Consistency pays off for the top of the leader board

by Leslie Richter today at 4:45 am
Senet Bischoff takes the lead after Day 4 of racing in the Etchells World Championship. Leslie Richter
Day two racing began much as day one, with a two-hour postponement, although today the call was made to hold the racers on shore. When racing began at 2:20 pm the wind had filled in at 16-17 kts from a typical San Francisco Bay westerly direction of 225 degrees.

We’ll say it over and over -- consistency is the name of the game in this fleet. No one understands this better that the top Corinthian team of Senet Bischoff (USA), Ben Kinney, and Clay Bischoff. After today’s two races, they lead the entire fleet with 28 points. “This is the most competitive class in the world, and we like to sail against the best sailors, pro or amateur,” said Senet. “I get to sail with my brother Clay, the best amateur sailor in the world, and my boat partner, Ben Kinney. And every time we go sailing we learn something new.” The Senet brothers were both college sailors and have done a lot of keelboat team racing over the years, but the Etchells is their preferred fleet. “I only have time for the Etchells since I spend the rest of my time driving my kids to Opti events,” quipped Senet.

Mark Thornburrow (HKG) and his all-star team of Malcolm Page, Mike Huang, and Wiley Rogers moved into second place with 33 points. Thornburrow has been sailing Etchells for 40 years, “It’s the best fleet in Hong Kong,” Thornburrow said. “This is only the second time the team has sailed together, and our new boat was delivered in May. Consistency is key, and it’s easy to have a bad race in this talented fleet.”

The day one leader, Dirk Kneulman moved into third place after a deep finish in race four. Jim Cunningham and Steve Benjamin are hot on his heels with top ten finishes today.

Racing continues tomorrow through Saturday with a total of nine races scheduled. If seven or more races are sailed there will be one throw out.

Day Two Provisional Results (Top 10):

1. Senet Bischoff, USA 1349, NYYC, 6, 13, 5, 4; 28
2. Mark Thornburrow, HKG 1406, 10, 6, 10, 7; 33
3. Dirk Kneulman, BER 1454, RCYC, 8, 1, 8, 21; 38
4. Jim Cunningham, USA 1404, SFYC 31, 7, 4, 2; 44
5. Steve Benjamin, USA 1427, Seawanhaka Corinthian YC, 33, 3, 7, 3; 46
6. Martin Hill, AUS 925, RSYS, 12, 22, 16, 1; 51
7. Graeme Taylor, AUS 947, Morningtown YC, 15, 5, 6, 25; 51
8. Peter Duncan, USA 926, American YC, 23, 4, 1, 26; 54
9. Don Jesberg, USA 1429, SFYC, 19, 27, 2, 8; 56
10. Marvin Beckman, USA 1232, Houston YC, 3, 18, 18, 18; 57

For more information visit event website.

Results:
Position Sail Number Sailor(s) Division Boat Name/Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Total Net

1

#19

USA 1349

Senet Bischoff

Ben Kinney

Clay Bischoff

Corinthian

KGB

NYYC

 6 13 5 4 28 28

2

#7

HKG 1406

Mark Thornburrow

Malcolm Page

Mike Huang

Wiley Rogers

Masters

Racer C

RHKYC

 10 6 10 7 33 33

3

#14

BER 1454

Dirk Kneulman

Grant Simmer

Mark Strube

Grand Masters

Seniors

Masters

Tiburon

RCYC

 8 1 8 21 38 38

4

#4

USA 1404

JIm Cunningham

Chloe Holder

Jeff Madrigali

Mark Ivey

Masters

Lifted

SFYC

 31 7 4 2 44 44

5

#27

USA 1427

Steve Benjamin

Dave Hughes

Ian Liberty

Michael Menninger

Seniors

Masters

Stella Blue

Seawanhaka Corinthian YC

 33 3 7 3 46 46

6

#23

AUS 925

Martin Hill

Andrew Palfrey

David Chapman

Sasha Ryan

Seniors

Masters

RSYS

 12 22 16 1 51 51

7

#3

AUS 947

Graeme Taylor

James Mayo

Steve Jarvin

Magpie

Mornington YC

 15 5 6 25 51 51

8

#26

USA 926

Peter Duncan

Jud Smith

Thomas Blackwell

Grand Masters

Masters

Oatmeal

American YC

 23 4 1 26 54 54

9

#29

USA 1429

Don Jesberg

Andrea Cabito

Bill Hardesty

Robbie Dean

Seniors

Masters

SFYC

 19 27 2 8 56 56

10

#32

USA 1232

Marvin Beckmann

Jeff Elber

Matthew Stevens

Seniors

Masters

Houston YC

 3 18 18 18 57 57

11

#28

HKG 1428

Marty Kaye

Charlie Cumberley

Marco Pocci

Masters

Les Freak Sont Chic

na

 4 11 14 29 58 58

12

#59

USA 1208

Kevin Grainger

Mark Mendelblatt

Scott Norris

Gumption 3

American YC

 16 21 11 10 58 58

13

#85

HKG 1285

James Badenach

Christian Thompson

James Peters

Martin Wrigley

The General

RHKYC

 1 15 32 13 61 61

14

#5

AUS 1119

Iain Murray

Euan McNicol

Richard Allanson

Masters

Northern Havoc

RSYS

 17 9 24 12 62 62

15

#1

USA 1198

Scott Kaufman

Austen Anderson

Jesse Kirkland

Lucas Calabrase

Seniors

Masters

America Jane 11

SIYC

 20 28 3 16 67 67

16

#39

GBR 1439

Robert Elliott

Stuart Childerley

Tom Forrester-Coles

Seniors

Masters

Bon Vivant

RYS

 9 2 22 39 72 72

17

#55

USA 1372

Michael Goldfarb

Morten Hendriksen

Skip Dieball

Grand Masters

Seniors

Masters

Warcanoe

CYC Seattle

 13 30 19 11 73 73

18

#44

GBR 1441

Peter Rogers

Ben Cooper

Neil Harrison

Seniors

Masters

Highlife

na

 11 23 33 14 81 81

19

#11

USA 1411

Tom Carruthers

Ben Lamb

Chris Busch

Grand Masters

Seniors

Masters

Elizabeth

SDYC/Little Traverse YC

 21 33 12 15 81 81

20

#71

USA 1177

Eric Doyle

Ezra Culver

Payson Infelise

Happy Dance

na

 18 31 15 17 81 81

21

#31

GBR 1431

David Franks

Graham Sunderland

Kate Devereux

Mark Lees

Seniors

Masters

Strait Dealer

RYS

 37 8 31 6 82 82

22

#33

USA 1433

Argyle Campbell

George Peet

Jeremy Wilmot

Victor Diaz de Leon

Seniors

Masters

Rock N' Roll

NHYC

 34 14 17 20 85 85

23

#6

AUS 1436

Doug Flynn

Henry Kernot

Steve McConaghy

Seniors

Masters

Wobbegong2

RSYS

 38 17 28 5 88 88

24

#38

GBR 1438

Ante Razmilovic

Andrew Mills

Brian Hammersley

Corinthian

Swedish Blue

YCCS

 7 19 43 19 88 88

25

#37

USA 1137

Shannon Bush

Brad Boston

Phil Trinter

Female

Masters

La Tormenta

CCYC/NYYC/TCYC

 22 12 20 34 88 88

26

#22

USA 946

Craig Healy

Hartwell Jordan

Tom Ducharme

Grand Masters

Seniors

Masters

I Love My Wife

StFYC/SFYC

 24 32 25 9 90 90

27

#13

HKG 1339

