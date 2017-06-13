Collinson FX Market Commentary - Sep 5 - KIWI falls as Labour looms

by Collinson FX today at 9:47 pmA quiet start to the week due to the long Labour Day weekend in the USA. Markets digested the softer economic data releases, headlined by the Non-Farm Payrolls, which disappointed. The lack of strong economic data, in the US, lead to speculation that any rate rise from the Fed may be punted. This allowed the recovery in the equity markets to continue while the Dollar rebound was abruptly halted.The EUR lifted to 1.1850, while the yen moved to 109.60, enhanced by the safety play with the NOKO threat. Commodity currencies held their ground, with the NZD trading 0.7150, while the AUD drifted below 0.7950. The Australian market will be focused on the RBA decision and the associated commentary regarding the state of the local economy. Expectations are for no surprises but semantics are important.The NZ Dairy auction will likely influence local markets although they remain pre-occupied with the election. The big surprise has been the rise of the Labour party and their rise in the polls has been mirrored by the fall in the currency.