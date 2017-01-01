Composite Engineers - make your next career move with C-Tech

by C-Tech today at 12:30 amC-Tech was one of the suppliers to America's Cup champions, Emirates Team New Zealand and has had a long relationship with the team.With the America's Cup now over, C-Tech is expanding into other clients and projects.If you have sound experience working with composites and are looking for a challenging role, the team at C-Tech are interested in hearing from you.C-Tech has recently been awarded a Bronze accreditation with the Investors In People standard. The company is currently going through a phase of growth with some big projects in the pipeline. This is a great opportunity to be involved in a fast changing composites company working with high end clients. Our commitment is to making things better for everyone - customers, suppliers and employees - with the use of new materials, technology and processes.A brand new 600sqm world class clean room has been commissioned. If you would like to join the C-Tech team, have suitable skills and are interested in any of the positions below, please send your CV and cover letter to jobs@c-tech.co.nz



Composite Spar Maker



We are looking for a full-time composite spar-maker to join the C-Tech Finishing Team at our factory in Rosebank Road. This role may suit someone with a background in yacht rigging or mast fit-out.



C-Tech manufactures yacht spars, mast components, tubing and sail battens which are exported world-wide to yachts ranging in size from racing dinghies up to the largest of super yachts.



Finishing work requires someone with an eye for detail, a focus on quality and cost, and the ability to work on several jobs at once. Key qualities for this role are:



Positive attitude

Attention to detail

High quality workmanship

Sense of urgency (working to short deadlines)

Flexibility

Enjoy a small team environment



Experience with fit-out on yacht rigs would be an advantage. Sailing experience, or knowledge of yacht spars, is desirable but not essential. C-Tech will offer a competitive pay rate to the right candidate.



Our core hours are 7am till 4pm but some flexibility around working hours is possible. There is also the opportunity to work extra hours when necessary.



Applicants for this position should have NZ residency or a valid NZ work permit, or Australian Permanent Residency/Citizenship .



Sound like you? Please e-mail a CV and covering letter to: jobs@c-tech.co.nz







Composite Technician / Laminator



C-Tech is looking for full-time employees to join the composite team at our factory in Rosebank Road, Avondale. The role involves manufacturing specialist composite components for marine and industrial use. C-Tech’s carbon fibre masts, spars, carbon tubes and sailbattens are exported world-wide. Our products are used on Moths and Skiffs, right up to the largest of superyachts. We also have some very exciting, innovative, non-marine projects underway which require skilled staff.



We are looking for boat builders or composite laminators who have experience in working with prepreg or infusion techniques. You must be able to work in a small team environment and enjoy working on a variety of jobs to high quality standards. Other key qualities for this role are:



- Reliability

- Self motivation

- Positive attitude

- Attention to detail



Our core hours are 7am till 4pm but some flexibility around working hours is possible. There is also the opportunity to work extra hours when necessary.



This is an exciting opportunity! Work on a variety of jobs to high standards, with a world renowned reputation for quality and performance. The right applicants will be rewarded with competitive rates and become member of a growing team.



Applicants for this position should have NZ residency or a valid NZ work permit or Australian Permanent Residency/Citizenship .



Interested in hearing more? Please e-mail a CV and covering letter to jobs@c-tech.co.nz, with details of your previous composite experience.





