Collinson FX Market Commentary - Sep 15 - Oz data fails to impress

by Collinson FX today at 2:39 am
Market Commentary - Sep 15 - Oz data fails to impress

US equities continue to test record levels, supported by positive economic data and the prospect of legislative action, on the tax front. US CPI rose to 1.9%, assuming the mantel of normalcy, while the Bank of England hinted at the prospect of a rate rise!

The U.K. Central Bank left rates unchanged and advocated a rate rise due to bullish economic conditions driving inflation. The massive flood of extreme liquidity may have something to do with inflation? The GBP crescendo continued, heading for 1.3400, while the EUR regained 1.1900.

Australian Employment data was steady, but failed to impress markets, as the AUD wallowed below 0.8000. Chinese Industrial Production and a Retail Sales, both drifted, impacting commodity demand. The NZD held 0.7200, but remains vulnerable to polls for the coming election, which will dominate the currency.

Market Commentary - Sep 14 - Brits lift on strong economy

Equities continued to bounce along at record levels in the US. The promise of a deal on tax reform has filled markets with confidence that would provide further momentum for markets. The Dollar was steady, with the Yen traded 110.50, while the EUR dipped below 1.1880. German CPI data was steady and European Industrial Production expanded at 4.3% allowing the narrative of a recovery to continue.

The GBP outperformed, as Unemployment dipped to 4.3%, in line with strong economic data in recent times. The AUD slipped below 0.8000, despite some positive consumer confidence numbers, as commodities soften. The NZD has been extremely volatile, as the national election approaches, driven by poll results.

Market Commentary - Sep 13 - KIWI moves up on poll result

The relief rally continued in the US, post IRMA, allowing equity markets to march in to record territory. The risk-on atmosphere permeated markets, with bond yields rising, along with equities. This supported the Dolllar, with the Yen back to 110.50, accentuated by the move away from safe haven.

Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin, raised the potential of tax cuts by year end, adding he was considering back-dating them to January 1. Tax is the major building block, required to support the spike in confidence, supporting equities and interest rates. The GBP bucked the trend, pushing north to 1.3280, after strong local data supported monetary tightening.

The UK CPI rose 2.9%, while House Prices expanded by 5.1%, easing tensions surrounding Brexit. The rising Dollar squeezed the AUD, which drifted to 0.8020, while the KIWI rebounded. The NZD jumped towards 0.7300, despite a solid reserve, with opinion polls leaning towards the incumbents.

Market Commentary - Sep 12 - Confidence after the Storm

Hurricane IRMA fizzled to a tropical storm as it continued up the US mainland. The hurricane was expected to be a 'once in a lifetime event' but this did not eventuate. The expectations were built on the back of the devastation from Hurricane Harvey that hit Texas.

This was a great relief to markets as safe haven moves unwind. Gold prices drifted and bond yields returned to normal. The Dollar rebounded strongly, with the EUR falling to 1.1950, while the Yen reverted to 109.35. The focus will now return to Geo-Political crises over North Korea and economic developments.

The Dow surged over 250 points as confidence flooded back to markets. The AUD settled, ahead of important employment data releases later in the week, while the NZD held 0.7250. A modicum of normality has returned to markets with a sense of dodging a bullet!

For more on Collinson FX and market information click here and here Or for the latest update click here

Collinson FX Market Commentary - Aug 10 - NZD does a weird rally
he AUD breaching 0.7700, while the NZD moves towards 0.7200. The NZD is rallying ahead of the RBNZ interest rate decision which confounds many as a cut in interest rates is expected. The rate is expected to be cut by to 2%, but this may be too little, too late. The RBA cut rates and the currency has rebounded strongly as interest differentials still prove attractive.
Posted on 11 Aug 2016 Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 11 - A Canary in the Mineshaft
Commodity currency gains were undermined on Fridays trade, AUD falling back to 0.7380, while the NZD fell to 0.7050! The RBNZ had a bad case of inertia, fuelling rallies in the currency, but the macro picture remains the underlying power. Take note of global bond markets, which are the canary in the mineshaft, with 10 year Bond around zero and the 10 year Japanese bond negative!
Posted on 11 Jun 2016 Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 10 - Kiwi in hot pursuit of AUD
The RBNZ left rates unchanged with an ease bias remaining. The KIWI surged on the news, to record highs for the year The NZD jumped a big figure on the news, to trade 0.7130, consolidating in global markets overnight. There were gains against most of the cross rates, while the AUD managed to trade 0.7440, only incremental higher.
Posted on 11 Jun 2016 Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 9 - Kiwi chasing down AUD
The AUD pushed up to 0.7470, while the NZD broke above the big, big figure of 0.7000! The KIWI moved north despite weaker local manufacturing data and ahead of the RBNZ rate decision. The Central Bank will be sorely tempted to combat the rising currency with rate cuts, but will probably rely on rhetoric and the forlorn hope of a US rate hike.
Posted on 10 Jun 2016 Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 8 - Antipodean storm surge
The NZD has also been dragged along by antipodean confidence, moving to 0.6950, encouraged by a falling reserve. The RBA left rates unchanged, despite temptation, with a neutral bias. The surging currency, rising to 0.7450, is being put in the hands of a Fed rate rise. The NZD has also been dragged along by antipodean confidence, moving to 0.6950, encouraged by a falling reserve.
Posted on 8 Jun 2016 Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 4 - Low jobs cripples USD
AUD spiked to 0.7360, while the NZD hit 0.6950! Non Farm Payroll added 38,000 jobs, which is the worst in more than 5 years, but the Unemployment number fell to 4.7%!? The commodity currencies took full advantage of the crippled Dollar, with the AUD spiking to 0.7360, while the NZD hit 0.6950!
Posted on 6 Jun 2016 Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 2 - AUD give up gains
The AUD gave up much of the previous days gains, falling to 0.7220, after falling Retail Sales contradicted GDP numbers The AUD gave up much of the previous days gains, falling to 0.7220, after falling Retail Sales contradicted GDP numbers. The NZD tested 0.6800, on the downside, hit by negative sentiment rather than any economic event. All eyes remain on the Non Farm Payrolls in the US tonight.
Posted on 2 Jun 2016 Collinson FX Market Commentary - June 1 - AUD regains some mojo
The AUD regained some mojo, pushing back to 0.7225, after a jump in export data. The NZD surged towards 0.6750, after a jump in Building Permits, but little should be read into housing data. The Australian story is more positive but it is all relative! It is performing better than most other OECD countries, but has serious fiscal and monetary issues, due to political incompetence.
Posted on 2 Jun 2016 Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 31 - All quiet on Memorial Day
Markets were quiet, as the US celebrated the Memorial Day holiday, taking a long weekend along with the UK. Commodity currencies traded in a range, with the NZD testing 0.6700, while the AUD failed to regain 0.7200. Further rate cuts by the RBA or RBNZ seem unlikely considering the pending threats to raise rates by the Fed. Central Banks remain the major driver of equity and currency markets, although economic data will influence daily moves, as will be seen for the remainder of the week.
Posted on 31 May 2016 Collinson FX Market Commentary - May 28 - US to raise interest rates?
Yellen confirmed that it would 'probably be appropriate' to raise interest rates in the near future with a proviso! The Dollar did stage a recovery, as the EUR moved to 1.1110, while the JPY broke back to 110.30. The rise in the reserve was reflected in the commodity currencies, with the AUD falling below 0.7200, while the NZD tests 0.6700 to the downside. The coming week provides an avalanche of economic data which will probably provide cover for the Fed!
Posted on 30 May 2016
