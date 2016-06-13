Please select your home edition
Commodore John Markos of CYCA leads visit to China

by CYCA today at 10:24 am
2016 boat show CYCA
Invited by multiple parties from China, Commodore John Markos of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA), the organizer of the internationally renowned sailing event, Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race (RSHYR), will lead a delegation to China in late April including bringing the coveted winning race trophy - the Tattersall Cup, as well.

This is the first time in the nearly 73 year history of the race that the event organisers will be visiting China. During the visit, the delegation will visit Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Shanghai. They will be invited to attend the opening ceremony of the China (Shanghai) International Boat Show in 2017.

Invited by the organizers of the show and China Yachting magazine, Commodore John Markos will present a keynote address on the day of the special planning event 'A brainstorming about the future of sailing in China' to provide the industry and the public with a comprehensive overview of the RSHYR, while sharing experiences with the participants in terms of event development and management both on and off the water, scientific navigation, safety training and cultural aspects of this international event.

2016 boat show © CYCA
2016 boat show © CYCA



Sydney Hobart Yacht Race was first sailed in 1945. Since 2002 Rolex has been the event naming rights sponsor.

Over the past 72 plus years, it has developed into one of the world's most prestigious and challenging ocean races, with the Rolex Fastnet Race in Great Britain and the Newport Bermuda Race known as the three-classic, off-shore sailing events in the world. The RSHYR is an iconic sporting event in the world’s sporting calendar.

The 2016 race attracted crews across the 88 participating boats from over 20 different countries. The race start was viewed by nearly 200 countries.

Chinese sailors received remarkable results in the tournament. U Box, Ark 323 and China Easyway have paved the way for the Chinese sailing community to participate in major international sailing activities.

2016 boat show © CYCA
2016 boat show © CYCA



Guangzhou Yachting Association coming to Sydney for sailing training and event experience is the first from the Chinese maritime community to visit the CYCA and participate in the event.

In the future, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) will continue to work with all key stakeholders to promote the development and growth of China-Australia sailing from both a sport and cultural perspective, and strengthen the interaction and exchange between the two countries' s yachting clubs and youth sailing enthusiasts.

