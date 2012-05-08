Collinson FX Market Commentary - Sep 27 - Kiwi confidence undermined

by Collinson FX today at 4:57 amYellen pushed the Dollar higher overnight with her advocation of tightening monetary policy. She welcomed stronger inflation and observed the tighter employment markets. This pushed the USD higher, in combination with the German election results, which allowed a return of Merkel under dubious circumstances.The EUR fell below 1.1800, while the GBP drifted to 1.3440, with no positive economic data to improve the mood. The S&P Case Shiller Home Price Index posted gains, but was marginalised by a contraction in New Home Sales and Consumer Confidence. Markets remain consumed with Geo-Political issues and a lack of a strong Economic narrative. The US needs strong tax legislative action to support the massive Trump rally in markets.The AUD drifted to 0.7880, while the NZD tests 0.7200, on the downside. NZ political uncertainty will undermine confidence, as reflected in the latest confidence data, hitting equities and the local currency.