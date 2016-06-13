Conrad Colman to speak at fundraiser in Auckland on May 19

by Yachting New Zealand today at 1:45 pmColman recently became the first Kiwi to finish the Vendee Globe solo round-the-world yacht race but it was the story of how he did it that captured audiences. Not only did he have a fire on board and suffer a dismasting only three days from the finish line, which forced him to limp home under jury rig, but he also admitted he was swept overboard in the Southern Ocean.Colman will be the guest speaker at a fundraiser for the NZL Sailing Team to compete at this year's Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda. The special dinner will be hosted by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron on May 19 and will also feature a live and silent auction when some special memorabilia, including items donated by Colman, will go under the hammer.The NZL Sailing Team are aiming to replicate the feats of the 2013 NZL Sailing Team skippered by Peter Burling who won the inaugural Red Bull Youth America's Cup but are short of the $200,000 they need to get to Bermuda.Tickets, which can be purchased by contacting reception@rnzys.org.nz, are $70 per person or $700 for a table of 10.For more information, click here





































