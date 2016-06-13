Please select your home edition
Edition
North Sails 2017 Sales Staff

Consolidation at the top on Day 3 of Samui Regatta

by Samui Regatta today at 12:38 pm
Day 3 – The racing remains exceptionally close in IRC One – Samui Regatta © Joyce Ravara
While the winds are blowing keep 'em racing, and that's what Race Officer Ross Chisholm did again today as 12 knots off the northeastern tip of Samui made for an idyllic tropical breeze to get the sailors underway on day three of the 2017 Samui Regatta.

A quick windward/leeward was fired off for all followed by a move further offshore, a new startline and a second, longer windward/leeward to wrap up two races for all classes today.

In IRC Zero THA72 went about business in their usual unassuming manner: quick off the line, clean air and bangin' the corners, and they came home with two more wins. It was the Ker 46 Zannekin who took up the challenge of keeping them honest and did well to convert two fourth-across-the-line finishes today to two second places on handicap, moving them upto second overall ahead of Freefire and Jelik.

Just a few seconds have made the difference between being on top of the podium or not being on the podium at all in IRC One this week, and today it was close again in the ratings race with a little over one minute separating the top six in the second race of the day.

The Sydney GTS 43 Mandrake III were the grinners today winning race one and placing fourth in race two. With that they have tied Fujin who after a disappointing sixth place in the first race rediscovered their form in race two to finish third.

Scott Bradley's East Marine Emagine had their moment in the sun with a third (their first podium) in race one, but remain sixth overall after a sixth in the final race of the day.

The ever-consistent Club Swan 42 Loco of David Dimmock added two more second places to their tally today and stretch out a four point lead over Fujin and Mandrake III, while Black Baza's inconsistency and 5,1 scoreline today keeps them in the hunt in fourth overall, three points off third spot.

Day 3 – IRC Zero start – Samui Regatta © Joyce Ravara
Day 3 – IRC Zero start – Samui Regatta © Joyce Ravara



Samui Regatta has a reputation for delivering some of the closest racing on the circuit and IRC One this year hasn't disappointed. Many will recall the two second winning margin by Foxy Lady VI on the final day of the 2014 regatta that secured them the class title and the 2013/14 AsianYachting Grand Prix championship. In today's racing just nine seconds separated the second, third and fourth placed boats, making for exciting racing where the smallest of mistakes come with at a high price.

While it was close on-the-water for the Cruising boats in race one, the student crew under the careful eye of skipper/ teacher Tim McMahon on SailQuest Hi Jinks continues to fall short and had to settle for a brace of second places again today behind Chris Mitchell's Lady Bubbly who now, after three days, goes into the Lay Day having won the class already (all things being equal).

It was a similar scenario in the Multihull class with Nut Thongtoam and crew on Multihull Solutions H3O, running away for their Corsair brethren Pixalux in both races today and reign undefeated and unbeatable with two days remaining.

Hosted by Centara Grand Beach Resort Samui for the 16th consecutive year, the regatta is organised by Regattas Asia in conjunction with the Samui Yacht Club Regatta, under the auspices of the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand, the Municipal of Koh Samui and the Sports Authority of Thailand. Tomorrow is the Lay Day. Racing continues on Friday 26th May off Chaweng Beach.

Top three in each class after three days of racing

IRC Zero
THA72, Kevin and Tom Whitcraft (6)
Zannekin, Marcel Liedts (14)
Freefire, Sam Chan (15)

IRC One
Loco, David Dimmock (12)
Fujin, Gary Baguley (16)
Mandrake III, Nick Burns/ Fred Kinmonth (16)

Cruising
Lady Bubbly, Chris Mitchell (5)
SailQuest Hi Jinks, Tim McMahon (10)

Multihull
Multihull Solutions H3O, Nut Thongtoam (6)
Pixalux, Mick Tilden (12)

BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Dubarry AUS 2017 660x82 4Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

Crystal ball-gazing for the Rolex Fastnet Race winner
The outcome of the Royal Ocean Racing Club's biennial flagship event will depend on the weather. The outcome of the Royal Ocean Racing Club's biennial flagship event will depend on the weather: A brisk start should favour the big boats; a light start and lively finish the smaller ones.
Posted today at 11:27 am AMSA marine notice – Importance of using official nautical charts
This notice draws attention to the importance of using official nautical charts to comply with flag State requirements. Official charts are those issued by or on the authority of a government, authorised hydrographic office or other relevant government institution.
Posted today at 10:21 am Jeanneau Sun Fast 3600 - It just works
Every now and then a boat just clicks. It has all the right bits, of the correct dimensions, in the appropriate places Every now and then a boat just clicks. It has all the right bits, of the correct dimensions, in the appropriate places, and out of it all you get something that simply sings. The Jeanneau Sun Fast 3600 is one of these craft. It was designed and built in parallel to the other, more well known versions of the brand’s vessels, and benefits from being more geared towards performance, without going tot
Posted on 23 May Volvo Ocean Race unveils ultimate leadership programme
Launching in the edition after 2017-18, the Global Team Challenge will form the centerpiece of the on-water part This race will provide the ultimate challenge for amateur sailors, including those with no prior experience, giving employees a unique experience of offshore and ocean racing, under the highest standards of training and management, but nonetheless in conditions close to those faced by the professionals.
Posted on 23 May Star alarm at the Europeans in the skiffs and cats
First registrations in the classes came in early, and well-known names from overseas are already on the starting lists. First registrations in the classes came in early, and well-known names from overseas are already on the starting lists.
Posted on 23 May Line 7 Marine presents Squadron II jacket in time for SCIBS
The Squadron II Jacket is now on shelves and has been designed to keep the wearer on the water for longer. The Squadron II Jacket is now on shelves and has been designed specifically to keep the wearer on the water for longer. It’s crafted from 100% waterproof fabric, with a high level of breathability for extra comfort and pulls together a host of extra features.
Posted on 23 May Old4New Van notches up 100,000km and 20,000 lifejackets
Minister for Roads Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey today announced the Old4New life jacket programme Minister for Roads Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey today announced the Old4New life jacket programme had exchanged more than 20,000 old lifejackets for new ones, spreading the ‘wear a lifejacket’ message.
Posted on 23 May Race 4 frustration as light winds rule Land Rover Winter Series
Race four of the CYCA Land Rover Winter Series was a mixed bag for competitors in the light autumn southerly wind Race four of the CYCA Land Rover Winter Series was a mixed bag for competitors in the light autumn southerly wind, with the aim of avoiding the holes of no wind across the course. Hard work didn’t always pay off during the race, but a warm and sunny Sydney Harbour made it worthwhile.
Posted on 23 May Young Guns upset form guide at Kellett Shield
Kellett Shield is first regatta on Youth Sailing Academy calendar with crews of four or five sailors on each Elliott 7 Finn Tapper, Cam Gundy, Lauren Gallaway, Emma Harrison and Eric Sparkes helmed Club Marine to victory in the 2017 Kellett Shield fleet racing regatta this past weekend hosted by the CYCA on what was a tricky day on Sydney Harbour. The Kellett Shield is the first regatta on the Youth Sailing Academy calendar with crews of four or five sailors on each Elliott 7 for a six-race program.
Posted on 23 May Admiral’s Cup to be marked with 50th Anniversary Regatta
Fifty years ago a team of three Australian yachts arrived in Cowes to take on the world. Fifty years ago a team of three Australian yachts arrived in Cowes to take on the world. Two years earlier, in 1965, our first challengers for the Admiral’s Cup, Caprice of Huon, Freya and Camille, had been snobbishly mocked by the British yachting establishment as being too small and old fashioned.
Posted on 23 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy