 
4.0
 
4.0
 
1.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
4
 
 ITA 384
411 21.0 21.0
 
7.0
 
7.0
 
7.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
5
 
 ITA 59
AVb 22.0 22.0
 
5.0
 
12.0
 
5.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
6
 
 GER 2507
WSCK 27.0 27.0
 
10.0
 
5.0
 
12.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
7
 
 GBR 2315
32.5 32.5
 
12.0
 
16.5
 
4.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
8
 
 GER 2527
SKWB 35.0 35.0
 
6.0
 
14.0
 
15.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
9
 
 NED 9
WVDH 37.0 37.0
 
8.0
 
21.0
 
8.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
10
 
 GER 488
WSVK 37.0 37.0
 
16.0
 
10.0
 
11.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
11
 
 GER 2549
SLSV 38.0 38.0
 
14.0
 
3.0
 
21.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
12
 
 DEN 2471
HS 48.0 48.0
 
15.0
 
30.0
 
3.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
13
 
 GBR 2465
Datchet Water SC 53.0 53.0
 
21.0
 
22.0
 
10.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
14
 
 GBR 2618
54.0 54.0
 
24.0
 
11.0
 
19.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
15
 
 GBR 2503
56.0 56.0
 
11.0
 
23.0
 
22.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
16
 
 GER 1789
SVG 58.0 58.0
 
9.0
 
33.0
 
16.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
17
 
 GER 11
58.0 58.0
 
23.0
 
15.0
 
20.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
18
 
 NED 2582
Maas en Roer 66.0 66.0
 
34.0
 
18.0
 
14.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
19
 
 GER 2510
SCW 67.0 67.0
 
29.0
 
6.0
 
32.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
20
 
 AUS 2468
BYS 67.0 67.0
 
18.0
 
24.0
 
25.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
21
 
 AUS 2615
68.5 68.5
 
39.0
 
16.5
 
13.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
22
 
 GBR 2449
CCSC 70.0 70.0
 
25.0
 
28.0
 
17.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
23
 
 GBR 720
RYA 71.0 71.0
 
28.0
 
25.0
 
18.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
24
 
 GER 14
KYC 74.0 74.0
 
17.0
 
26.0
 
31.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
25
 
 GBR 2572
Cotswold SC 75.0 75.0
 
22.0
 
19.0
 
34.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
26
 
 AUS 2565
Blairgowrie YS 79.0 79.0
 
32.0
 
9.0
 
38.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
27
 
 GBR 2439
Highcliffe 86.0 86.0
 
20.0
 
38.0
 
28.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
28
 
 NED 2544
wsv de Zeevang 93.0 93.0
 
33.0
 
31.0
 
29.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
29
 
 GER 2355
DRS 97.0 97.0
 
27.0
STP
 
43.0
 
27.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
30
 
 GER 9
SVMÜ 98.0 98.0
 
36.0
 
32.0
 
30.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
31
 
 GBR 2347
105.0 105.0
 
49.0
 
20.0
 
36.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
32
 
 ITA 40
Canottieri mincio mantova 105.0 105.0
 
42.0
 
37.0
 
26.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
33
 
 GBR 2383
Loch Ryan Sailing Club 105.0 105.0
 
31.0
 
27.0
 
47.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
34
 
 ITA 326
Cdv Erix 105.5 105.5
 
19.0
 
36.0
 
50.5
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
35
 
 AUS 2237
RFBYC 108.0 108.0
 
37.0
 
29.0
 
42.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
36
 
 GER 2366
YCN 116.0 116.0
 
41.0
 
40.0
 
35.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
37
 
 GBR 2420
Highcliffe SC 117.0 117.0
 
1.0
 
8.0
 
108.0
OCS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
38
 
 GER 2390
SCU 118.0 118.0
 
40.0
 
34.0
 
44.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
39
 
 GER 416
119.0 119.0
 
27.0
 
69.0
 
23.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
40
 
 AUS 2437
127.0 127.0
 
38.0
 
35.0
 
54.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
41
 
 GBR 678
129.0 129.0
 
46.0
 
