Consolidating leaderboard positions at the Rolex Big Boat Series

by St. Francis Yacht Club today at 4:56 am
After six completed races, Jeff Pulford’s Sydney 38 Bustin’Loose (pictured) is sitting in the pole position of ORR-B Class going into the final day of racing at Rolex Big Boat Series Sharon Green / Rolex
When it comes to natural sailing amphitheaters, San Francisco Bay is virtually impossible to beat, especially during the Rolex Big Boat Series hosted by the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco, California. Not only does the Bay present great geographical features for sailors to race around, but the late-September winds have a reputation for greeting each day with relatively calm velocities that climb into the high-teens to mid-20s as the racing unfurls.

Best of all, the breeze hits a high note during the final finishes of each day, delivering a postcard-perfect experience for the crowds gathered on StFYC’s Race Deck. To date, the 53rd edition of the Rolex Big Boat Series (September 13-17, 2017) has not disappointed either the sailors or the spectators, as the Bay has been serving up brochure conditions to the 89 entries. Day three of this exciting, every-race-counts regatta was no exception.

“We started with a moderate breeze that filled in as the day progressed, allowing us to get off two great races that challenged crews sailing ability as well as endurance, especially later in the afternoon,” said Jenn Lancaster, StFYC’s Race Director. “After six races, the leaders are consolidating their positions going into tomorrow, which is their final chance to improve their standings.'

While it’s impossible to ignore the jaw-dropping Pac52 class, or the fact that Karl Kwok’s Team Beau Geste (IVB 1997) has taken six straight bullets to create a virtually unassailable leaderboard position, the racing action was equally hot among classes such as ORR-B, ORR-C, PHRF Sportboat and the one-design J/70 class, all of which brought their A-games. After all, smart skippers don’t arrive at a gunslinger’s delight like the Rolex Big Boat Series with mere pocketknives in their holsters.

The ORR-B class is comprised of nine boats that range in vintage from a pair of J/44s (including Paul Stemler’s Patriot (USA 97684)), to a fast-looking Sydney 38 and a Club Swan 42, to five J/111s, including Peter Wagner’s Skeleton Key (USA 115), which is fresh off of winning the 2017 J/111 World Championships. ORR-B began their day on the Treasure Island starting area on a long windward-leeward twice-around affair that included a final kite run along the city front as a San Francisco Fire Department fireboat arched its four water cannons high into the midday sky.

The ORR-B class’s second race unfurled on the Alcatraz starting area on a course that brought the fleet out and under the Golden Gate Bridge for a taste of classic northern California sailboat racing. After six completed races, Jeff Pulford’s Sydney 38 Bustin’ Loose (USA 38044) is sitting in the pole position, followed by Doug and Jack Jorgensen’s Picosa (USA 120) and Peter Wagner’s Skeleton Key (USA 115).

Five boats are vying for top honors in the ORR-C class, which has seen Wayne Koide’s Sydney 36 CR Encore (USA 3632) take a gobsmacking six straight bullets to build a scorecard picket fence as enviable as Team Beau Geste’s. And while the ORR-C boats might move through the water, rather than planning over it—Pac52-style—this doesn’t diminish the hefty preparation required to be competitive at an event with as many sharp elbows on the starting lines as the Rolex Big Boat Series.

“We haven’t raced the boat competitively since 2014, so we had to go through all her systems and make sure she was race-ready,” said Gerard Sheridan, owner and skipper of the Elan 40, Tupelo Honey (USA 28908), which is currently sitting in second place. “Rebuilding my crew for this year’s Rolex Big Boat Series was by far the biggest challenge.” While Sheridan estimates that he’s sailing with 70 percent of his regular crew, this hasn’t stopped Tupelo Honey from finding a comfortable berth on the leaderboard, astern of Encore and ahead of Bob Novy’s Custom Frers 40 Jeannette (USA 40646).

