Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS 40 Years 728x90

Contender Australian and World Champs coming to McCrae Yacht Club

by Di Pearson today at 4:26 am
Jason Beebe on the way to winning the 2017 Contender Worlds VRsport.tv
McCrae Yacht Club in Melbourne, Victoria, is to host both the 2018 Australian and World Championships in the International Contender class on Port Phillip Bay in January when over 80 entries from Australia and worldwide are expected to attend.

Interest has already been indicated from Italy, the UK, Germany, Denmark, France, USA, Canada and of course Australia, for the Soho Lawyers Australian Championship to be held from 16-18 January, and the iSail Whitsundays World Championship from 19-25 January.

In July 2017, the Worlds in Denmark came down to the wire until the final race was abandoned, tipping the Championship in favour of Queensland’s Jason Beebe from the outgoing two-time world champion, Mark Bulka, who happens to represent McCrae Yacht Club. There was clear daylight to third placed Jesper Nielsen from Denmark, 33 points behind the winner.

After taking victory from Bulka by eight points, an emotional Beebe said: “I am very relieved. Light winds are not my forte – so anything could have happened in that last race.

Defending champion Mark Bulka finished second © VRsport.tv
Defending champion Mark Bulka finished second © VRsport.tv



“Mark Bulka is such a competitor - to beat him is really quite an honour. To have won it with him here is amazing.”

A resigned Bulka wryly responded: “Mark Bulka, outgoing world champion here. Finished second, not too bad – I had my chances. I actually feel happy for Jason, I don’t think I’d feel that happy for too many people beating me, but in his case, I am.”

However, the Victorian warned: “In six months’ time we’re going to go again, and I’ll make it a bit harder for him hopefully…”

Come January, the slate will be clean and Beebe will have to prove himself again – on Bulka’s home turf, which would rattle the best of them. But not Beebe, who says he is happy to win just the one time.

“Quite possibly it will play into Mark’s hands, but what will be will be,” concedes a now relaxed Beebe, who gave away sailing the Contender in 1998 when family and work took over. He also tried his hand in two other classes before returning to the fold in 2015.

“I had a crack at International 14’s and then at a 49er Olympic campaign for 2004, just to sail against the best. I got to do that against Chris Nicholson. It was a great time, but put into perspective that it wasn’t for me, because it became a job, not fun,” Beebe says.

“I bought a Contender again for last Worlds that Mark won (2016, after missing out by one point in 2015), but injury and work kept me out.”

Bulka won the Nationals this January, by two points to Beebe.

“For whatever reason, at the moment Mark and I have a jump on the rest of the world. The person Mark or I need to worry most about is the Brit, Simon Mussell. But he’s a big bloke and needs consistent big breeze.

Apart from the Europeans, Matt Mulder has won a few things (he is a past four-time Junior Australian champion and lays claim to a couple of Australian titles), but he’s a big guy too and needs a bit more breeze.”

Port Phillip Bay is usually pleased to provide such conditions during the period the Soho Lawyers Australian and iSail Whitsundays World Championships will take place.

“Contenders are truly one of the most international classes, with huge numbers sailing. When they hit that sweet spot, it’s wonderful,” Beebe says of the boat designed by the famous Ben Lexcen, who was then known as Bob Miller.

“I sail it because it’s fun - and I’ll continue to do it while it’s fun - life’s too short.”

Tight Racing at the 2017 Words © VRsport.tv
Tight Racing at the 2017 Words © VRsport.tv



Following the Championships

Event organisers have made arrangements for family, friends and fans to follow the events via real time race tracking provided by Sail Racer and CST Composites, while daily video action comes to you from VRSports.

Alternatively, come to McCrae Yacht Club near Mornington to watch. The bar will be open for refreshments throughout racing. Racing at both events will be held from 2:00pm daily, weather permitting.

For further information visit website.

