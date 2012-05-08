Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 9 - US economy improves further

by Collinson FX on 9 OctNon-Farm Payrolls contracted for September, largely attributable to the hurricanes that hit Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico, while the unemployment rate continued to fall (4.2%).The disappointment was short-lived as markets digested and moved on. Average earnings rose, and the US labour remains strong and healthy. The Dollar remained steady, with the EUR trading 1.1730, while the GBP slipped to 1.3050. Commodity currencies have been victims of the resurgent Dollar, with the AUD falling to 0.7777, while the NZD dipped below 0.7100.The coming week will be highlighted by growth, in the form of inflation and GDP numbers, in both the US and Europe. Trade data, from China and Europe, will also impact commodity currencies in the form of demand pressure. NZ final election tallies are released over the weekend, so negotiation may commence. Let the games begin!Oct 5 - The Dow continued to surge in to record territory, fuelled by low interest rates, deregulation and the prospect of massive tax cuts. Confidence has been building, along with economic prospects, globally. The Dollar has also found some recent support, with the EUR slipping to 1.1740, while the Yen trades up to 113.00.The GBP has underperformed, due to 'Brexit' pressures, back to 1.3240 after lower construction data. The RBA left rates unchanged, at 1.5%, a 14 month trend with no near-term prospect of a change. This initially hit the vulnerable AUD, falling below 0.7800, but recovered in overnight trade. The KIWI has been the underachiever, on the global stage, undermined by the doubt created by the political situation.The NZD fell back below 0.7150, uncertainty dominating the local market, while the Dairy Auction sales were also weak. The political situation must be addressed to right this ship. That would require some adult negotiations, working towards a sensible outcome, taking ego out of the situation.