Consistency pays off for the top of the leader board
by Leslie Richter today at 4:45 am
Day two racing began much as day one, with a two-hour postponement, although today the call was made to hold the racers on shore. When racing began at 2:20 pm the wind had filled in at 16-17 kts from a typical San Francisco Bay westerly direction of 225 degrees.
Senet Bischoff takes the lead after Day 4 of racing in the Etchells World Championship. Leslie Richter
We’ll say it over and over -- consistency is the name of the game in this fleet. No one understands this better that the top Corinthian team of Senet Bischoff (USA), Ben Kinney, and Clay Bischoff. After today’s two races, they lead the entire fleet with 28 points. “This is the most competitive class in the world, and we like to sail against the best sailors, pro or amateur,” said Senet. “I get to sail with my brother Clay, the best amateur sailor in the world, and my boat partner, Ben Kinney. And every time we go sailing we learn something new.” The Senet brothers were both college sailors and have done a lot of keelboat team racing over the years, but the Etchells is their preferred fleet. “I only have time for the Etchells since I spend the rest of my time driving my kids to Opti events,” quipped Senet.
Mark Thornburrow (HKG) and his all-star team of Malcolm Page, Mike Huang, and Wiley Rogers moved into second place with 33 points. Thornburrow has been sailing Etchells for 40 years, “It’s the best fleet in Hong Kong,” Thornburrow said. “This is only the second time the team has sailed together, and our new boat was delivered in May. Consistency is key, and it’s easy to have a bad race in this talented fleet.”
The day one leader, Dirk Kneulman moved into third place after a deep finish in race four. Jim Cunningham and Steve Benjamin are hot on his heels with top ten finishes today.
Racing continues tomorrow through Saturday with a total of nine races scheduled. If seven or more races are sailed there will be one throw out.
Day Two Provisional Results (Top 10):
1. Senet Bischoff, USA 1349, NYYC, 6, 13, 5, 4; 28
2. Mark Thornburrow, HKG 1406, 10, 6, 10, 7; 33
3. Dirk Kneulman, BER 1454, RCYC, 8, 1, 8, 21; 38
4. Jim Cunningham, USA 1404, SFYC 31, 7, 4, 2; 44
5. Steve Benjamin, USA 1427, Seawanhaka Corinthian YC, 33, 3, 7, 3; 46
6. Martin Hill, AUS 925, RSYS, 12, 22, 16, 1; 51
7. Graeme Taylor, AUS 947, Morningtown YC, 15, 5, 6, 25; 51
8. Peter Duncan, USA 926, American YC, 23, 4, 1, 26; 54
9. Don Jesberg, USA 1429, SFYC, 19, 27, 2, 8; 56
10. Marvin Beckman, USA 1232, Houston YC, 3, 18, 18, 18; 57
Results:
|
1
|
|
Senet Bischoff
Ben Kinney
Clay Bischoff
|
Corinthian
|6
|13
|5
|4
|28
|28
|
2
|
|
Mark Thornburrow
Malcolm Page
Mike Huang
Wiley Rogers
|
Masters
|10
|6
|10
|7
|33
|33
|
3
|
|
Dirk Kneulman
Grant Simmer
Mark Strube
|
Grand Masters
Seniors
Masters
|8
|1
|8
|21
|38
|38
|
4
|
|
JIm Cunningham
Chloe Holder
Jeff Madrigali
Mark Ivey
|
Masters
|31
|7
|4
|2
|44
|44
|
5
|
|
Steve Benjamin
Dave Hughes
Ian Liberty
Michael Menninger
|
Seniors
Masters
|33
|3
|7
|3
|46
|46
|
6
|
|
Martin Hill
Andrew Palfrey
David Chapman
Sasha Ryan
|
Seniors
Masters
|12
|22
|16
|1
|51
|51
|
7
|
|
Graeme Taylor
James Mayo
Steve Jarvin
|
|15
|5
|6
|25
|51
|51
|
8
|
|
Peter Duncan
Jud Smith
Thomas Blackwell
|
Grand Masters
Masters
|23
|4
|1
|26
|54
|54
|
9
|
|
Don Jesberg
Andrea Cabito
Bill Hardesty
Robbie Dean
|
Seniors
Masters
|19
|27
|2
|8
|56
|56
|
10
|
|
Marvin Beckmann
Jeff Elber
Matthew Stevens
|
Seniors
Masters
|3
|18
|18
|18
|57
|57
|
11
|
|
Marty Kaye
Charlie Cumberley
Marco Pocci
|
Masters
|4
|11
|14
|29
|58
|58
|
12
|
|
Kevin Grainger
Mark Mendelblatt
Scott Norris
|
|16
|21
|11
|10
|58
|58
|
13
|
|
James Badenach
Christian Thompson
James Peters
Martin Wrigley
|
|1
|15
|32
|13
|61
|61
|
14
|
|
Iain Murray
Euan McNicol
