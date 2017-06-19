Collinson FX Market Commentary - Sep 12 - Confidence after the Storm
by Collinson FX today at 1:21 pm
J- Class Regatta - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 19, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Market Commentary - Sep 12 - Confidence after the Storm
Hurricane IRMA fizzled to a tropical storm as it continued up the US mainland. The hurricane was expected to be a 'once in a lifetime event' but this did not eventuate. The expectations were built on the back of the devastation from Hurricane Harvey that hit Texas.
This was a great relief to markets as safe haven moves unwind. Gold prices drifted and bond yields returned to normal. The Dollar rebounded strongly, with the EUR falling to 1.1950, while the Yen reverted to 109.35. The focus will now return to Geo-Political crises over North Korea and economic developments.
The Dow surged over 250 points as confidence flooded back to markets. The AUD settled, ahead of important employment data releases later in the week, while the NZD held 0.7250. A modicum of normality has returned to markets with a sense of dodging a bullet!
For more on Collinson FX and market information click here and here Or for the latest update click here
Countries: | NZ: 0800 338 838 | AU: 1800 143 415 | NY: 1888 6257 833 | UK: 0800 0285 834 |
Disclaimer: The details expressed in this website and accompanying documents or transmissions are for information purposes only and are not intended as a solicitation for funds or a recommendation to trade. Collinson Forex Ltd accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damages suffered through any act or omission taken as a result of reading or interpreting any of the information contained or related to this site
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157193