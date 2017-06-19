Collinson FX Market Commentary - Sep 19 - Banks tighten the screws
by Collinson FX on 19 Sep
The new term is 'Quantative Tightening' and is the new phrase du jour. The Bank of England has Indicated a move to tighten monetary policy, while the FOMC meeting will likely prescribe a move in that direction, thus applying pressure to rates.
The GBP has been the beneficiary, although retracing from 1.3500, while the EUR trades 1.1950. The AUD awaits the local Consumer Confidence data, as does the KIWI, while the NZ Election remained front and centre.
The AUD drifts, to around 0.7950, while the NZD holds 0.7250. The election will dominate local trade.