Speaking of perfect scorecards, Daniel Thielman’s Melges 32 Kuai (USA 7676) has also claimed six straight bullets. This is no easy feat, especially given the strong ebb tide that collaborated with the building breeze to deliver wet and wild conditions today that likely set the core temperatures of all sportboat crews down a degree or three. Thielman’s Kuai crew is joined at the top of the PHRF Sportboat class’s leaderboard by Julian Mann’s C&C 30 Don’t Panic (USA 30026) and Marc McMorris's J/88 M Squared (USA 75).

Likewise, the crews aboard the 11-strong J/70 fleet also spent their day keeping their core temperatures warm as the building winds tested their foul-weather gear and their boat-handling skills. “Geoff McDonald and I own the boat together, and we’ve been sailing together since 1991 when we were both on the Stanford sailing team,” said Scott Sellers, co-skipper of the J/70 1FA (USA 534). As for the vessel’s somewhat odd moniker, Sellers was circumspect: “That’s a secret among the crew,” he said. “I’ve had a series of boats with donkey-related names, including Swamp Donkey, Donkey Jack and Tres Burritos, and this one is no exception.”

After six races, Chris Snow and John Brigden’s Cool Story Bro. (USA 369) is in first place, followed by Sellers’s 1FA and Pat Toole’s 3 Big Dogs (USA 58).

Racing continues with tomorrow’s Bay Tour, so please visit www.rolexbigboatseries.com for more information about this exciting regatta.

2017 Rolex Big Boat Series - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Race
6		 Total
Rolex Big Boat Series Racing

