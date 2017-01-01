Contender Worlds - Day 3 - Plenty of racing & then a 'Jagerbomb Train'

Jason-Beebe leading the Fleet - Day 3 - 2017 Contender World Championship VR Sport Media Ltd Jason-Beebe leading the Fleet - Day 3 - 2017 Contender World Championship VR Sport Media Ltd

by Flemming Clausen today at 4:42 amJesper Nielsen (DEN 2352) took the first race closely followed by Jason Beebe (AUS 2482) and fellow Dane, Jacob Kristensen.





Beebe then took control of the other two races picking up first place in both taking the overall lead from Mark Bulka, reigning World Champion.









Søderborg Yacht Club gave their thirsty guests a demonstration of the classic 'Jagerbomb train trick' along with a generous BBQ to soak up their beverages.









Top Five Standings:



• Jason Beebe AUS2482 6pts

• Mark Bulka AUS 2457 7pts

• Jesper Nielsen DEN 2352 16 its

• Simon Mussell GBR 2420 21pts

• Ben Holden GBR 2315 23pts











Results:





If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155668