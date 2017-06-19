Please select your home edition
by Collinson FX today at 4:02 am
Lionheart Bowman - J- Class Regatta - 35th America’s Cup - Bermuda June 19, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 26 - AUD holds up KIWI

US economic data continued to best expectations, with Durable Goods Orders jumping 2.2%, while New Home Sales surged 18.9%. The US economy is thriving on confidence and sentiment and this is directly impacting the data and markets. Equities took a breather, after hitting record highs, almost daily. European markets await the outcome of the ECB tonight, with no rate rise expected, so it will be all about the language.

The Bank of Canada left rates unchanged, but recent rises have put the Bank of a tightening road.

Australian CPI was surprisingly weak, falling to 1.8%, from an expected 2% rise! This undercuts any talk of an RBA rate rise and undermines the AUD. The currency tanked, dropping below 0.7700, allowing the NZD to stabilise.

The NZD remains vulnerable, trading 0.6860 and only the weakness of the AUD has steadied the cross rate.

Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 25 - KIWI continues to tank

US equities continued to surge into unknown, record territory. Earnings have been supporting the massive gains in valuations, but all the gains are completely reliant on the pre-requisite of tax reform. In contrast, the European Union is being buffeted by political upheaval.

The string of recent elections in favour of right wing, anti-EU Governments, has threatened the unity of the remaining nations post-Brexit. The British strive for an exit strategy, that will include a trade agreement, but have been opposed by bureaucrats. The Catalan Independence is boiling over, adding to the complex mess, unsettling stability. US PMI data was stronger, while the EU data softened, reflecting current economic realities. The market has been digesting the NZ political situation and the assessment is not good!

The Grand Rainbow Coalition has a decidedly Socialist tendencies, which will lead to bad outcomes. The KIWI reflects this, collapsing to 0.6870, with very poor prospects. The negatives have not gone unnoticed across the Tasman, with the cross rate falling towards 0.8800 (1.1350), despite the AUD drifting to 0.7770.

Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 24 - Tasman gap widens

US equities opened the week at record highs, supported by the prospect of tax reform after the budget passed through Congress. Earnings have been strong and the pre-requisite for tax reform under reconciliation is now live and real.

The Dollar is strongly supported, with the EUR trading 1.1730, while the Yen moves to around 114.00, after the landslide re-election victory of incumbent PM Abe. The Czech republic also had a victory of the right, with Billionaire Andrej Babis elected, who is likely to form a Government from the right.

This is not great news for the EU, as they form the growing anti-EU Eastern Block, from within the 27 members. This comes at a time where torrid negotiations continue, to determine Brexit and any future trade agreement.

The NZD trades at lows, holding around 0.6950, looking extremely vulnerable after the surprise formation of the left-wing Government. The AUD has drifted back to 0.7800, awaiting Consumer Confidence data today, but weakness comes from a stronger reserve.

Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 25 - KIWI continues to tank
The cross rate falling towards 0.8800 (1.1350), despite the AUD drifting to 0.7770 The Grand Rainbow Coalition has a decidedly Socialist tendencies, which will lead to bad outcomes. The KIWI reflects this, collapsing to 0.6870, with very poor prospects. The negatives have not gone unnoticed across the Tasman, with the cross rate falling towards 0.8800 (1.1350), despite the AUD drifting to 0.7770.
Posted on 25 Oct Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 24 - Tasman gap widens
The NZD trades at lows, holding around 0.6950, looking extremely vulnerable The NZD trades at lows, holding around 0.6950, looking extremely vulnerable after the surprise formation of the left-wing Government. The AUD has drifted back to 0.7800, awaiting Consumer Confidence data today, but weakness comes from a stronger reserve.
Posted on 24 Oct Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 20 - KIWI plunges on Govt change
Markets immediately reacted with the KIWI plunging towards 0.7000 NZ finally got a new Government, with the NZ First Party joining with the Labour/Greens, forming the super Rainbow coalition. Markets immediately reacted with the KIWI plunging towards 0.7000! NZ First got four Cabinet posts and the Deputy PM role.
Posted on 19 Oct Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 19 - Dow surges again
The AUD trades below 0.7850, while the NZD drifts back towards 0.7100, unsettled by the lack of Government. The AUD trades below 0.7850, while the NZD drifts back towards 0.7100, unsettled by the lack of Government. No Government has yet to be determined, as the soap opera surrounding the formation of Government continues, creating uncertainty which is kryptonite to markets.
Posted on 18 Oct Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 18 - Dow hits new high
The RBA named threats which allowed the currency to soften and trade 0.7830 NZ CPI numbers boosted the NZD back to 0.7200, but the RBNZ ruined that scenario citing static inflationary pressures, prompting the NZD to fall back to 0.7150. The RBA released their minutes, which observed tightening monetary policies in many developed countries, but confirmed 'rates would remain low for some time'!
Posted on 18 Oct Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 17 - Quiet uncertainty
AUD drifted back to 0.7850, while the NZD slipped to 0.7160 A quiet start to the week, with little economic data being released globally, although many Geo-Political events threaten. China CPI drifted lower, to 1.6%, hitting growth prospects and commodity demand. This translated directly in to the associated currencies, with the AUD drifting back to 0.7850, while the NZD slipped to 0.7160.
Posted on 17 Oct Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 14 - Market procrastination
Commodity currencies found some legs, with the AUD pushing through 0.7800, while the NZD managed to regain 0.7100. Political games continue on the NZ political front, with kingmaker Winston Peters, deferring any decision on the new Government another week. Peters is loving his time in the Sun, but uncertainty is not a welcome ingredient to market confidence, while both the public and business tire of his procrastination.
Posted on 13 Oct Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 5 - Brexit pressures on UK
The NZD fell back below 0.7150, uncertainty dominating the local market, while the Dairy Auction sales were also weak. The RBA left rates unchanged, at 1.5%, a 14 month trend with no near-term prospect of a change. This initially hit the vulnerable AUD, falling below 0.7800, but recovered in overnight trade. The KIWI has been the underachiever, on the global stage
Posted on 5 Oct Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 03 - Markets shocked by shooting
The AUD drifted to 0.7820, while the NZD tested 0.7200, on the downside. Equity markets were surging to record levels to begin another quarter of the 'Trump effect'. The massive rally in confidence is underwritten by executive actions but requires urgent legislative tax reform. The ISM Manufacturing number came in better than expected, outperforming the PMI data from Europe, which was reflected in the Dollar.
Posted on 3 Oct Collinson FX Market Commentary - Sep 30 - NZD undermined by election
The NZD trades around 0.7200, undermined by post-election negotiations, while the AUD drifted to 0.7830. The NZD trades around 0.7200, undermined by post-election negotiations, while the AUD drifted to 0.7830. The RBA rate decision, in the coming week, will provide a summary of economic conditions in the local economy and their place in the world.
Posted on 1 Oct