Richard Allanson
|
Masters
|17
|9
|24
|12
|62
|62
|
15
|
|
Scott Kaufman
Austen Anderson
Jesse Kirkland
Lucas Calabrase
|
Seniors
Masters
|20
|28
|3
|16
|67
|67
|
16
|
|
Robert Elliott
Stuart Childerley
Tom Forrester-Coles
|
Seniors
Masters
|9
|2
|22
|39
|72
|72
|
17
|
|
Michael Goldfarb
Morten Hendriksen
Skip Dieball
|
Grand Masters
Seniors
Masters
|13
|30
|19
|11
|73
|73
|
18
|
|
Peter Rogers
Ben Cooper
Neil Harrison
|
Seniors
Masters
|11
|23
|33
|14
|81
|81
|
19
|
|
Tom Carruthers
Ben Lamb
Chris Busch
|
Grand Masters
Seniors
Masters
|21
|33
|12
|15
|81
|81
|
20
|
|
Eric Doyle
Ezra Culver
Payson Infelise
|
|18
|31
|15
|17
|81
|81
|
21
|
|
David Franks
Graham Sunderland
Kate Devereux
Mark Lees
|
Seniors
Masters
|37
|8
|31
|6
|82
|82
|
22
|
|
Argyle Campbell
George Peet
Jeremy Wilmot
Victor Diaz de Leon
|
Seniors
Masters
|34
|14
|17
|20
|85
|85
|
23
|
|
Doug Flynn
Henry Kernot
Steve McConaghy
|
Seniors
Masters
|38
|17
|28
|5
|88
|88
|
24
|
|
Ante Razmilovic
Andrew Mills
Brian Hammersley
|
Corinthian
|7
|19
|43
|19
|88
|88
|
25
|
|
Shannon Bush
Brad Boston
Phil Trinter
|
Female
Masters
|22
|12
|20
|34
|88
|88
|
26
|
|
Craig Healy
Hartwell Jordan
Tom Ducharme
|
Grand Masters
Seniors
Masters
|24
|32
|25
|9
|90
|90
|
27
|
|
Maarten Jamin
Charlie Manzoni
Scarlett Manzoni
Willem Van Walt Meijer
|
Masters
Corinthian
|42
|20
|9
|23
|94
|94
|
28
|
|
Seamus McHugh
David Vera San Luis
Leonor Ramia Cabellero
Luis Doreste Blanco
|
|2
|26
|38
|30
|96
|96
|
29
|
|
Steve Girling
Adrian Owles
Taylor Walker
|
Corinthian
|29
|10
|36
|22
|97
|97
|
30
|
|
Andrew Wills
Anatole Masfen
Simon Cooke
|
|14
|24
|39
|28
|105
|105
|
31
|
|
Ethan Doyle
Jack Hunger
Laura Levy
Mat Johnson
|
Corinthian
|26
|34
|13
|38
|111
|111
|
32
|
|
Lawrie Smith
Goncalo Ribiero
Ruben Sole
Vitor Hugo Rocha
|
Seniors
Masters
|30
|25
|27
|32
|114
|114
|
33
|
|
Jeanne-Claude Strong
Marcus Burke
Seve Jarvin
Tiana Wittey
|
Female
Seniors
Masters
|43
|35
|21
|24
|123
|123
|
34
|
|
Shaun Frohlich
David Bedford
Duncan Truswell
|
Grand Masters
Masters
|32
|29
|23
|40
|124
|124
|
35
|
|
Bruce Ferguson
Cameron Miles
David Sampson
|
Masters
|27
|37
|29
|33
|126
|126
|
36
|
|
Chris Hampton
Mark Andrews
Sam Haines
|
Seniors
Masters
|5
|DSQ-52
|40
|36
|133
|133
|
37
|
|
Jan Muysken
Jonas Pedersen
Laurence Mead
|
Grand Masters
Seniors
Masters
|46
|40
|26
|27
|139
|139
|
38
|
|
Steve Billingham
Doug McGain
Will Lewis
|
Masters
Corinthian
|36
|39
|34
|31
|140
|140
|
39
|
|
James Polson
Akira Sakai
Rory Godman
|
|DNF-52
|16
|35
|47
|150
|150
|
40
|
|
Chris Kostanecki
Kevin Burrell
William Barton
|
Grand Masters
Masters
Corinthian
|28
|44
|44
|37
|153
|153
|
41
|
|
Rob Goddard
Chuck Hope
Kjeld Hestehave
|
Grand Masters
Seniors
Masters
Corinthian
|35
|45
|41
|35
|156
|156
|
42
|
|
Frederic Laffitte
Bruce O'Donnell
Janet Laffitte
Mathieu Laffitte
|
Seniors
Masters
Corinthian
|25
|36
|DNF-52
|44
|157
|157
|
43
|
|
Tim Patton
Campbell Patton
Stuart Priestly
|
Seniors
Masters
|48
|47
|30
|41
|166
|166
|
44
|
|
Ted Hardenbergh
Jamie Hardenbergh
Mark Hardenbergh
|
Grand Masters
Masters
Corinthian
|40
|38
|46
|42
|166
|166
|
45
|
|
Dale Hoffman
Jeff Holder
William Masterangelio
|
Grand Masters
Seniors
Masters
Corinthian
|39
|48
|37
|50
|174
|174
|
46
|
|
Noel Paterson
Andrew Wiklund
David Healey
|
Grand Masters
Seniors
Masters
Corinthian
|44
|41
|47
|49
|181
|181
|
47
|
|
Nick Burns
Elise Kelly
Peter Fletcher
Sam Sakai
|
Seniors
Masters
|41
|SCP-52
|45
|45
|183
|183
|
48
|
|
Matthew Ramaley
Adam Turk
Will Thompson
|
Corinthian
|47
|43
|48
|46
|184
|184
|
49
|
|
Travis Lund
Darren Cummings
Lester Igo
|
Corinthian
|50
|42
|50
|43
|185
|185
|
50
|
|
Summer Greene
Ian Trotter
Marnie Buddo
|
Female
Corinthian
|49
|46
|42
|48
|185
|185
|
51
|
|
Scott Gordon
Ellen Briggs
John Adriany
|
Masters
Corinthian
|45
|49
|49
|51
|194
|194
