Please select your home edition
Edition
Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35-38-41 728x90

Commodore’s Cup Regatta and ATRAM Philippine Sailing Championship

by Jerry Rollin today at 3:32 am
Freewheeler, Overall Champion of the 1st ATRAM Philippine Sailing Championship. Tina Garcia
The Subic Sailing Commodore's Cup, final event in the 2016/17 Philippines Sailing Championship, has just been completed in Subic Bay.

The Championship consisted of five events, best four to count:
November Puerto Galera All Souls Regatta
January Punta Fuego Yacht Club Regatta
February Standard Insurance Subic to Boracay Race and Boracay Cup
March PHINSAF Nasugbu to Busuanga Race
April Subic Sailing Commodore’s Cup Regatta

Points are awarded for each event entered, for class results, and for race wins. First Place Trophies are awarded to class winners and to the Overall Champion.

The Commodore’s Cup produced some very exciting racing in 10-17 kts every day, with many changes in the overall Championship results. The Regatta finished last Sunday 23rd, but the Overall results of the ATRAM Championship were locked in, and so the awards were presented on the night of Saturday 22nd.

A total of 54 boats took part in Championship events:
IRC Racing Class 7 participating boats
Racer Cruiser Class 16 participating boats
Ocean Multihull Class 13 participating boats
Cruising Class 18 participating boats

Martin Tanco’s Centennial 2 stormed up the standings in IRC Racing Class to overtake the earlier class leader, Ray Ordovesa’s Karakoa, who was not able to enter the Regatta.

The Ocean Multihull Class produced a draw on points between Vincent Ruais, Myg 2 and Garry Kingshott’s Kerida. On countback, based on the number of events entered, the overall Class prize was awarded to Kerida.

Selma Star, 1st Racer Cruiser class, ATRAM Philippine Sailing Championship 2017. © Barry Dawson, Rodbar Publishing
Selma Star, 1st Racer Cruiser class, ATRAM Philippine Sailing Championship 2017. © Barry Dawson, Rodbar Publishing


Selma Star (Jun Avecilla) overtook Bella Uno of Michiel Brinkers in the standings during the Commodore’s Cup, relegating Bella Uno to second place in the Racer Cruiser Class.

Cruising Class was dominated by the eventual Overall Championship Winner, David Wheeler and his Cape Carib 33 Freewheeler. David has been a consistent class winner in addition to attending more of the Championship events than any other competitor.

Championship results overall:

Position Class Overall
Overall Position Points

1 Freewheeler David Wheeler Cruising 1 35
2 Centennial 2 Martin Tanco IRC Racing 1 23
3 Selmar Star Jun Avecilla Racer Cruiser 1 22
4 Bella Uno Michiel Brinkers Racer Cruiser 2 21
5 Karakoa Ray Ordovesa IRC Racing 2 20
6 S.I Centennial 3 Judes Echauz IRC Racing 3 18
7 Black Baza A. Root / S Manning IRC Racing 4 16

Standard Insurance Centennial, 3rd IRC Racing, ATRAM Philippine Sailing Championship. © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
Standard Insurance Centennial, 3rd IRC Racing, ATRAM Philippine Sailing Championship. © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/


Black Baza. 4th IRC Racing, ATRAM Philippine Sailing Championship 2017. © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
Black Baza. 4th IRC Racing, ATRAM Philippine Sailing Championship 2017. © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/

Abell Point Marina Splash 660x82BandG AUS Triton2 660x82Barz Optics - Floaters

Related Articles

Sailing World Cup Hyères – Laying down a marker
Over 500 sailors from 52 nations opened their quest for World Cup honours, personal best performances and bragging right In the 38 strong Women's Windsurfer fleet, Israel's Noga Geller came out flying with superb starts and speed. Feeling comfortable in the conditions, she snapped up the first two race wins.
Posted on 25 Apr Debbie says the 8thP with Insurance is Patience (Pt.II)
We’re back to keep exploring the nature of TC Debbie and how she came to tell us about the eighth P of insurance We’re back to keep exploring the nature of TC Debbie and how she came to tell us about the eighth P of insurance. We looked at what it was like to come into a disaster zone and now we see the evidence of those that did the right thing, and how the area is already on the road to recovery.
Posted on 25 Apr World Cup Series in Hyères – Racing needs to be fast, not the food
Spanish sisters, Carla and Marta Munté Carrasco, sail together in the 49erFX and know they have a problem. Many sailors will be brimming with confidence after browsing the weather forecast and will be striving for gold in Hyères. But it is a team small in stature that know exactly where they stand in terms of performance that intrigues.
Posted on 24 Apr New addition to North Sail for Volvo Ocean 65 racing machines
Their sails have powered eight out of nine Volvo Ocean Race winners since 1989-90, with Steinlager 2. Instead of assembling cloth panels into a particular sail shape, the Volvo Ocean Race sails are composites. This means that 3Di material 'tapes' are laid in a specific arrangement, offering stable structure to the sail where it is needed most.
Posted on 24 Apr Experience is key as Team Oman Air prepare for Extreme Sailing Series
Team Oman Air skipper Phil Robertson says his crew's unrivalled experience could prove vital to victory in second round Known worldwide for hosting sailing at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Qingdao is notorious for its ability to catch crews off guard with a fickle breeze that can go from next to nothing to gale force in a matter of minutes.
Posted on 24 Apr FAST40+ Spring Regatta - Preview
The second event in a busy FAST40+ season will be the FAST40+ Spring Regatta, hosted by the Royal Southern Yacht Club. The second event in a busy FAST40+ season will be the FAST40+ Spring Regatta, hosted by the Royal Southern Yacht Club. FAST40+ Race Director, Stuart Childerley, sets the scene for the event.
Posted on 24 Apr Meet the Clipper 2017-18 Race crew Zuzana Vybiralova
A first for Clipper Race, Zuzana Vybiralova will make history this year as first Czech Republican to take part in race A first for the Clipper Race, crew member Zuzana Vybiralova will make history this year as the first Czech Republican to take part in the race in eleven editions.
Posted on 24 Apr You can almost see it
The windward/leeward is great fun and a real test of your skills. True, it might be hard for the uninitiated to follow The windward/leeward is great fun and a real test of your skills. True, it might be hard for the uninitiated to follow, but then sailing is not the world’s largest spectator sport by any means. Badminton does rate higher, after all. Still, when you’re doing it, you not really worried about little racquets and small, caged up, feathered thingamabobs.
Posted on 24 Apr Land Rover Winter Series - Great start for opening races
Sydney Harbour put on a spectacular day for the opening races of the 2017 Land Rover Winter Series. Sydney Harbour put on a spectacular day for the opening races of the 2017 Land Rover Winter Series. After a one-hour delay for the Ladies Day competitors, all fleets were off and racing at 12:30pm in a light five knot east south-easterly breeze. The light wind created some congestion at the rounding marks, until an increase to 10 knots was welcomed by the fleet on the shortened course.
Posted on 24 Apr Maserati shows the Way at the MHYC MC38 Autumn Regatta
Neville Crichton’s Maserati put in a fine performance in light easterly winds on Sydney Harbour on Sunday April 23 Neville Crichton’s Maserati put in a fine performance in light easterly winds on Sydney Harbour on Sunday April 23, playing the points game to mess up Leslie Green’s chances of collecting yet another MC38 class win with Ginger.
Posted on 24 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy