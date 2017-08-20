Collinson FX Market Commentary - Sep 17 - NZD consumed by Election

by Collinson FX on 18 SepGeo-Political threats dampened markets to close a very bullish week of trade. North Korea fired another ballistic missile over Japan and yet another terrorist attack on Britain. Equities drifted after a strong week of gains.The GBP continued to out-perform, pushing up to 1.3570, with rising expectations of a rate rise from the Bank of England. The Yen traded 110.80, while the EUR held 1.1900, despite soft economic data. In the US Sentiment slipped, as did the important Empire State Manufacturing, awaiting another big week.The coming week will be headlined by the FOMC rate decision, along with a stream of housing and PMI data from Europe and the US. Commodity currencies will begin the week under pressure, with the AUD falling below 0.8000, while the NZD is consumed by polls leading up to the General Election.



Market Commentary - Sep 15 - Oz data fails to impress



US equities continue to test record levels, supported by positive economic data and the prospect of legislative action, on the tax front. US CPI rose to 1.9%, assuming the mantel of normalcy, while the Bank of England hinted at the prospect of a rate rise!



The U.K. Central Bank left rates unchanged and advocated a rate rise due to bullish economic conditions driving inflation. The massive flood of extreme liquidity may have something to do with inflation? The GBP crescendo continued, heading for 1.3400, while the EUR regained 1.1900.



Australian Employment data was steady, but failed to impress markets, as the AUD wallowed below 0.8000. Chinese Industrial Production and a Retail Sales, both drifted, impacting commodity demand. The NZD held 0.7200, but remains vulnerable to polls for the coming election, which will dominate the currency.







Market Commentary - Sep 14 - Brits lift on strong economy



Equities continued to bounce along at record levels in the US. The promise of a deal on tax reform has filled markets with confidence that would provide further momentum for markets. The Dollar was steady, with the Yen traded 110.50, while the EUR dipped below 1.1880. German CPI data was steady and European Industrial Production expanded at 4.3% allowing the narrative of a recovery to continue.



The GBP outperformed, as Unemployment dipped to 4.3%, in line with strong economic data in recent times. The AUD slipped below 0.8000, despite some positive consumer confidence numbers, as commodities soften. The NZD has been extremely volatile, as the national election approaches, driven by poll results.







Market Commentary - Sep 13 - KIWI moves up on poll result



The relief rally continued in the US, post IRMA, allowing equity markets to march in to record territory. The risk-on atmosphere permeated markets, with bond yields rising, along with equities. This supported the Dolllar, with the Yen back to 110.50, accentuated by the move away from safe haven.



Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin, raised the potential of tax cuts by year end, adding he was considering back-dating them to January 1. Tax is the major building block, required to support the spike in confidence, supporting equities and interest rates. The GBP bucked the trend, pushing north to 1.3280, after strong local data supported monetary tightening.



The UK CPI rose 2.9%, while House Prices expanded by 5.1%, easing tensions surrounding Brexit. The rising Dollar squeezed the AUD, which drifted to 0.8020, while the KIWI rebounded. The NZD jumped towards 0.7300, despite a solid reserve, with opinion polls leaning towards the incumbents.