Maarten Jamin

Charlie Manzoni

Scarlett Manzoni

Willem Van Walt Meijer

Masters

Corinthian

Freelance

RHKYC

 42 20 9 23 94 94

28

#12

SUI 1425

Seamus McHugh

David Vera San Luis

Leonor Ramia Cabellero

Luis Doreste Blanco

Tquila

na

 2 26 38 30 96 96

29

#53

USA 1412

Steve Girling

Adrian Owles

Taylor Walker

Corinthian

Lion Heart

NYYC

 29 10 36 22 97 97

30

#21

NZL 1348

Andrew Wills

Anatole Masfen

Simon Cooke

The Horn

RAYC

 14 24 39 28 105 105

31

#25

USA 1229

Ethan Doyle

Jack Hunger

Laura Levy

Mat Johnson

Corinthian

Capricorn

SFYC

 26 34 13 38 111 111

32

#34

GBR 1434

Lawrie Smith

Goncalo Ribiero

Ruben Sole

Vitor Hugo Rocha

Seniors

Masters

Alfie

Cowes

 30 25 27 32 114 114

33

#2

AUS 1435

Jeanne-Claude Strong

Marcus Burke

Seve Jarvin

Tiana Wittey

Female

Seniors

Masters

RSYS

 43 35 21 24 123 123

34

#43

GBR 1437

Shaun Frohlich

David Bedford

Duncan Truswell

Grand Masters

Masters

Exabyte 7

RORC/RSNYC/HRSC

 32 29 23 40 124 124

35

#10

AUS 875

Bruce Ferguson

Cameron Miles

David Sampson

Masters

Whisper

RPAYC

 27 37 29 33 126 126

36

#15

AUS 874

Chris Hampton

Mark Andrews

Sam Haines

Seniors

Masters

Tango

RBYC

 5 DSQ-52 40 36 133 133

37

#8

NGA 1450

Jan Muysken

Jonas Pedersen

Laurence Mead

Grand Masters

Seniors

Masters

African Queen

RSYS/LYC

 46 40 26 27 139 139

38

#18

AUS 1318

Steve Billingham

Doug McGain

Will Lewis

Masters

Corinthian

Adolescence

RSYS

 36 39 34 31 140 140

39

#16

HKG 1345

James Polson

Akira Sakai

Rory Godman

Conspiracy

RHKYC

 DNF-52 16 35 47 150 150

40

#66

USA 666

Chris Kostanecki

Kevin Burrell

William Barton

Grand Masters

Masters

Corinthian

Natural Revival

SFYC

 28 44 44 37 153 153

41

#20

GBR 1329

Rob Goddard

Chuck Hope

Kjeld Hestehave

Grand Masters

Seniors

Masters

Corinthian

Stampede

CCYC

 35 45 41 35 156 156

42

#9

FRA 1281

Frederic Laffitte

Bruce O'Donnell

Janet Laffitte

Mathieu Laffitte

Seniors

Masters

Corinthian

Hustle and Flow

YC Antibes

 25 36 DNF-52 44 157 157

43

#49

BER 1249

Tim Patton

Campbell Patton

Stuart Priestly

Seniors

Masters

Thrash

na

 48 47 30 41 166 166

44

#24

USA 1012

Ted Hardenbergh

Jamie Hardenbergh

Mark Hardenbergh

Grand Masters

Masters

Corinthian

Natasha

Massabesic YC

 40 38 46 42 166 166

45

#45

USA 922

Dale Hoffman

Jeff Holder

William Masterangelio

Grand Masters

Seniors

Masters

Corinthian

IMP

na

 39 48 37 50 174 174

46

#47

AUS 921

Noel Paterson

Andrew Wiklund

David Healey

Grand Masters

Seniors

Masters

Corinthian

Waterloo Too

RQYS

 44 41 47 49 181 181

47

#17

HKG 1243

Nick Burns

Elise Kelly

Peter Fletcher

Sam Sakai

Seniors

Masters

gunga din

RHKYC

 41 SCP-52 45 45 183 183

48

#41

AUS 1292

Matthew Ramaley

Adam Turk

Will Thompson

Corinthian

CYCA/RQYS

 47 43 48 46 184 184

49

#40

USA 977

Travis Lund

Darren Cummings

Lester Igo

Corinthian

Foxy Lady

na

 50 42 50 43 185 185

50

#35

USA 909

Summer Greene

Ian Trotter

Marnie Buddo

Female

Corinthian

Mostly Harmless

SDYC

 49 46 42 48 185 185

51

#50

USA 776

Scott Gordon

Ellen Briggs

John Adriany

Masters

Corinthian

Bungle

StFYC

 45 49 49 51 194 194
