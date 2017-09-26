Consistency pays off for the top of the leader board

Senet Bischoff takes the lead after Day 4 of racing in the Etchells World Championship. Leslie Richter Senet Bischoff takes the lead after Day 4 of racing in the Etchells World Championship. Leslie Richter

Results:





Position Sail Number Sailor(s) Division R1 R2 R3 R4 Total Net 1 #19 USA 1349 Senet Bischoff Ben Kinney Clay Bischoff Corinthian 6 13 5 4 28 28 2 #7 HKG 1406 Mark Thornburrow Malcolm Page Mike Huang Wiley Rogers Masters 10 6 10 7 33 33 3 #14 BER 1454 Dirk Kneulman Grant Simmer Mark Strube Grand Masters Seniors Masters 8 1 8 21 38 38 4 #4 USA 1404 JIm Cunningham Chloe Holder Jeff Madrigali Mark Ivey Masters 31 7 4 2 44 44 5 #27 USA 1427 Steve Benjamin Dave Hughes Ian Liberty Michael Menninger Seniors Masters 33 3 7 3 46 46 6 #23 AUS 925 Martin Hill Andrew Palfrey David Chapman Sasha Ryan Seniors Masters 12 22 16 1 51 51 7 #3 AUS 947 Graeme Taylor James Mayo Steve Jarvin

15 5 6 25 51 51 8 #26 USA 926 Peter Duncan Jud Smith Thomas Blackwell Grand Masters Masters 23 4 1 26 54 54 9 #29 USA 1429 Don Jesberg Andrea Cabito Bill Hardesty Robbie Dean Seniors Masters 19 27 2 8 56 56 10 #32 USA 1232 Marvin Beckmann Jeff Elber Matthew Stevens Seniors Masters 3 18 18 18 57 57 11 #28 HKG 1428 Marty Kaye Charlie Cumberley Marco Pocci Masters 4 11 14 29 58 58 12 #59 USA 1208 Kevin Grainger Mark Mendelblatt Scott Norris

16 21 11 10 58 58 13 #85 HKG 1285 James Badenach Christian Thompson James Peters Martin Wrigley

1 15 32 13 61 61 14 #5 AUS 1119 Iain Murray Euan McNicol Richard Allanson Masters 17 9 24 12 62 62 15 #1 USA 1198 Scott Kaufman Austen Anderson Jesse Kirkland Lucas Calabrase Seniors Masters 20 28 3 16 67 67 16 #39 GBR 1439 Robert Elliott Stuart Childerley Tom Forrester-Coles Seniors Masters 9 2 22 39 72 72 17 #55 USA 1372 Michael Goldfarb Morten Hendriksen Skip Dieball Grand Masters Seniors Masters 13 30 19 11 73 73 18 #44 GBR 1441 Peter Rogers Ben Cooper Neil Harrison Seniors Masters 11 23 33 14 81 81 19 #11 USA 1411 Tom Carruthers Ben Lamb Chris Busch Grand Masters Seniors Masters 21 33 12 15 81 81 20 #71 USA 1177 Eric Doyle Ezra Culver Payson Infelise

18 31 15 17 81 81 21 #31 GBR 1431 David Franks Graham Sunderland Kate Devereux Mark Lees Seniors Masters 37 8 31 6 82 82 22 #33 USA 1433 Argyle Campbell George Peet Jeremy Wilmot Victor Diaz de Leon Seniors Masters 34 14 17 20 85 85 23 #6 AUS 1436 Doug Flynn Henry Kernot Steve McConaghy Seniors Masters 38 17 28 5 88 88 24 #38 GBR 1438 Ante Razmilovic Andrew Mills Brian Hammersley Corinthian 7 19 43 19 88 88 25 #37 USA 1137 Shannon Bush Brad Boston Phil Trinter Female Masters 22 12 20 34 88 88 26 #22 USA 946 Craig Healy Hartwell Jordan Tom Ducharme Grand Masters Seniors Masters 24 32 25 9 90 90 27 #13 HKG 1339 Maarten Jamin Charlie Manzoni Scarlett Manzoni Willem Van Walt Meijer Masters Corinthian 42 20 9 23 94 94 28 #12 SUI 1425 Seamus McHugh David Vera San Luis Leonor Ramia Cabellero Luis Doreste Blanco

2 26 38 30 96 96 29 #53 USA 1412 Steve Girling Adrian Owles Taylor Walker Corinthian 29 10 36 22 97 97 30 #21 NZL 1348 Andrew Wills Anatole Masfen Simon Cooke

14 24 39 28 105 105 31 #25 USA 1229 Ethan Doyle Jack Hunger Laura Levy Mat Johnson Corinthian 26 34 13 38 111 111 32 #34 GBR 1434 Lawrie Smith Goncalo Ribiero Ruben Sole Vitor Hugo Rocha Seniors Masters 30 25 27 32 114 114 33 #2 AUS 1435 Jeanne-Claude Strong Marcus Burke Seve Jarvin Tiana Wittey Female Seniors Masters 43 35 21 24 123 123 34 #43 GBR 1437 Shaun Frohlich David Bedford Duncan Truswell Grand Masters Masters 32 29 23 40 124 124 35 #10 AUS 875 Bruce Ferguson Cameron Miles David Sampson Masters 27 37 29 33 126 126 36 #15 AUS 874 Chris Hampton Mark Andrews Sam Haines Seniors Masters 5 DSQ-52 40 36 133 133 37 #8 NGA 1450 Jan Muysken Jonas Pedersen Laurence Mead Grand Masters Seniors Masters 46 40 26 27 139 139 38 #18 AUS 1318 Steve Billingham Doug McGain Will Lewis Masters Corinthian 36 39 34 31 140 140 39 #16 HKG 1345 James Polson Akira Sakai Rory Godman

DNF-52 16 35 47 150 150 40 #66 USA 666 Chris Kostanecki Kevin Burrell William Barton Grand Masters Masters Corinthian 28 44 44 37 153 153 41 #20 GBR 1329 Rob Goddard Chuck Hope Kjeld Hestehave Grand Masters Seniors Masters Corinthian 35 45 41 35 156 156 42 #9 FRA 1281 Frederic Laffitte Bruce O'Donnell Janet Laffitte Mathieu Laffitte Seniors Masters Corinthian 25 36 DNF-52 44 157 157 43 #49 BER 1249 Tim Patton Campbell Patton Stuart Priestly Seniors Masters 48 47 30 41 166 166 44 #24 USA 1012 Ted Hardenbergh Jamie Hardenbergh Mark Hardenbergh Grand Masters Masters Corinthian 40 38 46 42 166 166 45 #45 USA 922 Dale Hoffman Jeff Holder William Masterangelio Grand Masters Seniors Masters Corinthian 39 48 37 50 174 174 46 #47 AUS 921 Noel Paterson Andrew Wiklund David Healey Grand Masters Seniors Masters Corinthian 44 41 47 49 181 181 47 #17 HKG 1243 Nick Burns Elise Kelly Peter Fletcher Sam Sakai Seniors Masters 41 SCP-52 45 45 183 183 48 #41 AUS 1292 Matthew Ramaley Adam Turk Will Thompson Corinthian 47 43 48 46 184 184 49 #40 USA 977 Travis Lund Darren Cummings Lester Igo Corinthian 50 42 50 43 185 185 50 #35 USA 909 Summer Greene Ian Trotter Marnie Buddo Female Corinthian 49 46 42 48 185 185 51 #50 USA 776 Scott Gordon Ellen Briggs John Adriany Masters Corinthian 45 49 49 51 194 194

