Congratulations NSW Sports Awards winners

Right: SWD's David Pescud receives the Distinguished Long Service Award at Sports NSW Awards Ceremony, February 2017. Sailors with Disabilities . Right: SWD's David Pescud receives the Distinguished Long Service Award at Sports NSW Awards Ceremony, February 2017. Sailors with Disabilities . http://www.sailorswithdisabilities.com

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152055