46.0
 
37.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
42
 
 GER 551
SVGO 130.0 130.0
 
108.0
OCS
 
13.0
 
9.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
43
 
 NED 2
137.0 137.0
 
35.0
 
59.0
 
43.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
44
 
 NED 1
144.0 144.0
 
52.0
 
44.0
 
48.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
45
 
 GER 2392
WVH 144.0 144.0
 
48.0
 
51.0
 
45.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
46
 
 GER 2365
SCLW 149.0 149.0
 
50.0
 
60.0
 
39.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
47
 
 GER 322
SKBUE 149.0 149.0
 
57.0
 
52.0
 
40.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
48
 
 GER 2612
0000 149.0 149.0
 
45.0
 
48.0
 
56.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
49
 
 GBR 2522
Thorpe Bay Yacht Club 151.0 151.0
 
56.0
 
42.0
 
53.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
50
 
 GBR 2607
160.0 160.0
 
13.0
 
39.0
 
108.0
DNF
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
51
 
 GBR 691
160.0 160.0
 
58.0
 
61.0
 
41.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
52
 
 DEN 2526
Roskilde Sejlklub 161.0 161.0
 
67.0
 
45.0
 
49.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
53
 
 ITA 2561
YCD 162.0 162.0
 
30.0
 
108.0
DNC
 
24.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
54
 
 GBR 2407
RNSA / RYA 167.0 167.0
 
54.0
 
50.0
 
63.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
55
 
 GER 483
SSCK 173.0 173.0
 
62.0
 
56.0
 
55.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
56
 
 GER 8
SLRV 179.0 179.0
 
55.0
 
66.0
 
58.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
57
 
 GER 535
SCU 180.0 180.0
 
51.0
 
70.0
 
59.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
58
 
 GER 529
SVK 185.0 185.0
 
44.0
STP
 
108.0
DSQ
 
33.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
59
 
 GBR 2538
BSS 186.0 186.0
 
77.0
 
41.0
 
68.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
60
 
 DEN 2532
HS 189.0 189.0
 
73.0
 
55.0
 
61.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
61
 
 DEN 56
Kaløvig baadlaug 191.0 191.0
 
78.0
 
49.0
 
64.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
62
 
 GBR 712
195.0 195.0
 
64.0
 
54.0
 
77.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
63
 
 AUS 2617
MANLY SKIFF CLUB 198.0 198.0
 
66.0
 
57.0
 
75.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
64
 
 DEN 2431
Sejlklubben Rødvig-Stevns 199.0 199.0
 
75.0
 
72.0
 
52.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
65
 
 GER 400
Segel- und Surf Club Kempen 199.0 199.0
 
70.0
 
67.0
 
62.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
66
 
 GER 2213
ZSK 202.0 202.0
 
72.0
 
47.0
 
83.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
67
 
 DEN 2611
Hellerup Sejlklub 203.0 203.0
 
88.0
 
58.0
 
57.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
68
 
 DEN 2528
Hellerup Sejlklub 210.5 210.5
 
53.0
 
63.5
 
94.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
69
 
 GER 2212
SVSS 213.0 213.0
 
45.0
STP
 
108.0
DSQ
 
60.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
70
 
 GBR 2599
213.0 213.0
 
81.0
 
65.0
 
67.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
71
 
 AUS 2501
LYC 214.0 214.0
 
60.0
 
82.0
 
72.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
72
 
 DEN 2430
Aarhus Sejlklub 218.0 218.0
 
87.0
 
85.0
 
46.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
73
 
 GER 499
SSCK 218.0 218.0
 
65.0
 
74.0
 
79.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
74
 
 GER 2553
SCU 219.0 219.0
 
90.0
 
53.0
 
76.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
75
 
 NED 2370
220.0 220.0
 
84.0
 
62.0
 
74.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
76
 
 NED 2637
GWV De Vrijbuiter 222.0 222.0
 
79.0
 
73.0
 
70.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
77
 
 AUS 2521
223.0 223.0
 
47.0
 
68.0
 
108.0
DNC
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
