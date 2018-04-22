Competitive action at RS400 Sprint Championships
by Hamish Gledhill today at 2:14 pm
A record thirty RS400s arrived at Rutland Sailing Club for the ever increasingly popular Sprint Championships. As ever the fleet had a very competitive look about it with the current and previous National Champions present.
Race start – RS400 Sprint Championships © Peter Fothergill
As the briefing took place at 1200hrs on the Saturday, the lake had a glassy look to it, but the fleet confidently set off to the starting area for the round robin qualifying series, which would ultimately decide the flights for Sunday’s racing. The wind rotated a full 360 degrees, not to mention vanishing completely as the crews waited for the wind. (What can two people in a boat talk about for two hours waiting for the wind arrive?)
The wind did arrive, and in far greater strength than anyone dared hoped for to create some great racing. The round robin format meant that after three races, everyone had raced everyone else in the fleet. Ideally six races would have been sailed, but the long postponement meant there was only time for three. The crash and burn nature of the event meant consistency was important, a little error cost you dearly. With the fleet returning to the shore there was uncertainty amongst crews as to whether they had done enough to reach their hoped-for flight. With great efficiency, the results were soon posted with some surprise names missing the cut for the Gold Fleet.
Sunday dawned with a better breeze than greeted the competitors on Saturday, but on the way to the start line it was clear it was by no means constant. It was going to be one of those days!
As the day progressed there were times when both crews were hiking hard, reaching for the kicker, before the crew was packed up into a box and tucked up under the foredeck with the spinnaker and chocolate bars (OK some athletes may have packed something resembling bird seed cast in epoxy).
Remember no discards – even more stress!
The OOD promptly got the fleets away and soon it was evident that shuffles in the pack could come at any time.
In the Bronze fleet consistency was the name of the game, with Chris and Claire Bownes from Bartley SC finishing consistently in the top five, including three first places, to win the six-race series. However, only five points separated the top three boats with Mark Dingsdale and Vanessa Evans from Leigh and Lowton SC taking second place and Mike Tustin and Emily Watson from Bowmoor SC third.
On another day, the many of the names in the Silver Fleet would comfortably have been in the Gold Fleet. Richard Catchpole and Gary Coop from Leigh and Lowton SC strung together six excellent scores all in the top four to take the series. Howard Fairbrother and Lou Hosken from Queen Mary SC, were under pressure after an eighth in the first race, but kept cool to recover well, including three firsts to take second place, whilst Caroline Whitehouse and Jason McDonnell from Bartley SC won the scrap for third place.
In the Gold Fleet, with the rest of the fleet bouncing up and down the results, Dave Exley and Mark Lunn from Leigh and Lowton SC were imperious finishing all three races in the top three to win overall. Every other boat in the fleet included a seventh or worse! Mark and Paul Oakey from Portchester SC, except for the obligatory seventh, were equally consistent with seconds, one third and fourths. They took second place from Hamish Gledhill and Simon Dowse from West Riding SC, who managed two firsts in the last two races to pull ahead from others, with only six points separating the next four boats.
At the prize-giving Dave Exley thanked the club, and in particular the OOD and race team, for running such a super event. Thanks to Magic Marine our National Tour sponsors.
What a great event -if you’ve not done it you must try next year. If you have I’m sure you’ll be there next year 21-22 April 2018!
RS400 Gold Class
|
Rank
|
Fleet
|
Class
|
Helm
|
Crew
|
Sail No
|
Club
|
R1
|
R2
|
R3
|
R4
|
R5
|
R6
|
Total
|
Nett
|
1st
|
|
RS400 Gold
|
Dave Exley
|
Mark Lunn
|
1460
|
Leigh & Lowton SC
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
11
|
11
|
2nd
|
|
RS400 Gold
|
Paul Oakey
|
Mark Oakey
|
1441
|
Portchester SC
|
3
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
7
|
4
|
22
|
22
|
3rd
|
|
RS400 Gold
|
Hamish Gledhill
|
Simon Dowse
|
1407
|
West Riding SC
|
4
|
5
|
8
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
24
|
24
|
4th
|
|
RS400 Gold
|
Mike Simms
|
Keith Bedborough
|
1432
|
Dalgety Bay SC
|
5
|
1
|
3
|
8
|
3
|
9
|
29
|
29
|
5th
|
|
RS400 Gold
|
Steve Restall
|
Chris Stubbs
|
1189
|
Downs SC
|
1
|
8
|
4
|
3
|
8
|
7
|
31
|
31
|
6th
|
|
RS400 Gold
|
Russell Clark
|
Penny Clark
|
1309
|
RNSA/Stokes Bay SC
|
8
|
9
|
6
|
4
|
4
|
2
|
33
|
33
|
7th
|
|
RS400 Gold
|
Sam Knight
|
John Knight
|
1202
|
Bartley SC
|
6
|
6
|
5
|
7
|
6
|
5
|
35
|
35
|
8th
|
|
RS400 Gold
|
Josh Metcalfe
|
Jack Holden
|
1262
|
Y Felinheli SC
|
9
|
3
|
9
|
9
|
5
|
6
|
41
|
41
|
9th
|
|
RS400 Gold
|
Sean Cleary
|
Annalise Nixon
|
1017
|
Oxford SC
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
6
|
9
|
8
|
44
|
44
RS400 Silver Class
RS400 Bronze Class
|
Rank
|
Class
|
Helm
|
Crew
|
Sail No
|
Club
|
R1
|
R2
|
R3
|
R4
|
R5
|
R6
|
Total
|
Nett
|
1st
|
RS400 Silver
|
Richard Catchpole
|
Gary Coop
|
1396
|
Leigh & Lowton SC
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
14
|
14
|
2nd
|
RS400 Silver
|
Howard Farbroher
|
Lou Hosken
|
1418
|
Queen Mary SC
|
8
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
21
|
21
|
3rd
|
RS400 Silver
|
Caroline Whitehouse
|
Jason McDonnell
|
1414
|
Bartley SC
|
9
|
2
|
2
|
9
|
2
|
3
|
27
|
27
|
4th
|
RS400 Silver
|
Francisco Lobato
|
Teresa Lobato
|
1215
|
QMSC
|
1
|
6
|
10
|
5
|
5
|
1
|
28
|
28
|
5th
|
RS400 Silver
|
Adam Whitehouse
|
Sam Pickering
|
963
|
Weirwood SC
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
8
|
8
|
4
|
30
|
30
|
6th
|
RS400 Silver
|
Ben Williamson
|
Jon Willars
|
1465
|
Welton SC
|
7
|
8
|
7
|
7
|
4
|
6
|
39
|
39
|
7th
|
RS400 Silver
|
Richard Ashwell
|
Tony Cliff
|
1212
|
Bartley SC
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
4
|
6
|
9
|
40
|
40
|
8th
|
RS400 Silver
|
Wayne Hancox
|
Gareth Blakemore
|
767
|
Bartley SC
|
10
|
5
|
6
|
3
|
10
|
7
|
41
|
41
|
9th
|
RS400 Silver
|
Caroline Exley
|
Jonny Limebear
|
1461
|
Leigh & Lowton SC
|
5
|
9
|
9
|
10
|
7
|
8
|
48
|
48
|
10th
|
RS400 Silver
|
Nick Eaves
|
Greg Pace
|
1450
|
Bartley SC
|
4
|
10
|
3
|
11
|
11
|
11
|
50
|
50
|
11th
|
RS400 Silver
|
Max Tosetti
|
Anna Wallin
|
1342
|
QMSC
|
11
|
11
|
11
|
6
|
9
|
10
|
58
|
58
|
Rank
|
Class
|
Helm
|
Crew
|
Sail No
|
Club
|
R1
|
R2
|
R3
|
R4
|
R5
|
R6
|
Total
|
Nett
|
1st
|
RS400 Bronze
|
Chris Bownes
|
Claire Bownes
|
1235
|
Bartley SC
|
4
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
14
|
14
|
2nd
|
RS400 Bronze
|
Mark Dingsdale
|
Vanessa Evans
|
1257
|
Leigh & Lowton SC
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
17
|
17
|
3rd
|
RS400 Bronze
|
Mike Tustin
|
Emily Watson
|
1447
|
Bowmoor SC
|
5
|
1
|
3
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
19
|
19
|
4th
|
RS400 Bronze
|
Chris Williams
|
Martin Spencer
|
828
|
Leigh & Lowton SC
|
2
|
6
|
4
|
8
|
3
|
6
|
29
|
29
|
5th
|
RS400 Bronze
|
Richard Wharram
|
Hannah Wharram
|
1380
|
Welton SC
|
8
|
8
|
2
|
3
|
5
|
4
|
30
|
30
|
6th
|
RS400 Bronze
|
Rob Dunkley
|
Angie Grimes
|
1313
|
Hollowell
|
3
|
7
|
5
|
4
|
6
|
8
|
33
|
33
|
7th
|
RS400 Bronze
|
Uel Webb
|
Stephen Webb
|
1156
|
|
6
|
3
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
37
|
37
|
8th
|
RS400 Bronze
|
Matt Sheahan
|
Ellie Sheahan
|
1435
|
QMSC
|
7
|
4
|
8
|
5
|
8
|
5
|
37
|
37
|
9th
|
RS400 Bronze
|
Andy Powell
|
Ian Verso
|
527
|
Warsash SC
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
54
|
54
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153289