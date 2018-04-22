Competitive action at RS400 Sprint Championships

by Hamish Gledhill today at 2:14 pmAs the briefing took place at 1200hrs on the Saturday, the lake had a glassy look to it, but the fleet confidently set off to the starting area for the round robin qualifying series, which would ultimately decide the flights for Sunday’s racing. The wind rotated a full 360 degrees, not to mention vanishing completely as the crews waited for the wind. (What can two people in a boat talk about for two hours waiting for the wind arrive?)The wind did arrive, and in far greater strength than anyone dared hoped for to create some great racing. The round robin format meant that after three races, everyone had raced everyone else in the fleet. Ideally six races would have been sailed, but the long postponement meant there was only time for three. The crash and burn nature of the event meant consistency was important, a little error cost you dearly. With the fleet returning to the shore there was uncertainty amongst crews as to whether they had done enough to reach their hoped-for flight. With great efficiency, the results were soon posted with some surprise names missing the cut for the Gold Fleet.Sunday dawned with a better breeze than greeted the competitors on Saturday, but on the way to the start line it was clear it was by no means constant. It was going to be one of those days!As the day progressed there were times when both crews were hiking hard, reaching for the kicker, before the crew was packed up into a box and tucked up under the foredeck with the spinnaker and chocolate bars (OK some athletes may have packed something resembling bird seed cast in epoxy).Remember no discards – even more stress!The OOD promptly got the fleets away and soon it was evident that shuffles in the pack could come at any time.In the Bronze fleet consistency was the name of the game, with Chris and Claire Bownes from Bartley SC finishing consistently in the top five, including three first places, to win the six-race series. However, only five points separated the top three boats with Mark Dingsdale and Vanessa Evans from Leigh and Lowton SC taking second place and Mike Tustin and Emily Watson from Bowmoor SC third.





On another day, the many of the names in the Silver Fleet would comfortably have been in the Gold Fleet. Richard Catchpole and Gary Coop from Leigh and Lowton SC strung together six excellent scores all in the top four to take the series. Howard Fairbrother and Lou Hosken from Queen Mary SC, were under pressure after an eighth in the first race, but kept cool to recover well, including three firsts to take second place, whilst Caroline Whitehouse and Jason McDonnell from Bartley SC won the scrap for third place.



In the Gold Fleet, with the rest of the fleet bouncing up and down the results, Dave Exley and Mark Lunn from Leigh and Lowton SC were imperious finishing all three races in the top three to win overall. Every other boat in the fleet included a seventh or worse! Mark and Paul Oakey from Portchester SC, except for the obligatory seventh, were equally consistent with seconds, one third and fourths. They took second place from Hamish Gledhill and Simon Dowse from West Riding SC, who managed two firsts in the last two races to pull ahead from others, with only six points separating the next four boats.



At the prize-giving Dave Exley thanked the club, and in particular the OOD and race team, for running such a super event. Thanks to Magic Marine our National Tour sponsors.



What a great event -if you’ve not done it you must try next year. If you have I’m sure you’ll be there next year 21-22 April 2018!









RS400 Gold Class



Rank Fleet Class Helm Crew Sail No Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Total Nett 1st RS400 Gold Dave Exley Mark Lunn 1460 Leigh & Lowton SC 2 2 1 1 2 3 11 11 2nd RS400 Gold Paul Oakey Mark Oakey 1441 Portchester SC 3 4 2 2 7 4 22 22 3rd RS400 Gold Hamish Gledhill Simon Dowse 1407 West Riding SC 4 5 8 5 1 1 24 24 4th RS400 Gold Mike Simms Keith Bedborough 1432 Dalgety Bay SC 5 1 3 8 3 9 29 29 5th RS400 Gold Steve Restall Chris Stubbs 1189 Downs SC 1 8 4 3 8 7 31 31 6th RS400 Gold Russell Clark Penny Clark 1309 RNSA/Stokes Bay SC 8 9 6 4 4 2 33 33 7th RS400 Gold Sam Knight John Knight 1202 Bartley SC 6 6 5 7 6 5 35 35 8th RS400 Gold Josh Metcalfe Jack Holden 1262 Y Felinheli SC 9 3 9 9 5 6 41 41 9th RS400 Gold Sean Cleary Annalise Nixon 1017 Oxford SC 7 7 7 6 9 8 44 44

RS400 Silver Class

Rank Class Helm Crew Sail No Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Total Nett 1st RS400 Silver Richard Catchpole Gary Coop 1396 Leigh & Lowton SC 2 4 1 2 3 2 14 14 2nd RS400 Silver Howard Farbroher Lou Hosken 1418 Queen Mary SC 8 1 5 1 1 5 21 21 3rd RS400 Silver Caroline Whitehouse Jason McDonnell 1414 Bartley SC 9 2 2 9 2 3 27 27 4th RS400 Silver Francisco Lobato Teresa Lobato 1215 QMSC 1 6 10 5 5 1 28 28 5th RS400 Silver Adam Whitehouse Sam Pickering 963 Weirwood SC 3 3 4 8 8 4 30 30 6th RS400 Silver Ben Williamson Jon Willars 1465 Welton SC 7 8 7 7 4 6 39 39 7th RS400 Silver Richard Ashwell Tony Cliff 1212 Bartley SC 6 7 8 4 6 9 40 40 8th RS400 Silver Wayne Hancox Gareth Blakemore 767 Bartley SC 10 5 6 3 10 7 41 41 9th RS400 Silver Caroline Exley Jonny Limebear 1461 Leigh & Lowton SC 5 9 9 10 7 8 48 48 10th RS400 Silver Nick Eaves Greg Pace 1450 Bartley SC 4 10 3 11 11 11 50 50 11th RS400 Silver Max Tosetti Anna Wallin 1342 QMSC 11 11 11 6 9 10 58 58

RS400 Bronze Class

Rank Class Helm Crew Sail No Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Total Nett 1st RS400 Bronze Chris Bownes Claire Bownes 1235 Bartley SC 4 5 1 1 2 1 14 14 2nd RS400 Bronze Mark Dingsdale Vanessa Evans 1257 Leigh & Lowton SC 1 2 6 2 4 2 17 17 3rd RS400 Bronze Mike Tustin Emily Watson 1447 Bowmoor SC 5 1 3 6 1 3 19 19 4th RS400 Bronze Chris Williams Martin Spencer 828 Leigh & Lowton SC 2 6 4 8 3 6 29 29 5th RS400 Bronze Richard Wharram Hannah Wharram 1380 Welton SC 8 8 2 3 5 4 30 30 6th RS400 Bronze Rob Dunkley Angie Grimes 1313 Hollowell 3 7 5 4 6 8 33 33 7th RS400 Bronze Uel Webb Stephen Webb 1156 6 3 7 7 7 7 37 37 8th RS400 Bronze Matt Sheahan Ellie Sheahan 1435 QMSC 7 4 8 5 8 5 37 37 9th RS400 Bronze Andy Powell Ian Verso 527 Warsash SC 9 9 9 9 9 9 54 54