One Design Division


J 70


1.
  USA 369 Cool Story Bro. J/70 Snow Brigden 3 1 1 1 4 1 11.0


2.
  USA 534 1FA J/70 Scott Sellers 1 2 3 2 1 2 11.0


3.
  USA 58 3 Big Dogs J/70 Pat Toole 2 7 4 3 2 3 21.0


4.
  USA 060 Flotek J/70 Justin Foox 4 5 5 5 3 4 26.0


5.
  USA 582 Rampage J/70 Tom Thayer Robert Milligan 8 3 2 4 7 7 31.0


6.
  USA 29 Prime Number J/70 Peter Cameron 6 6 6 7 9 5 39.0


7.
  USA 538 Bottle Rocket J/70 David Schumann 5 8 7 6 6 8 40.0


8.
  USA 584 Wingman Racing J/70 Jim Diepenbrock 7 4 8 8 8 6 41.0


9.
  USA 306 Controlled Chaos J/70 Pete Woodhouse 9 10 9 9 10 12/DNC 59.0


10.
  JPN 547 Petit Star J/70 Akinori Takezawa 10 9 10 10 11 9 59.0


11.
  USA 348 Pickled Herring J/70 Tom Kassberg 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC 5 12/DNF 65.0
 


J 105


1.
North Sails  NZL 35 Good Timin J/105 Chris & Phil Perkins 2 4 2 7 3 4 22.0


2.
  USA 434 Jam Session J/105 Adam Spiegel 9 3 4 1 8 2 27.0


3.
  USA 119 Mojo J/105 Jeff Littfin 4 7 7 3 2 7 30.0


4.
  USA 116 Arbitrage J/105 Bruce Stone / Nicole Breault 3 2 11 11 1 3 31.0


5.
  USA 16 Akula J/105 Doug Bailey 5 1 9 9 7 1 32.0


6.
  USA 149 jabberwocky J/105 brent vaughan 8 6 5 4 5 6 34.0


7.
Quantum Sails  USA 44 Godot J/105 Phillip Laby 1 5 1 10 10 8 35.0


8.
  USA 196 Risk J/105 Jason Woodley / Scott Whitney / John Walter 6 8 13 2 6 9 44.0


9.
North Sails  USA 26 Donkey Jack J/105 Shannon Ryan / Rolf Kaiser 7 10 8 6 9 5 45.0


10.
  USA 40 Blackhawk J/105 Ryan Simmons 10 15 6 5 4 15 55.0


11.
  USA 28447 Big Buoys J/105 Peter Colin Baldwin Miller 14 17 3 12 14 12 72.0


12.
Quantum Sails  USA 112 007 J/105 Justin Hersh 11 13 12 15 11 19 81.0


13.
  USA 85 Russian Roulette J/105 William Woodruff 23 11 19 13 15 14 95.0


14.
Quantum Sails  USA 388 Hazardous Waste J/105 Chuck Cihak 16 12 10 19 22 17 96.0


15.
Quantum Sails  USA 355 Yunona J/105 Artem Savinov 13 14 24/RET 16 19 13 99.0


16.
  USA 46 Box of Rain J/105 Charlie Pick 22 21 15 8 23 11 100.0


17.
  USA 216 Perseverance J/105 Alain Mutricy 18 20 18 14 16 16 102.0


18.
  USA 157 Walloping Swede J/105 Theresa Brandner 25/SCP 16 14 23 13 20 111.0


19.
Quantum Sails  USA 147 JuJu J/105 Tim Sullivan / Eric Stang 19 25/RET 17 22 12 18 113.0


20.
North Sails  USA 405 moonshine J/105 David Mace 24 9 23 18 17 23 114.0


21.
  USA 319 Lightwave J/105 Simon James 21 22 20 21 21 10 115.0


22.
  USA 394 Javelin J/105 Charlie Abraham 17 19 22 20 18 22 118.0


23.
Doyle Sailmakers  USA 84 Advantage3 J/105 Pat & Will Benedict 15 18 16 25/DNC 25/DNC 25/DNC 124.0


24.
Quantum Sails  USA 342 Nirvana J/105 David Gross 20 23 21 17 25/ZFP 21 127.0
 


J 120


1.
  USA 25487 Peregrine J/120 David Halliwill 2 1 1 1 1 2 8.0


2.
  USA 28484 Chance J/120 Barry Lewis 1 4 2 3 3 1 14.0


3.
  USA 28289 Mister Magoo J/120 Stephen Madeira 3 2 3 2 2 3 15.0


4.
  USA 28442 Twist J/120 Timo Bruck 4 3 4 4 4 4 23.0


5.
North Sails  USA 153 Kookaburra J/120 Tom Grennan 5 5 5 5 5 5 30.0
 


Farr 40


1.
  USA 37 Blade 2 Farr 40 Michael Shlens 3 1 2 3 1 2 12.0


2.
  USA 50092 Bright Hour Farr 40 James Bradford 1 4 1 2 2 3 13.0


3.
Quantum Sails  USA 40046 Twisted Farr 40 M. Tony POHL 2 5 5 5 3 1 21.0


4.
  URU 510 Skian Dhu Farr 40 Martin Meerhoff 7/RET 2 4 1 5 6 25.0


5.
  USA 40050 Temptress Farr 40 Ray Godwin 4 3 3 7/RET 4 5 26.0


6.
  USA 50060 Foil Farr 40 Gordon Leon 5 6 6 4 6 4 31.0
 


Express 37


1.
  USA 18495 Eclipse Express 37 Sandy Andersen Wertanen 2 1 1 3 3 1 11.0


2.
  USA 87700 Elan Express 37 Jack Peurach 4 3 3 1 2 4 17.0


3.
  USA 18478 Expeditious Express 37 Bartz Schneider 1 2 4 2 7/SCP 3 19.0


4.
  USA 18410 Loca Motion Express 37 MarkHeidi Chaffey 3 5 2 7 1 2 20.0


5.
  USA 18513 Limitless Express 37 Shawn Ivie 5 4 5 5 4 5 28.0


6.
  USA 18257 pHat Jack Express 37 Robert Lugliani 6 6 7 4 7 7 37.0


7.
  USA 18278 Stewball Express 37 Robert Harford 7 7 6 6 6 6 38.0
 


Pac52


1.
  IVB 1997 Team Beau Geste Pac52 Karl Kwok 1 1 1 1 1 1 6.0


2.
  USA 60052 Bad Pak Pac52 Tom Holthus 2 4/SCP 3 3 3 2 17.0


3.
  USA 5202 Invisible Hand Pac52 Frank Slootman 3 4 4 2 4 4 21.0


4.
  USA 3545 Rio Pac52 Manouch Moshayedi 5 3 2 5 2 5 22.0


5.
  USA 55052 Fox Pac52 Victor Wild 4 5/DNF 5 4 5 3 26.0
 
 

PHRF Division


PHRF Sportboat


1. 76   USA 7676 KUAI Melges 32 Daniel Thielman 1 1 1 1 1 1 6.0


2.
  USA 30026 Don't Panic C&C 30 Julian Mann 2 2 3 5 2 3 17.0


3.
  USA 75 M Squared J/88 Marc McMorris 4 4 5 2 3 2 20.0


4.
  USA 77 Courageous J/88 Gary Panariello 5 3 2 4 5 4 23.0


5.
  USA 15 Cento Miglia Flying Tiger 10M Mark Kennedy 3 5 4 3 4 5 24.0


6.
  USA 20 Juno J/88 Jeremy Moncada 6 6 6 6 7/DNC 7/DNC 38.0
 
 

ToT Division


ORR A


1.
  USA 16 Swiftsure Schumacher 54 Sy Kleinman 2 2 4 1 1 2 12.0


2.
  MEX 55555 Peligroso Kernan 70 Lorenzo Berho 6 1 1 3 3 1 15.0


3.
Quantum Sails  USA 28474 Elyxir SC52 Skip Ely 3 3 3 2 2 4 17.0


4.
  USA 7065 Timeshaver J/125 Viggo Torbensen 1 7 6 5 4 3 26.0


5.
  USA 28729 Lucky Duck SC52 Dave MacEwen 4 5 5 4 5 6 29.0


6.
  USA 7 August Ice J/125 Richard Ferris 5 6 2 7 6 5 31.0


7.
  USA 61522 Blue Swan 53-2 Ray Paul 7 4 8 6 7 7 39.0


8.
  USA 48005 Bodacious+ 1D 48 John Clauser 9 8 7 8 8 8 48.0


9.
  USA 97263 Deception Santa Cruz 50 William Helvestine 8 9 9 9 9 9 53.0
 


ORR B


1.
  USA 38044 BustinLoose Sydney 38 Jeff Pulford 1 3 3 5 1 1 14.0


2.
  USA 120 Picosa J/111 Doug and Jack Jorgensen 4 1 2 2 6 4 19.0


3.
North Sails  USA 115 Skeleton Key J/111 Peter Wagner 3 6 1 7 2 2 21.0


4.
  USA 4216 Elusive Swan 42 Club Thomas Furlong 2 2 6 1 5 5 21.0


5.
  USA 103 Bad Dog J/111 Dick Swanson 6 5 5 6 4 3 29.0


6.
  USA 28844 Phantom J/44 Jack Clapper 5 4 7 3 7 7 33.0


7.
  USA 94 Double Digit J/111 Gorkem Ozcelebi 8 7 4 8 3 6 36.0


8.
North Sails  USA 97684 Patriot J/44 Paul Stemler 9 8 8 4 8 8 45.0


9.
  USA 101 Swift Ness J/111 Nesrin Basoz 7 10/DNF 10/DNC 10/DNC 10/DNC 10/DNC 57.0
 


ORR C


1.
  USA 3632 Encore Sydney 36 CR Wayne Koide 1 1 1 1 1 1 6.0


2.
  USA 28908 Tupelo Honey Elan 40 Gerard Sheridan 2 5 2 4 2 2 17.0


3.
  USA 40646 Jeannette Custom Frers 40 Bob Novy 3 3 3 3 3 5 20.0


4.
North Sails  USA 12 Invictus Sunfast 3600 Nicolas Popp 5 2 5 2 5 4 23.0


5.
  USA 51705 Everlong Beneteau 40.7 Ken Murney 4 4 4 5 4 3 24.0
 


Multihull - BAMA


1.
  USA 02 Orion MOD 70 Tom Siebel 1 1 1 1

4.0


2.
  USA 49 Shadow X Extreme 40 Peter Stoneberg 2 3/DNF 3/DNC 3/DNC

11.0
 
