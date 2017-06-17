Collinson FX Market Commentary - Sep 22 - US economic confidence up

Shamrock V - J- Class Regatta - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 17, 2017 Richard Gladwell Shamrock V - J- Class Regatta - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 17, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

by Collinson FX today at 1:33 amSept 22- Markets continued to digest the FOMC meeting, which was in line with expectations, promoting a return to normal monetary policy. This raised bond yields and promoted the Dollar. The ' Central Bank' impact continues to dominate long term markets. The EUR drifted back towards 1.1900, while the Yen moved to 112.50, reflecting the resurgent Dollar. US economic data continued to reflect economic confidence.Leading Indicators rose 0.4%, while the Philly Fed Survey reflected strong growth, allowing hawkish sentiment to blossom. The AUD was hit hard, retracing to 0.7925, while the NZD tests 0.7300. The NZ election dominates local markets, with the advance of the left and change, scaring markets. Will NZ shake markets with a massive upset? J is no T.



Market Commentary - Sep 21 - Latest Poll rallies Kiwi



Sep21 -The Fed have a game plan to reduce the massively bloated balance sheet and are looking to raise rates in December. Inflation is returning to a normal state, edging up towards 2%, which invites the Fed to a return to normal monetary policy. The Dollar rallied, with the EUR dipping below 1.2000, while the Yen traded above 111.50. The GBP continued to outperform, but the rally was tempered by the resurgent reserve to 1.3500, while local Retail Sales jumped 2.8%!



The latest poll for Saturday's NZ election saw the incumbents surge, status quo sparking a rally in the NZD, which broke above 0.7350 but drifted towards 0.7300 after the Feds announcement. NZ GDP data,out today, may be political important and impact the currency. The AUD rally was also contained by the Fed, slipping back towards 0.8000, as normalised monetary policy was contingent on economy conditions.