Lancer 40 yearsJeanneau Sunfast 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 New Sails

Related Articles

Olympic champions stun competitors at Youth Champs
A surprise appearance by Olympic Gold medalist Tom Burton at the NSW Youth Championships was the icing on the cake A surprise appearance by Olympic Gold medalist Tom Burton at the NSW Youth Championships was the icing on the cake of a successful trio of state-based junior events to round out Australian Sailing’s youth regattas for 2017.
Posted today at 3:54 am Project 60 - Materials still needed to finish the book
As part of the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the OK Dinghy, a new book is being published. As part of the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the OK Dinghy, a new book is being published. Under the working title, project 60, this will be the story of the OK through personal anecdotes and stories.
Posted on 3 Oct 2017 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Champs kicks off
This was a substantially better-behaved fleet, with both starts getting away with a cheerful “All Clear” from the Commit The 2017 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship opened last night at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club in conjunction with Hong Kong’s National Day celebrations. There was a flag parade from all the regatta participants, and then one of those fireworks displays that only Hong Kong can lay on – ok so the occasion was China’s National Day, but HKODA has raised the bar on Oppie events by opening a regi
Posted on 2 Oct 2017 Laser Masters World Championships - Day 7 - A good race to finish
Racing on final day was brought forward an hour to increase possibility of all fleets sailing at least one final race. Racing on the final day of the Laser Masters World Championships was brought forward an hour to increase the possibility of all fleets sailing at least one final race. In hindsight, it was a wise move as the wind pattern of previous days was repeated. An offshore land breeze from the North eventually shifted to build from the South West after a two-hour wait afloat.
Posted on 1 Oct Laser Masters World Championships - Day 6 - Not enough wind
The forecast stronger wind failed to show on the penultimate day of Laser Masters World Championship in Split, Croatia. The forecast stronger wind failed to show on the penultimate day of the Laser Masters World Championship in Split, Croatia. The familiar pattern of waiting on shore until the first visible sign of a south westerly wind was played again, but after going afloat and waiting for three hours, the wind failed to strengthen and stabilize. At 16:00 the fleets were sent back to the harbour.
Posted on 30 Sep SAP 5O5 World Championship - Day 5 - Wrap-up
Runner-up status was on the line during the final day of the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship. Runner-up status was on the line during the final day of the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship. Having clinched the championship with a tremendous performance on Thursday, Mike Holt and Carl Smit were able to watch the last race from the comfort of a powerboat – no doubt thrilled they did not have determine the title on a light and fluky day.
Posted on 30 Sep Laser Masters World Championships - Just enough wind for one race
A fresh overnight Bora wind off the land greeted Laser Master sailors and race committee as they arrived A fresh overnight Bora wind off the land greeted Laser Master sailors and race committee as they arrived at Mornar Sailing Club in Split, Croatia on the fifth day of racing. The northerly Bora wind created a dilemma for the Race Committee as it was expected to die and be replaced by a south westerly just after the scheduled 12:00 start time
Posted on 29 Sep 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship - Tough fight for podium
Organizers of the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship said from the outset that versatility would prove crucial to winning. Organizers of the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship said from the outset that versatility would prove crucial to winning. That is because Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay figured to deliver a wide range of wind conditions over the course of a week.
Posted on 29 Sep Laser Masters Worlds - Day 3 - 350 sailors enjoy sport for life
After two days of delay racing finally got underway at the Laser Masters World Championships in Split. After two days of delay, waiting for wind and shopping for the best forecast app, racing finally got underway at the Laser Masters World Championships in Split. Long standing battles continue and newcomers seek to take over past heroes.
Posted on 27 Sep World Championship medalist joins WA Youth Fleet
Zac Littlewood will head back to where his career began when he lines up at the City of Rockingham 2017 WA Youth Champs. Fresh from surprising the sailing world with his result at the Laser Radial World Championships, Zac Littlewood will head back to where his career began when he lines up at the City of Rockingham 2017 Western Australian Youth Championships.
Posted on 27 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy