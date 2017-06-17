Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Zeus3 AUS 728x90

Collinson FX Market Commentary - Sep 22 - US economic confidence up

by Collinson FX today at 1:33 am
Shamrock V - J- Class Regatta - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 17, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Market Commentary - Sep 22 - US economic confidence up

Sept 22- Markets continued to digest the FOMC meeting, which was in line with expectations, promoting a return to normal monetary policy. This raised bond yields and promoted the Dollar. The ' Central Bank' impact continues to dominate long term markets. The EUR drifted back towards 1.1900, while the Yen moved to 112.50, reflecting the resurgent Dollar. US economic data continued to reflect economic confidence.

Leading Indicators rose 0.4%, while the Philly Fed Survey reflected strong growth, allowing hawkish sentiment to blossom. The AUD was hit hard, retracing to 0.7925, while the NZD tests 0.7300. The NZ election dominates local markets, with the advance of the left and change, scaring markets. Will NZ shake markets with a massive upset? J is no T.

J- Class Regatta - 35th America’s Cup - Bermuda June 19, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
J- Class Regatta - 35th America’s Cup - Bermuda June 19, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Market Commentary - Sep 21 - Latest Poll rallies Kiwi

Sep21 -The Fed have a game plan to reduce the massively bloated balance sheet and are looking to raise rates in December. Inflation is returning to a normal state, edging up towards 2%, which invites the Fed to a return to normal monetary policy. The Dollar rallied, with the EUR dipping below 1.2000, while the Yen traded above 111.50. The GBP continued to outperform, but the rally was tempered by the resurgent reserve to 1.3500, while local Retail Sales jumped 2.8%!

The latest poll for Saturday's NZ election saw the incumbents surge, status quo sparking a rally in the NZD, which broke above 0.7350 but drifted towards 0.7300 after the Feds announcement. NZ GDP data,out today, may be political important and impact the currency. The AUD rally was also contained by the Fed, slipping back towards 0.8000, as normalised monetary policy was contingent on economy conditions.

Hanuman - J- Class Regatta - 35th America’s Cup - Bermuda June 19, 2017,Hanuman - J- Class Regatta - 35th America’s Cup - Bermuda June 19, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Hanuman - J- Class Regatta - 35th America’s Cup - Bermuda June 19, 2017,Hanuman - J- Class Regatta - 35th America’s Cup - Bermuda June 19, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Market Commentary - Sep 20 - Volatile Kiwi jumps

President Trump addressed the UN General Assembly, with great aplomb, allaying Geo-Political fears. The two day FOMC meeting began and yields rose, despite no expectation of a rate rise, although QE may be addressed. The Fed is likely to advocate a contraction of QE and signal a pending rate rise.

The Dollar drifted, with the EUR pushing towards 1.2000, while the stellar GBP trades around 1.3500. US Housing data was mixed, with Building Permits improving, while housing starts contracted. German and EU ZEW Sentiment reports both signalled growing confidence.

The AUD looks to consolidate above 0.8000, while the volatile NZD jumped to 0.7300. The KIWI is hostage to the pending election and hit by fuel shortages in Auckland.

[Sorry, this content could not be displayed]
Market Commentary - Sep 19 - Banks tighten the screws

The new term is 'Quantative Tightening' and is the new phrase du jour. The Bank of England has Indicated a move to tighten monetary policy, while the FOMC meeting will likely prescribe a move in that direction, thus applying pressure to rates.

The GBP has been the beneficiary, although retracing from 1.3500, while the EUR trades 1.1950. The AUD awaits the local Consumer Confidence data, as does the KIWI, while the NZ Election remained front and centre.

The AUD drifts, to around 0.7950, while the NZD holds 0.7250. The election will dominate local trade.

For more on Collinson FX and market information click here and here Or for the latest update click here

Countries: | NZ: 0800 338 838 | AU: 1800 143 415 | NY: 1888 6257 833 | UK: 0800 0285 834 |

Disclaimer: The details expressed in this website and accompanying documents or transmissions are for information purposes only and are not intended as a solicitation for funds or a recommendation to trade. Collinson Forex Ltd accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damages suffered through any act or omission taken as a result of reading or interpreting any of the information contained or related to this site

Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82NaiadProtector - 660 x 82

Related Articles

Collinson FX Market Commentary - Sep 19 - Banks tighten the screws
The AUD drifts, to around 0.7950, while the NZD holds 0.7250. The election will dominate local trade. The GBP has been the beneficiary, although retracing from 1.3500, while the EUR trades 1.1950. The AUD awaits the local Consumer Confidence data, as does the KIWI, while the NZ Election remained front and centre. The AUD drifts, to around 0.7950, while the NZD holds 0.7250. The election will dominate local trade.
Posted on 19 Sep Collinson FX Market Commentary - Sep 17 - NZD consumed by Election
AUD falling below 0.8000, while the NZD is consumed by polls leading up to the General Election. The coming week will be headlined by the FOMC rate decision, along with a stream of housing and PMI data from Europe and the US. Commodity currencies will begin the week under pressure, with the AUD falling below 0.8000, while the NZD is consumed by polls leading up to the General Election.
Posted on 18 Sep Collinson FX Market Commentary - Sep 15 - Oz data fails to impress
The NZD held 0.7200, but remains vulnerable to polls for the coming election, which will dominate the currency. Australian Employment data was steady, but failed to impress markets, as the AUD wallowed below 0.8000. Chinese Inustrial Production and a Retail Sales, both drifted, impacting commodity demand. The NZD held 0.7200, but remains vulnerable to polls for the coming election, which will dominate the currency.
Posted on 16 Sep Collinson FX Market Commentary - Sep 14 - Brits lift on strong economy
The NZD has been extremely volatile, as the national election approaches, driven by poll results. The GBP outperformed, as Unemployment dipped to 4.3%, in line with strong economic data in recent times. The AUD slipped below 0.8000, despite some positive consumer confidence numbers, as commodities soften. The NZD has been extremely volatile, as the national election approaches, driven by poll results.
Posted on 14 Sep Collinson FX Market Commentary - Sep 12 - Confidence after the Storm
The AUD settled, ahead of important employment data releases later in the week, while the NZD held 0.7250 This was a great relief to markets as safe haven moves unwind. Gold prices drifted and bond yields returned to normal. The Dollar rebounded strongly, with the EUR falling to 1.1950, while the Yen reverted to 109.35. The focus will now return to Geo-Political crises over North Korea and economic developments.
Posted on 12 Sep Collinson FX Market Commentary - Sep 10 - Weather hits USD
NZD, jumped to 0.7270, the AUD continued to post gains, rising up to 0.8050 The Dollar has been hit hard, with the GBP spiking to 1.3200, while the Yen trade 107.70. Bi-Partisan deals from Washington has ignited some hope of legislative action on tax providing some underlying confidence despite the weather events.
Posted on 11 Sep Collinson FX Market Commentary - Sep 8 - US interest rate rise delay
The AUD pushed 0.8025, while the NZD looks to regain 0.7200. The GBP jumped to 1.3080, while the Yen traded 108.50, reflecting weakness in the reserve. Commodity currencies were also beneficiaries of the weaker Dollar, with the AUD pushing 0.8025, while the NZD looks to regain 0.7200. Geo-Political issues, in the form of North Korea, will continue to promote market safety moves.
Posted on 8 Sep Collinson FX Market Commentary - Sep 7 - Trump deal breaks ground
The NZD slipped back below 0.7200, while the AUD broke 0.8000, supported by local GDP growth data Equity markets regained some lost ground, on the news the Trump administration had done a deal with Congressional Democrats, over Hurricane Harvey relief and the Debt Ceiling. The breakthrough of bi-partisanship in Washington is a step forward and a signal legislation may be forthcoming.
Posted on 7 Sep Collinson FX Market Commentary - Sep 4 - Kiwi under extreme pressure
The AUD held 0.7950, supported by strong commodity prices, while the NZD traded 0.7150. The AUD held 0.7950, supported by strong commodity prices, while the NZD traded 0.7150. The NZD has been under extreme pressure, of late, as polls indicate the left wing Labour party may regain office. The coming week is swimming in an ocean of economic data releases and Central Bank rate decisions. Central Bank commentary, accompanying the decisions, will drive local markets and the RBA will
Posted on 4 Sep Collinson FX Market Commentary - Sep 1 - KIWI flounders
AUD to push up to 0.7950, while the NZD floundered towards 0.7150. The NZD has been under pressure for some time The EUR regained 1.1900, while the Yen pushed 110.00, reflecting a softer Dollar. Commodity currency reaction was mixed, with the softening reserve allowing the AUD to push up to 0.7950, while the NZD floundered towards 0.7150. The NZD has been under pressure for some time, leading in to a general election, with change to the left threatening economic stability.
Posted on 1 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy