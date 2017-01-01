Consolidating leaderboard positions at the Rolex Big Boat Series

After six completed races, Jeff Pulford's Sydney 38 Bustin'Loose (pictured) is sitting in the pole position of ORR-B Class going into the final day of racing at Rolex Big Boat Series Sharon Green / Rolex

