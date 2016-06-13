Please select your home edition
Conrad Colman to speak at fundraiser in Auckland on May 19

by Yachting New Zealand today at 1:45 pm
Conrad Colman and Foresight Natural Energy back in Les Sables d'Olonne Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
Conrad Colman's story of perseverance, danger and ingenuity in the 2016/17 Vendee Globe race astonished the sailing world and now you have a chance to hear from the solo sailor first-hand at a fundraising dinner in Auckland on May 19.

Colman recently became the first Kiwi to finish the Vendee Globe solo round-the-world yacht race but it was the story of how he did it that captured audiences. Not only did he have a fire on board and suffer a dismasting only three days from the finish line, which forced him to limp home under jury rig, but he also admitted he was swept overboard in the Southern Ocean.

Colman will be the guest speaker at a fundraiser for the NZL Sailing Team to compete at this year's Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda. The special dinner will be hosted by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron on May 19 and will also feature a live and silent auction when some special memorabilia, including items donated by Colman, will go under the hammer.

The NZL Sailing Team are aiming to replicate the feats of the 2013 NZL Sailing Team skippered by Peter Burling who won the inaugural Red Bull Youth America's Cup but are short of the $200,000 they need to get to Bermuda.

Tickets, which can be purchased by contacting reception@rnzys.org.nz, are $70 per person or $700 for a table of 10.

For more information, click here.

Conrad Colman finishes the Vendee Globe in Les Sables dÓlonne on February 24, 2017 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
Conrad Colman finishes the Vendee Globe in Les Sables dÓlonne on February 24, 2017 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe


Conrad Colman under jury rig in Foresight Natural Energy - shot taken from his drone-carried camera © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
Conrad Colman - A cold day in the Southern Ocean aboard Foresight Natural Energy, on December 14th, 2016 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
Conrad Colman (NZL/USA/FRA) - Foresight Natural Energy - Vendee Globe 2016 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
Conrad Colman (NZL/USA/FRA) - Foresight Natural Energy - showing the back end of the cabling and computer - Vendee Globe 2016 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
Conrad Colman ahead of the 2016 Vendee Globe start from Les Sables-d'Olonne © Conrad Colman (DR)
