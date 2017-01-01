Please select your home edition
Edition
Marlow 728x90

Consistency was queen at annual Clagett-Oakcliff Match Race Regatta

by Sam Crichton today at 10:32 am
2017 winners Pauline Dowell and team – Clagett-Oakcliff Match Race Regatta © Francis George / Oakcliff Sailing
The twenty seven competitors were served up a mixed bag of conditions at the second annual Clagett/Oakcliff Match Race Regatta for sailors with disabilities. Day one of racing saw a top of four knots of breeze with an increase of six up to eight knots for day two.

Pauline Dowell (Boston, Mass.) and her crew of Christian Thaxton (Sommerville, Mass.) and Kay VanValkenburgh (Boston, Mass.), who are return customers of this event, sailed away with the regatta without losing a match.

Dave Perry, who along with Dave Dellenbaugh were coaching the three day clinic and regatta, commented to Dowell and her crew after racing today,' You were fundamentally sound and consistent; you let the other teams make the mistakes.'

Dowell, who is heading to the Blind World Sailing Championships in Sheboygan, Wisconsin later this year, has sailed with Thaxton for two years and VanValkenburgh for three years. 'We have very specific communication on the boat it's nearly like a specific sailing language. Last year I sailed in this regatta with a different crew and this year it's been my regular crew and that has made a difference. I sailed at the Blind Nationals where Dave Perry was coaching and we are constantly referring to the notes and his coaching information,' she remarked after racing.

Joining the group for his first Clagett/Oakcliff Match Race Regatta and clinic, was Rio Paralympic silver medalist in the Sonar class, Rick Doerr (Clifton, N.J.). Doerr, who teamed up with Charles McClure (Brookline, Mass.) and Betsy Perry (Southport, Conn.) managed to finish up in second place after a tie breaker.

'This has been a tremendous opportunity and I've really enjoyed the clinic and regatta. We've learned so much about boat handling skills and sailing in really tight quarters while applying rules to those situations. This has been my and Charles' first match racing regatta and I will absolutely be back next year,' said Doerr.

Returning to take part in the clinic and regatta were Clagett fleet racing regulars, Charlie Rosenfield and Tim Ripley who teamed up in the Sonar after spending many years in the singled handed 2.4mR. Joining Ripley and Rosenfield for this regatta was Stu Caplan (Larchmont, N.Y.) who as it turns out was the first person to teach Ripley sailing at the Sea Legs program in City Island.

'It has been a great regatta and I enjoyed the company on the boat! We had great boat handling and I enjoyed the better breeze from last year. I will be back next year for sure and hope that Stu will be able to sail with us again,' commented Rosenfield after the three days.

Pauline Dowell and team at Clagett-Oakcliff Match Race Regatta prize giving © Francis George / Oakcliff Sailing
Pauline Dowell and team at Clagett-Oakcliff Match Race Regatta prize giving © Francis George / Oakcliff Sailing



Final results

1 Pauline Dowell, Christian Thaxton, Kay VanValkenburgh
2 Rick Doerr, Charles McClure, Betsy Perry
3 Charlie Rosenfield, Tim Ripley Stu Caplan
4 Julia Dorsett, Carol Whitmer, Karen Miller
5 Duane Smith, Donoray Bickham, John Lubrano
6 Gerry Tiernan, Dennis Moran, Greg Murphy
7 David Caras, Mike Hersey, Rachelle Pontes
8 Unbreakable tie - Dave Whalen, Spencer Raggio, Joesph Brooks and Jim Dickson, Clarence Greene, Debora Abrams-Wright

BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

J Class Worlds - Lionheart are the toast of Newport
The first J Class World Champions are Lionheart, the owner driven Dutch-flagged modern day Ranger descendent. On the same Newport, Rhode Island waters where the legendary Ranger cleaned up 4-0 in 1937, the last time ever that the mighty J Class raced for the America's Cup, the first J Class World Champions are Lionheart, the owner driven Dutch-flagged modern day Ranger descendent.
Posted today at 7:24 am JATO ignited as SuperFoiler prepares for take off (Pt II)
When we left SuperFoiler last time, the JATO rockets had been lit, and we were rapidly approaching the time for rotation When we left SuperFoiler last time, the JATO rockets had been lit, and we were rapidly approaching the time for rotation (lift off). You can catch up with Part One of SuperFoiler and the JATO rockets, but for now we get to talk speed, the crew on board, and finally the commercialisation of it all. Buckle up!
Posted today at 2:14 am Skeleton Key Secures Victory at J/111 Worlds at St. Francis Yacht Club
Skeleton Key Secures Victory at 2017 J/111 Worlds at St. Francis Yacht Club After nine races spread over four grueling days, Peter Wagner’s Skeleton Key (USA 115) is the 2017 J/111 World Champion. Going into day four, this regatta was still anyone’s game, and all eyes were on the top three contenders who had tussled for pole position throughout the regatta.
Posted today at 2:11 am Oman Air take time out to support cancer charity as ESS is becalmed
The Oman Air crew were denied the opportunity to improve on their standing at the Extreme Sailing Series The Oman Air crew were denied the opportunity to improve on their standing at the Extreme Sailing Series when the wind failed to put in an appearance on a sun-soaked third Cardiff Bay day that delighted the thousands of spectators while frustrating the race crews.
Posted today at 1:46 am Flat calms on Cardiff Bay hinder sailing on penultimate day
The scoreboard remains unchanged after the penultimate day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6, Cardiff Although the day was blessed with glorious sunshine, much to the delight of the thousands of spectators lining Cardiff Bay, unfortunately there was no wind to go with it. The scoreboard remains unchanged after the penultimate day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6, Cardiff, as no scoring racing is completed.
Posted today at 1:28 am Ruweida V wins Panerai Newport Classic Yacht Regatta
The 38th Annual Panerai Newport Classic Yacht Regatta presented by IYRS concluded in Newport today The 38th Annual Panerai Newport Classic Yacht Regatta presented by IYRS concluded in Newport today with R-Class Ruweida V, restored by IYRS students, as the overall winner. In addition, the winners of the North American Panerai Classic Yacht Challenge went to S&S Sonny in the Vintage Division and 12-Meter Valiant in the Grand Prix Division.
Posted on 27 Aug Changing of the Guard in 49er – A tough bet to place
It is a testament to the strength of 49er Class that these champions are now leading top professional sailing programs The truth right now in this post Burling and Outteridge era is that there is so much parity in the fleet making predictions right now is harder than it’s ever been. Up to 60 teams are competitive enough that they are looking to make it through the qualifying series to the top 20 Gold fleet.
Posted on 27 Aug Clipper Yacht Race – Day 7, Race 1 – Westerly tactics start to pay off
For the cluster that chose to take the westerly course, making the bold decision to add extra miles to their route Great Britain Skipper Andy Burns, currently in eleventh place, has been keeping a close eye on HotelPlanner.com and Liverpool 2018, ranked tenth and eighth respectively.
Posted on 27 Aug Clipper Race team diverts to Portugal following Skipper injury
The decision to divert to Porto was made quickly following assessment from the race’s remote medical support physicians The incident occurred on board Greenings to Skipper David Hartshorn, 52, a British professional sailor, at approximately 23:00 BST last night on day seven of the opening leg of the Clipper Race, from Liverpool to Punta del Este, Uruguay.
Posted on 27 Aug J Class World Championship Newport– Final day images by Carlo Borlengh
Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from final day Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from final day
Posted on 27 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy