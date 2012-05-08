Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 25 - KIWI continues to tank

by Collinson FX today at 2:12 amUS equities continued to surge into unknown, record territory. Earnings have been supporting the massive gains in valuations, but all the gains are completely reliant on the pre-requisite of tax reform. In contrast, the European Union is being buffeted by political upheaval.The string of recent elections in favour of right wing, anti-EU Governments, has threatened the unity of the remaining nations post-Brexit. The British strive for an exit strategy, that will include a trade agreement, but have been opposed by bureaucrats. The Catalan Independence is boiling over, adding to the complex mess, unsettling stability. US PMI data was stronger, while the EU data softened, reflecting current economic realities. The market has been digesting the NZ political situation and the assessment is not good!The Grand Rainbow Coalition has a decidedly Socialist tendencies, which will lead to bad outcomes. The KIWI reflects this, collapsing to 0.6870, with very poor prospects. The negatives have not gone unnoticed across the Tasman, with the cross rate falling towards 0.8800 (1.1350), despite the AUD drifting to 0.7770.