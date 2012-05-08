Collinson FX Market Commentary - Sep 13 - KIWI moves up on poll result

by Collinson FX today at 1:08 pmThe relief rally continued in the US, post IRMA, allowing equity markets to march in to record territory. The risk-on atmosphere permeated markets, with bond yields rising, along with equities. This supported the Dolllar, with the Yen back to 110.50, accentuated by the move away from safe haven.Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin, raised the potential of tax cuts by year end, adding he was considering back-dating them to January 1. Tax is the major building block, required to support the spike in confidence, supporting equities and interest rates. The GBP bucked the trend, pushing north to 1.3280, after strong local data supported monetary tightening.The UK CPI rose 2.9%, while House Prices expanded by 5.1%, easing tensions surrounding Brexit. The rising Dollar squeezed the AUD, which drifted to 0.8020, while the KIWI rebounded. The NZD jumped towards 0.7300, despite a solid reserve, with opinion polls leaning towards the incumbents.