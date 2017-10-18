Collinson FX Market Commentary - Oct 19 - Dow surges again

by Collinson FX on 18 Oct 2017The Dow surged again, after Treasury Secretary Mnuchin commented on the impact of tax reform on the stock market. He made the simple observation that the bull run was dependent on the tax legislation passing Congress and failure to progress would see a sharp reversal.This was a statement of the blindingly obvious, but sets out in black and white, the consequences of failure to legislate. Pressure will build on lawmakers as investors seek to ensure extension of the rally. Currencies were steady, with the EUR trading 1.1800, while the GBP regained 1.3200. European markets await the Catalan Independence outcome and the UK continues to trade around Brexit negotiations.The AUD trades below 0.7850, while the NZD drifts back towards 0.7100, unsettled by the lack of Government. No Government has yet to be determined, as the soap opera surrounding the formation of Government continues, creating uncertainty which is kryptonite to markets.



Market Commentary - Oct 18 - Dow hits new high



The Dow burst through a new record high, 23,000, going from strength to strength. US economic data continued to confirm the strong economy. The NAHB House Market Index grew, while Industrial and Manufacturing Production was steady, as NAFTA negotiations progress. NAFTA is crucial to Mexico and Canada, although the Canadian trade surplus is considerably less than the Mexicans. Mexico has a lot to lose, so negotiations will be serious and purposeful.



The EU is said to be ready to negotiate a post-Brexit trade deal, which is a massive development, while UK economic data remains strong.



The GBP traded 1.3180, after steady inflation data and bullish commentary from the Bank of England Governor. The EUR drifted to 1.1770, after softer sentiment reflected in the important ZEW report, although the Geo-Political risks from Catalan independence remain.



NZ CPI numbers boosted the NZD back to 0.7200, but the RBNZ ruined that scenario citing static inflationary pressures, prompting the NZD to fall back to 0.7150. The RBA released their minutes, which observed tightening monetary policies in many developed countries, but confirmed 'rates would remain low for some time'!



The RBA named threats from continued high household debt and a strong currency, which allowed the currency to soften and trade 0.7830. The soap opera starring Winston Peters and NZ First continues.



