Commodore’s Cup Regatta and ATRAM Philippine Sailing Championship

by Jerry Rollin today at 3:32 amThe Championship consisted of five events, best four to count:November Puerto Galera All Souls RegattaJanuary Punta Fuego Yacht Club RegattaFebruary Standard Insurance Subic to Boracay Race and Boracay CupMarch PHINSAF Nasugbu to Busuanga RaceApril Subic Sailing Commodore’s Cup RegattaPoints are awarded for each event entered, for class results, and for race wins. First Place Trophies are awarded to class winners and to the Overall Champion.The Commodore’s Cup produced some very exciting racing in 10-17 kts every day, with many changes in the overall Championship results. The Regatta finished last Sunday 23rd, but the Overall results of the ATRAM Championship were locked in, and so the awards were presented on the night of Saturday 22nd.A total of 54 boats took part in Championship events:IRC Racing Class 7 participating boatsRacer Cruiser Class 16 participating boatsOcean Multihull Class 13 participating boatsCruising Class 18 participating boatsMartin Tanco’s Centennial 2 stormed up the standings in IRC Racing Class to overtake the earlier class leader, Ray Ordovesa’s Karakoa, who was not able to enter the Regatta.The Ocean Multihull Class produced a draw on points between Vincent Ruais, Myg 2 and Garry Kingshott’s Kerida. On countback, based on the number of events entered, the overall Class prize was awarded to Kerida.



Selma Star (Jun Avecilla) overtook Bella Uno of Michiel Brinkers in the standings during the Commodore’s Cup, relegating Bella Uno to second place in the Racer Cruiser Class.



Cruising Class was dominated by the eventual Overall Championship Winner, David Wheeler and his Cape Carib 33 Freewheeler. David has been a consistent class winner in addition to attending more of the Championship events than any other competitor.



Championship results overall:



Position Class Overall

Overall Position Points



1 Freewheeler David Wheeler Cruising 1 35

2 Centennial 2 Martin Tanco IRC Racing 1 23

3 Selmar Star Jun Avecilla Racer Cruiser 1 22

4 Bella Uno Michiel Brinkers Racer Cruiser 2 21

5 Karakoa Ray Ordovesa IRC Racing 2 20

6 S.I Centennial 3 Judes Echauz IRC Racing 3 18

7 Black Baza A. Root / S Manning IRC Racing 4 16