78
 
 GER 435
YCRA 223.0 223.0
 
59.0
 
84.0
 
80.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
79
 
 DEN 2426
ÅS 224.0 224.0
 
83.0
 
76.0
 
65.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
80
 
 NED 2630
Niederlande 225.0 225.0
 
74.0
 
78.0
 
73.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
81
 
 BEL 1722
228.0 228.0
 
76.0
 
71.0
 
81.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
82
 
 SUI 92
231.0 231.0
 
61.0
 
75.0
 
95.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
83
 
 GER 900
SSCK 233.0 233.0
 
71.0
 
93.0
 
69.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
84
 
 GER 448
SLRV 233.0 233.0
 
82.0
 
80.0
 
71.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
85
 
 DEN 2286
Aarhus Sejlklub 234.0 234.0
 
63.0
 
81.0
 
90.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
86
 
 ITA 1111
LNI Riva del Garda 240.5 240.5
 
69.0
 
63.5
 
108.0
OCS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
87
 
 DEN 2500
ÅSK 242.0 242.0
 
68.0
 
108.0
DNC
 
66.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
88
 
 GER 2458
CYC 244.0 244.0
 
80.0
 
79.0
 
85.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
89
 
 GER 2660
YCRA 245.0 245.0
 
86.0
 
77.0
 
82.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
90
 
 DEN 2604
Aarhus Sejlklub 246.0 246.0
 
85.0
 
83.0
 
78.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
91
 
 DEN 2215
Aarhus 264.0 264.0
 
89.0
 
86.0
 
89.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
92
 
 GER 2504
NFBS-W 265.0 265.0
 
91.0
 
90.0
 
84.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
93
 
 ITA 2559
266.5 266.5
 
108.0
DNC
 
108.0
DNC
 
50.5
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
94
 
 DEN 2613
Roskilde Sejlklub 273.0 273.0
 
92.0
 
88.0
 
93.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
95
 
 GER 387
BSV 276.0 276.0
 
94.0
 
95.0
 
87.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
96
 
 GER 2533
HSC 277.0 277.0
 
93.0
 
96.0
 
88.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
97
 
 GER 2459
CYC 284.0 284.0
 
98.0
 
87.0
 
99.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
98
 
 NED 2506
GWV De Vrijbuiter 284.0 284.0
 
100.0
 
92.0
 
92.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
99
 
 GER 515
CYC 285.0 285.0
 
99.0
 
100.0
 
86.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
100
 
 GER 443
PSV 286.0 286.0
 
96.0
 
89.0
 
101.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
101
 
 DEN 213
Hellerup Sejlklub 289.0 289.0
 
97.0
 
94.0
 
98.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
102
 
 DEN 1460
Aarhus Sejlklub 290.0 290.0
 
95.0
 
99.0
 
96.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
103
 
 SUI 2601
SCH 292.0 292.0
 
101.0
 
91.0
 
100.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
104
 
 GER 24
DRS 302.0 302.0
 
108.0
OCS
 
97.0
 
97.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
105
 
 GER 2298
NFBS-W 302.0 302.0
 
102.0
 
98.0
 
102.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
106
 
 GBR 718
307.0 307.0
 
108.0
DNF
 
108.0
DNC
 
91.0
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
107
 
 ITA 19
AVAL-CDV 324.0 324.0
 
108.0
DNC
 
108.0
DNC
 
108.0
DNC
BIA 2017 Sydney 660x82 SailingRS Sailing 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

Helly Hansen Sailor of the Month - William Jones and Evan DePaul
William Jones and Evan DePaul of Royal Hamilton Yacht Club claimed the prestigious title at the 2017 49er Junior Worlds William Jones and Evan DePaul of Royal Hamilton Yacht Club claimed the prestigious title at the 2017 49er Junior World Championships in Kingston, Ontario. Consistency paid off for Jones and DePaul with solid scores over the course of 15 races to claim the World Championship title.
Posted today at 4:28 am Individual World Champion Series – Optimist World Championship – Day 5
