Congratulations NSW Sports Awards winners
by Sailors with Disabilities today at 4:56 am
Sports NSW held its annual sports awards ceremony last Friday night. Hundreds of athletes and sports clubs from across NSW gathered.
Sports NSW
Right: SWD's David Pescud receives the Distinguished Long Service Award at Sports NSW Awards Ceremony, February 2017. Sailors with Disabilities . http://www.sailorswithdisabilities.com
wrote, 'The spectacular Awards Gala Dinner is held in February each year and attracts around 400 guests including the 'who's who' of sport in NSW. A total of 14 awards were presented at the prestigious Awards gala dinner at Navarra Venue’s Curzon Hall, with categories to recognise the finest achievements of coaches, administrators, volunteers, officials, masters and young athletes and athletes and teams with a disability.'
SWD was excited to see people with disabilities (who happen to be sailors) and sailors (disabled and able-bodied both) gaining recognition at the NSW Sports Awards.
Congratulations to our own SWD Founder, David Pescud, for receiving the Distinguished Long Service Award for his 24-year contribution to Sailors with disABILITIES. Pescud was in great company for the evening's recognition of sporting achievements in NSW.
A huge congratulations also to Athletes of the Year with a Disability, the sailors Liesl Tesch AM and Daniel Fitzgibbon OAM. Liesl and Dan won gold in Rio and London and a host of world championships. Liesl
sailed with SWD in the Sydney to Hobart in years past (as has her life and sailing partner, Mark
).
And congratulations to NSW Athlete of the Year and sailor, Tom Burton. Tom took first place at the Sailing World Cup, third place at the Laser World Championship and, most importantly, a Gold Medal at the Olympics in Rio.
SWD wishes to congratulate all the winners! Thank you to Sports NSW for hosting such a fabulous event and recognising the contribution of ALL athletes making a difference in our sporting and civil life.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152055