Marco did not have had the perfect day but his consistent top five placements earlier have him holding onto first place Holding onto third place overall is Costa Rica’s Mic Sig Kos Mohr. Still in contention for medals are the USA’s Stephan Baker, China’s Haoze Fang, and Israel’s Roy Levy.
Posted on 19 Jul Optimist World Championship – No race today
Sailors seemed to enjoy the chance to get to know each other better onshore and were accepting of the situation at sea. Most participants accepted the situation as out of the race committee’s control, but, in retrospect, wished they had waited just a little bit longer to call it a day.
Posted on 18 Jul New Finn sailing academy launched on Sydney Harbour
NB Sailsports is currently seeking expressions of interest from Finn sailors who would like to join the academy. The objective of the EOI is to help plan, provide and meet the expectations of sailors, coaches and teams that may be considering visiting the academy in the coming Australian summer.
Posted on 18 Jul Exceptional sailing skills demonstrated in Optimist World Championship
The event sees 48 teams facing off against each other in special selections. Each team races at least two times. Among the 16 finalists are last year’s team racing champions, the USA; five time trophy holders Singapore; and two time winners Thailand. Other Asians in the top 16 include China, Korea, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. The Europeans claimed seven spots with wins by France, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, Sweden, Turkey, and a runner up slot awarded to Ireland.
Posted on 17 Jul Belcher and Ryan take historic victory at 470 World Championship
Australia’s champion 470 men’s team, Mat Belcher and Will Ryan, sailed into history today winning 470 World Championship Australia’s champion 470 men’s team, Mat Belcher and Will Ryan, sailed into history today winning the 2017 470 World Championships in Thessaloniki, Greece. Dual Olympic medallist Mat Belcher had previously won three World Championships with Malcom Page and now four with Will Ryan, his Rio Olympic crew, and for Belcher that’s his seventh title.
Posted on 16 Jul 470 World Championship titles to Poland and Australia
A nail biting conclusion to the preceding five days of racing came down to medal races at 2017 470 World Championship A nail biting conclusion to the preceding five days of racing came down to the medal races at the 2017 470 World Championship in Thessaloniki, Greece.
Posted on 16 Jul Medal Race line-up decided at 470 World Championship
Leaderboard shuffles in a packed three-race day for the gold fleet saw teams make the top–ten cut to the Medal Race Leaderboard shuffles in a packed three-race day for the gold fleet saw teams make the top–ten cut to the Medal Race, only to lose it in the next race, as the men’s and women’s fleets featured significant changes in finishing order.
Posted on 15 Jul 470 World Championship - Today was 'the day' for Australia's champions
At the end of racing yesterday, Australian 470 coach Victor forecast that today would be ‘The Day’ and it was. At the end of racing yesterday at the 2017 470 World Championships in Thessaloniki, Greece, Australian 470 coach Victor forecast that today would be ‘The Day’ and it was. This morning, at the beginning of Day 5, Australia’s Olympic silver medallists Mat Belcher and Will Ryan were in third place on the leader board 12 points behind triple Olympian Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom (SWE).
Posted on 15 Jul Mental challenge on light & shifty race track see new faces claim wins
When thermal breeze kicks in, it usually does so with certainty but all change today as wind filled into shorter window When the thermal breeze kicks in, it usually does so with certainty, but all change today as the wind filled into a shorter window than usual, forcing the Race Committee to abandon race nine for the men and women gold fleets.
Posted on 14 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy